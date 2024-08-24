Ex-Falcons boss Alex Codling joins Gareth Steenson in new IRFU gig

Former Newcastle Falcons head coach Alex Codling has been appointed as the new forwards coach for the Ireland women’s rugby team.

Head coach Scott Bemand confirmed the coaching team for the upcoming Test match against Australia in Belfast and the WXV1 campaign in Vancouver. After leading Ireland to a third-place finish in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations and securing qualification for the Rugby World Cup 2025, Bemand is focused on the upcoming 150th Anniversary Test match against Australia.

Former England international Codling brings plenty of experience to the role. He joins the coaching team alongside Hugh Hogan – who has been named defence coach – and former Exeter Chiefs and Ulster sharp shooter Gareth Steenson; who comes in as kicking coach.

Denis Fogarty continues as scrum coach for a third season. Former Ireland international and Grand Slam winner Maz Reilly will join Bemand’s coaching staff as a World Rugby coach intern, adding further expertise to the team.

Codling was most recently head coach at Newcastle Falcons while Hogan has held senior coaching roles with Leinster, Scarlets, and Suntory Sungoliath in Tokyo.

“Alex, Hugh and Gareth have been working with the Women’s High Performance Programme at the High Performance Centre in recent weeks and have settled in well, bringing fresh energy and focus to the group as we prepare for our opening match of the season and the WXV campaign in Canada this Autumn.

“It is also exciting to have Maz on board with us, having been a stalwart in the green jersey during her playing days and shown huge coaching potential in her role with Leinster in recent seasons. We look forward to coming together as a full playing and staff group next Monday to hit the ground running ahead of the exciting opportunities ahead.”

John McKee will move into a new role within the Women’s High Performance Programme.

Bemand’s squad will assemble for camp in early September.