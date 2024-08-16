Red Roses: 'I can’t wait to see how many glass ceilings we can smash!'

Another week in paradise… or should I say Hazelwood.

As the third week of preseason comes to a close, we are a week closer to our ‘warm up’ games against two of the best teams in the world!

First up, it’s France at Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester on Saturday 7th September (KO 2.30pm) and then it’s number one in the world welcoming the world champions on Saturday 14th September (KO 2.30pm) as we take on New Zealand at Allianz Stadium.

This week went up another level. Things started to click and it was great to see how we started to piece bits of our attack and defence together.

You’re probably dying to know what this week’s mini Olympics challenge was.. we had four remote control toy cars and a track laid out in the corridors of the hotel as teams battled in a relay drag race.

The reds started well off the line with Marlie Packer in the driver’s seat, but quickly the yellow and blue team caught up with Lilli Ives Campion (from the yellows) keeping calm and collected before handing the reigns over to Scaz [Emily Scarratt].

Scaz did put herself forward for this challenge however insisted that next time it be on the farm in real cars – more her forte she reckoned! Unfortunately for the yellow team, Liz Crake lost her bearings on the turn and was overtaken by the blues, ending a mere third at the finish line.

But hey, at least we aren’t the green team, who are currently sitting on single-digit points in the standings!

On Wednesday we went to Twickenham Stadium (soon to be Allianz Stadium) for the Kit Launch and Media Day. On arrival, we headed into the home changing rooms where we were greeted by our personalised kit for the season.

It’s a really exciting moment for girls who are in their first contract. I remember last year I felt really privileged to be there with my own plaque and also to see the wall of first caps in the changing room with all the other Red Roses and men’s players.

The day consisted of lots of photos and signing merchandise, however this year there were also a lot more opportunities to speak to different people from the RFU, as well as stands like Continental, the RPA and Guinness who are all incredibly supportive of the women’s game.

There were also a few other new names there which can’t be spoken about just yet… but there are some very exciting relationships on the way!

As I was leaving I was sat by the big gates outside the Spirit of Rugby waiting to get in the car. I was greeted by a gentleman who said “Do you like my gates?”. At first I thought he was just being chatty as he was cleaning the gates as we were having our squad photo outside of the stadium.

Harry Gray with the Rose and Poppy Gates.

However, it turned out he was the artist who created the Rose and Poppy Gates. Harry Gray was approached in 2016 to design the gates as part of the RFU’s programme of events to commemorate the centenary of the First World War.

Harry told me the thought process behind the design – at the bottom, there were 15 roses which were worn by the Grand Slam-winning team of 1914 who all volunteered to fight for their country.

As you go up each layer of the gate you see the merging of the roses into poppies which has been a symbol of remembrance for over 100 years. The brass poppies at the top of the gates are formed from German shell casings fired in action during the 1914-18 war.

What I loved most about this story was the fact that I had just spent the day in meetings and media looking at how we are going to continue to create our own history and break records. I had a really big appreciation for everyone and everything that had come before and I can’t wait to see how many glass ceilings we can smash!