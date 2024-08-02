Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 34
FT
Today
09:00
Today
11:15
Tomorrow
09:00
England Women's

Red Roses preseason: 'There were times when I thought I wasn't on track'

By Rosie Galligan
Rosie Galligan runs during preseason testing in England camp. Credit: Red Roses

We had two of our XVs girls, Meg Jones and Ellie Kildunne, involved in the Olympics this year which was really exciting. Because of the relationships we all built last year, we felt really proud of them and we were supporting them to go and do as well as they could.

ADVERTISEMENT

People don’t really realise how much effort you put in in that four-year cycle to make sure that you’re fit and ready to go when it does come to the big event. For those girls, they’ve had to mix and match between different types of training and they played really well in the tournament, we were really proud of them.

The girls are obviously going to be bitterly disappointed that they didn’t come away with a medal because that’s what they were aiming for. There were a few surprises with the USA beating Australia for example, and I think it just shows how far women’s rugby has come and that you can’t take it for granted, you have to leave everything on the line.

Video Spacer

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

At the same time, sometimes in rugby, the ball bounces slightly differently and it goes into someone else’s hands and that completely changes the result in sevens. I think the main thing is that we’re all so proud of the girls and how much hard work they’ve put in and I’m sure they’ll get another chance in a few years’ time.

You’ve got the Australian women’s sevens team who have a massive profile out in Aus, you’ve Ilona Maher and she’s been massive for women’s rugby in the Olympics, giving quite a normal view of what it is to be an athlete and normalising it.

She also defies stereotypes as such and she’s definitely shown that she’s her own person and has her unique ways. It’s made the sport more exciting, the stadiums have had world-record crowds for women’s rugby and it’s amazing to see that people are now investing time into female athletes and seeing how good the game actually is.

For us, we’ve just started our preseason for WXV but before we go away we’ve actually got two “warm-up” matches. Although they’re seen as warm-up games for WXV, we’re actually playing the World Champions and France, who are an incredible outfit as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve got to be ready for those games so it’s not so much seen as a warm-up. We don’t want to be beaten, we want to win those games because it also shows where we stand. The first record we’re hoping for before RWC 2025 is that we get a new record crowd when the Black Ferns come to Twickenham in September.

Related

‘I'll never be able to repay Gary’: RWC heroines take on challenge for Street

A decade to the day that they started their quest for glory in France, England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup 2014 winners will begin a new challenge as they bid to raise £10,000 for their former coach.

Read Now

It is definitely the pinnacle game of women’s rugby. Lots of people, both men and women, and children, it’s something that if you’re a rugby fan and want to see a Haka for example, a women’s game is an accessible way of seeing that spectacle.

That’s the first place we want to get a new record crowd, and then hopefully that puts us in good stead for the year to come with the final being held at Twickenham. I definitely think we have the potential now with the way the women’s game is going and the profiles of athletes growing online, you can tell that people want to get involved. I think it could be possible for the Rugby World Cup final to sell out in 2025.

My aim was to make it into pre-season fully functional and I’ve managed to do that. I did a lot of thumb rehab over the summer, a lot of fitness training and gym as well as actual rehab sessions with physios.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were times when I thought I wasn’t on track but actually the physios have been really reassuring and told me I’m in a really good place. It was one of those moments when I came into camp where I just wanted to throw myself in.

I knew I’d done all of the hard work to get to where I wanted to be so just going to training with a good mindset of giving it a go. I’ve definitely dropped a few balls and it’s frustrating because it doesn’t yet feel fully natural and I’m having to get used to playing with a splint on my thumb.

Related

Breasts, Bristol, and a broken thumb update

Female health has been a bit of a taboo subject. There is so much more research going into the topic now that it is becoming more normal. I was in the fortunate position that my mum had a breast reduction when she was younger, so in that sense, she knew how I felt. For people who don't have that support and that network around them, hopefully, I can be a figure to guide them in the right direction.

Read Now

I’m focusing on doing the extras I can to try and get it there and I’m hoping I’ve got a few weeks now to really reinforce that strength and get it feeling more comfortable.

It’s really nice to be back in camp with everyone. On Monday I think we all had those ‘first day of school’ nerves again because we hadn’t seen each other in a while. It was also our testing week so on Monday we had DEXA scans and then on Tuesday, we had our 12,000-metre testing, sprint testing, and a few things in the gym as well.

It can always fill you with a lot of nerves and I think the reason we feel those nerves is because we care. We’ve been on this programme for the last five weeks and we all wanted to all beat our scores and come back with improved muscle mass. It was our most successful in terms of turnaround on results so the coaching and strength and conditioning staff were really happy with that.

Now that that’s out of the way we can start enjoying the rugby and playing and moving the ball around again. That’s definitely what we prefer over running!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Roses (@redrosesrugby)

Pre-season has started for the PWR clubs, when we’re away at WXV they play a few rounds whilst the internationals aren’t there. That’s a bit of a challenge for clubs because they rely heavily on international players but everybody is in the same boat.

The season is really compact this year to allow for RWC preparation. Clubs will really have to get right and manage the loading that they’re putting players through.

Normally you can afford to rest a few key players for some games but with no rest weekends now it’s going to be even more of a managing task for coaches and medical staff.

It’s also a really exciting year so I think that although it’s going to be tough, there’s going to be a silver lining at the end of it when the season is done and we can focus on Six Nations and have a really good run up into the World Cup.

Recommended

‘Multiple fractures’: Sarah Hirini pushes through pain to win Olympic gold

History at Paris Games: Ilona Maher’s Olympic medal is a win for rugby

OPINION

'Better than the OBJ catch': Ireland women go viral after crazy manoeuvre labelled 'insane'

Ilona Maher becomes rugby's most followed player on Instagram

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Injured Black Ferns Sevens star Shiray Kaka reveals ‘Olympic dream is over’

2

Antoine Dupont is not rugby’s GOAT, it's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

3

Red Roses preseason: 'There were times when I thought I wasn't on track'

4

The names you need to know: 7 players to watch in women's SVNS 2023/24

5

Why Levi sisters turned down ‘daily’ interest from rival codes

6

Black Ferns Sevens’ ‘smiling assassin’ Stacey Waaka signs with NRLW side

7

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

8

Black Ferns Sevens star Jorja Miller signs historic long-term deal with NZR

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

One taste has Gallager hooked and ready for Benetton challenge

The well-travelled full-back couldn't resist the opportunity to test himself at the highest level with Italy

FEATURE

Why the All Blacks have a full house of prop stars in their midst

For all the talk of the 'Bomb Squad' in South Africa, Scott Robertson will be quietly pleased with his depth up front as they build for RWC 2027

FEATURE

The best unplayed players in the Premiership who could do a 'Dupont'

Some gifted players had less than the 592 minutes of action in the 2023-24 season that a certain Antoine Dupont had in 2015-16

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MakoMan 1 days ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

Bunnings NPC starts August 9. The games you refer to are all pre season games

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 days ago
Joey Carbery: 'I'm better than I was treated'

I’m sure his views will only add to the reticence of Irish players to be pushed around at will by the IRFU from one province to another, despite the recent insistence to the contrary from an arrogant Kiwi on here, who wouldn’t be told otherwise…

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 days ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

Dan Carter is still the GOAT. IMHO. Let’s not forget what a spectacular player he was. It wasn’t that long ago. And that’s the problem with this type of debate. It’s meaningless fun. I may never have even seen the best player to ever play the game, play the game. I’d have to take someone’s word for it, watch some old YouTube highlights or read some stats to be better equipped to make the argument. But I know what I saw with my own eyes and how I felt watching Dan Carter destroy other teams, my own included.

45 Go to comments
f
fl 1 days ago
Sam Warburton sets 'sack' deadline for Warren Gatland as Wales boss

completely agree - Gatland is clearly past his best but he did well at the RWC and should be given more time to try to build his young team. if he keeps on losing them summer 2025 would be a natural time to bring someone else in, as the Lions Tour typically coincides with development tours for the home nations.

1 Go to comments
f
fl 1 days ago
Why November's game against Fiji is huge for Gregor Townsend

“Given Townsend’s seemingly unshakable popularity with the bosses at the SRU, Townsend could get into three figures before his current contract expires in April 2026.” an odd sentence, given it seems to imply that his popularity will lead to the SRU organising more fixtures for him than they otherwise might, but not as odd as the fact that his contract expires in April 2026. Why on earth would the SRU not have extended it until after 2027??

1 Go to comments
f
fl 1 days ago
England centre Henry Slade's preseason curtailed by surgery

Hope he’s not out for long - England really struggling for depth at centre!

1 Go to comments
f
fl 1 days ago
The rugby union myth that the Olympics has dispelled

“Team owners and directors understand that not every player has equal value. A report last year showed that English Premiership fly-halves earn on average £97,000 a year more than scrum-halves. A fifth of the league’s back rows earn more than £250,000 a year while only nine percent of hookers take home as much.” I would love to see the raw data these stats are derived from, because I pretty much just don’t believe them. Each team will have 4 or 5 specialist scrum halves and 4 or 5 specialist hookers, who will all get some gametime. But if a teams 1st and 2nd choice flyhalf are injured they’ll just pick a full-back or centre out of position. The same is even more true of back rows, given that positions 4-8 are all to some extent interchangeable. In other words - I think there will just be more hookers and scrum halves, so its not surprising that some of them will be on pretty low wages!

2 Go to comments
f
fl 1 days ago
The rugby union myth that the Olympics has dispelled

“they’d be gambling their line-out on the pay-off of more gains at the breakdown and collision point” pay-off relative to what? The alternative to Fourie would have been Dweba, who was even worse at the lineout when given test opportunities.

2 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 1 days ago
The best unplayed players in the Premiership who could do a 'Dupont'

It’s nice to see a couple of Quins in that list, but if they are any example then I need to take the rest of the article with a pinch of salt. James Chisholm was a JRWC winning captain and World Junior Player of the year, but sadly his physical style of play has taken a toll and these days it seems that he spends more time rehabbing injuries than playing. When he is fit, he is still good enough that he would be a good shout… but he’s not fit often enough for long enough. Jarrod Evans should see more game time this year, and could well be an option for Quins at 12 (where I believe he played fairly regularly before joining us), and Andre Esterhuizen’s departure will have opened up that opportunity. But Will Evans is still very much at the Stoop - it was Will Collier who left - and since W Evans is a flanker and W Collier a prop, neither has much bearing on whether J Evans will play. Arthur Clarke, on the other hand, really does look like one to watch. We borrowed him for a few weeks last season and I would happily have seen him stay.

2 Go to comments
d
dk 1 days ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

Based on form they should have released JB and Reiko to learn how to pass and, in the case of JB, tackle as well. Our worst midfield in 50 years.

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 days ago
Jake White's All Blacks-like prediction about Bulls' David Kriel

Delighted to hear that Jake has moved on from his ref rant in the post final press conference! For what it’s worth, I reckon the Bulls will once again be quite a force this season, and probably for a few more to come.

1 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 days ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

I believe it is hard to crown a player the best of all time when so much depends on the teams he has played with and against. It is impossible to hold a teamloss like the WC against a player as evidence he is not the greatest OAT. In an individual sport like athletics, tennis (singles) and swimming, there is far more empirical evidence on which to base such conclusions. In a team sport it is impossible to say how great anyone would have been if they had played for another team. Herb Elliott, Bob Beamon, Usain Bolt would all qualify as the greatest ever in their disciplines. in a very subjective approach my vote for the five best rugby players would go to Colin Meads, Serge Blanco, Gareth Edwards John Eales and Danie Craven. I would add Danie Gerber but then I would have to leave out Doc Craven to be fair.

45 Go to comments
d
dk 1 days ago
History at Paris Games: Ilona Maher’s Olympic medal is a win for rugby

What a legend. Incredible player. And champion of rugby for all, but especially women. Utmost respect.

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 days ago
All Blacks great Aaron Smith wades into Antoine Dupont GOAT debate

No one in the modern era comes close to DuPont in terms of the influence he has on a game. People who disagree have one thing in common - they have probably have not watched him play that much. There are many many people from NZ with very strong opinions about rugby, who because of the time difference, probably don’t watch any 6 nations other than some highlights, probably only watch the ABs NH games, and definitely don’t watch any Top14 or Heineken Cup. If you are commenting on how good or not DuPont is ask yourself how many of his games you have actually watched? He has played over 180 games for Castres and Toulouse, and over 50 for France - how many of those games have you ACTUALLY watched? He can pass like Aaron Smith, has the vision of Carter, can pull off one off moments of magic like prime Beauden or Mo’unga, he is as good as any flanker in the world over the ball, and his ball carrying is in another league to any other 9 that has ever played - as evidenced in his almost impossibly good transition to 7s. Even in that version of the sport where freakish athleticism is table stakes, he still stands out as one of the best. Other than being from NZ, what more would he have to do to be considered the GOAT?

13 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 days ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

The Gainline Analytic guy on Aotearoa Rugby Pod talked about this. To have all new management is a huge upheaval. They couldn’t change the entire plan and players overnight as well; it would have been chaos. There has to be as much cohesion as possible as the new players are brought in. So thanks for that Finlay, you helped out for a couple of games to settle Cortez and Noah. TJ has seen the writing too. I think they’ve been very smart about it all.

9 Go to comments
L
Locke 1 days ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

Mains is honest enough to recognise that Robertson’s on-field results are exceptional, and that’s the only thing that really matters when you want to continue the same trend for the All Blacks. There’s no guarantee that Robertson will succeed at international level but the evidence shows that he’s the most likely to do so. Conversely, the elitist stooges in the NZR boardroom chose to pander to Foster’s netpoistic behavioural traits rather than reward real world competency. They’re probably to wrapped up in their own self-importance to acknowledge their error.

9 Go to comments
L
Locke 1 days ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

This French team have hardly set the world alight, a WC quarter-final exit and one six-nations win in recent years. Which begs the question, how does a team with the supposed GOAT and a bevy of world-class players fail to make a significant mark? Ireland and the Boks have shone more brightly in recent years without GOAT claims. Do they have a significant world-class player advantage over France, enough to make up for a GOAT? If so, why were the French favourites for the last World Cup with many of their players being lauded as world-class. It seems to me that the French players are generally over-rated given their on-field results. Does this include Dupont? Probably and I think the onus is on him to prove otherwise.

45 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 days ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Legend, hope nothing but awesome times awaits him. All Blacks are transitioning from foster-razor eras, TJ has no doubt seen the future talent and grabbed top dollar while he can.

6 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 days ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

That’ll get a few punters through the gates. Actually keen to see if NPC gets more interest from the fans this year. The quality of SR was excellent, a lot of the negativity around the game (except for bidwell/rattue/Reason/other people who hate rugby but write about it for some reason) has gone with Foster, and the All Blacks are 3-0. Looking forward to seeing the mighty Bay Of Plenty wipe the floor with all who (rightly) tremble before them.

5 Go to comments
A
AM 2 days ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Thank you TJ for entertaining us on the field for Norths, Wellington, the Hurricanes and The All Blacks! May the good Lord Bless you and your anau on your future endeavours. Nga mihi Meitaki ra!

6 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Joey Carbery: 'I'm better than I was treated' Joey Carbery: 'I'm better than I was treated'
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.