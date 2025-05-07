Austin Healey recalls delivering classic Lions wind-up

There is no bad way to find out you have been picked for the British and Irish Lions, but Will Greenwood endured one of the most confusing call-ups in 1997.

The then Leicester centre was convinced he hadn’t made the squad after an all-time classic wind-up from his flatmate, Austin Healey.

Back then, the squad announcement was a long way removed from the all-singing, all-dancing production at the O2 tomorrow. There were no fans present to cheer each name as it was revealed and no live TV to broadcast the selection. Instead, every squad member was informed by letter.

“We got told, I think on April 5th, that the letter would be delivered if you were in the squad,” recalled Healey.

“Being a light sleeper, I heard the postman and I ran down. I saw both letters. Craig Joiner was living with us at the time, and he was close to getting into the squad as well.

“I picked up Will’s letter and put it inside my dressing gown and started cheering that I’d got my letter.

“He came down into the kitchen all sad-faced and I said: ‘Have you not got one?’ He said: ‘No, I’ve not got one.’ I said: ‘Mate, you should have got on that tour. You deserve to be on that tour.’

Greenwood was still uncapped by England in 1997 but had been talked up as a possible wildcard pick. Healey decided to stretch out the pain a little longer.

“I said: ‘Can you take me to the training ground because I want to have a few beers to celebrate. There is a big press announcement there because Martin Johnson is the captain – it says it here on the letter.’ Sure enough, he drove me in his Mini Metro,” said Healey.

“As we pulled in, one of the TV cameras came to the window and (the interviewer) said: ‘Well done, Will, well done.’ As we pulled off, I said: ‘Mate, are they taking the mick out of you or what?’

“Then Will got out of the car and as he got out, I opened his letter and said he had been selected.” Greenwood did not know whether to be delighted or furious.

It was an eventful tour for both of them, in contrasting ways. Healey became a Test Lion, appearing off the bench for the final minutes in Durban and Ellis Park.

Greenwood swallowed his tongue after being knocked out against the Free State Cheetahs when his head struck the ground in a tackle. It was only the quick thinking of tour doctor, James Robson, that saved his life.

Happily, he returned to become a World Cup winner with England and tour twice more with the Lions, finally becoming a Test Lion in 2005.