Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
43 - 21
FT
23 - 7
FT
47 - 20
FT
36 - 5
FT
32 - 16
FT
LIVE
35'
LIVE
9'
Today
12:00
Today
14:35
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:30
Saracens Women

Breasts, Bristol, and a broken thumb update

By Rosie Galligan
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Rosie Galligan of England arrives at the stadium prior to the Guinness Women's Six Nations 2024 match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

The other day I had Jo Currie from BBC come round to film a snippet of my ‘boob journey’ as we’re calling it. I had a breast reduction when I was 18, and over the years have started talking about it more openly. It was never a secret but I never felt the need to talk about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since speaking to other athletes and working with Boobydoo as an ambassador I have become more aware of the impact I can have on young girls and women. I’ve got nothing to hide and can confidently say having a breast reduction changed my life! If sharing my story can help some other people who might feel the way I did when I was younger, I’ll do what I can to help them.

Female health has been a bit of a taboo subject. There is so much more research going into the topic now that it is becoming more normal. I was in the fortunate position that my mum had a breast reduction when she was younger, so in that sense, she knew how I felt. For people who don’t have that support and that network around them, hopefully, I can be a figure to guide them in the right direction.

Related

'My thumb is finally free! It’s been a long seven weeks'

While I'm out with my thumb injury at present it's important to stay involved with the team. During the week I do a lot of my rehab but I also then help out with the forwards element of the training sessions.

Read Now

People don’t really realise how important sports bras are. A high-impact sports bra has been measured to reduce breast movement by 70-80%. A G cup breast has been measured to bounce up to 14cm when running with a bra on so reducing that not only increases comfort but also confidence which is so important to performing well in my opinion.

Many women might not realise how beneficial it can be, and how it can change how you run and how you play. For years I ran like a T-Rex as I used my arms to anchor down my boobs as I ran! Now I run free whilst feeling good in kit.

There’s the breast health side of things, but pelvic health is also an important thing to be aware of. England are doing a lot of work at the moment looking into pelvic health for women. We want to be top athletes, but we also need to make sure that we’re protecting our reproductive organs as well so that both can work in unison with each other.

I’m really excited to go into my second year as an England contracted player. There’s been an increase in contracts and it’s great to see Liz Crake and Maddie Feaunati have been awarded their first full-time England contracts, as well as Lizzie Hanlon, Steph Else, and Mia Venner getting their first transition contracts. It’s amazing to see that the Red Roses are growing again, and it’s putting us in the best place possible going into hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Maddie Feaunati, Liz Crake awarded full-time England contracts

Exeter Chiefs flanker Maddie Feaunati and Trailfinders Women prop Liz Crake have both earned full-time England contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Read Now

It’s always great to know that you’re financially secure for another year, but as elite athletes we all want to be playing. Although my contract has been renewed and I know I’ve got a job for another year, it’s actually about how I can now use my time as a full-time athlete to make sure I’m in the best place to be in that starting shirt for England. If anything, it means you can actually focus more on your performance and getting those shirts for the big games.

My injury rehab has ramped up quite drastically since my recent operation to have the wires removed from my thumb. As soon as the cast was removed the England physio was straight into Saracens and trying to move my thumb around and getting range of movement in it straight away.

I think that was a bit of a shock to the system and I was a bit overwhelmed, but actually, the quicker you move it the quicker you can get back to normal. Although it was a very hard session which wiped me out, it’s put me in a good position this week where I can move my thumb a bit more and start doing some more rehab. It’s going to be a tough couple of weeks trying to get that movement back in, but it will all be worth it in the end.

It’s still about taking it day by day, I still can’t put any weight through it as such in terms of getting back into rugby, but I’m still around the girls and helping out. It’s about taking those small wins and being happy with the accomplishment that I bent my thumb further the next day; those are going to be my little goals at the minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re really excited to be at StoneX for the semi-final against Bristol. When you’re in play-offs you always want to have as many home fans as you can, and being at the StoneX is where we perform best. The 4G pitch allows us to play the fast rugby that we want to, and we also know it so well.

We’re coming up against a good Bristol side, they like to play expansive, edge-to-edge rugby. They have also started utilising their kicking game through Holly Aitchison. It’s going to be a really good matchup and hopefully, it will be a good spectacle for women’s rugby.

We’d massively appreciate the support of the Saracens fans this weekend. The more fans here the better. Bring your flags, bring your drums and get yourself down to StoneX Stadium on Sunday.

Recommended

Sophie de Goede: 'We are peaking at the right time'

'I think I’ve gained their trust': Saracens starlet Amelia MacDougall on breakout season

INTERVIEW

Alex Matthews: 'Letting dad be a part of it all, that’s what means most'

EXCLUSIVE

Rachael Burford: ‘I haven’t been emotional yet but I will be’

EXCLUSIVE

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Antoine Dupont is not rugby’s GOAT, it's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

2

Sharyn Williams : une seule sélection avec l’Australie et un record pour 30 ans

3

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

4

Maeve Óg O'Leary: 'It’s iconic, it's unbelievable, really cool'

5

Maddie Feaunati, Liz Crake awarded full-time England contracts

6

Rosie Galligan: 'Marlie Packer really has had a stellar career and still has so much more to give'

7

Les Jeux olympiques seront un tournant pour le rugby à Sept

8

Rosie Galligan: How can we make it acceptable to wear white and players to feel OK wearing white?

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Max Williamson: How Glasgow's 'Bakkies Botha' has come of age

The young lock's performances have earned rave reviews and a nod to a legendary Springbok enforcer.

FEATURE

Neethling Fouche: 'It’s amazing how just two scrums can change your life'

Neethling Fouche's love of scrummaging has earned him a call-up to the Springbok alignment camp but Glasgow await

FEATURE

The ‘try from the end of the world’ that embarrassed All Black debutant Lomu

The debut 30 years ago of Jonah Lomu, who revolutionised rugby, was overshadowed by one of the all-time great tries by France.

Comments on RugbyPass

G
Gabbo 27 minutes ago
The ‘try from the end of the world’ that embarrassed All Black debutant Lomu

terrible header indeed, lousy work instead of trusting (and keeping the highlights on) the self-suficiency of that try's quality

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 58 minutes ago
Harry Randall to use his ‘super strengths’ in bid for England jersey

He's gotta be in the 23. He's a fantastic scrum half and there's no one better in England to inject some temp off the bench. Even if Mitchell gets injured I'd back him to step up, his game is much more rounded than it was a last time he got picked for England, his kicking is much improved.

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Leinster and Ulster name teams for Irish URC quarter-final

Two decent teams. Should be a cracker!

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Jack Crowley shines as Munster beat Ospreys to earn home URC semi-final

Crowley playing better. Ospreys set play off penalty advantage in midfield to score their try in first half is worth a watch. Expect to see more of these ‘advantage’ moves in coming months. Throwing a few high risk passes and kicks wont cut it anyome when a team can have a high risk set move after a regathered kick as Ospreys had. For Ireland and SA fans the draw means there could be a Bulls-Leinster semi final in Loftus road. Bulls will be happy to play them there but Erasmus may be irked by the heads up it will give Ireland ahead of …..gulp…..this day 4 weeks!

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 3 hours ago
Hurricanes player ratings vs Rebels | Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals

So many guys in the Canes for Razor and co to stress over Numia Aumua Lakai Iose TJ Love Rayasi Proctor

3 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 3 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Drua | Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals

Riccitelli has been a revelation I thought he was in his 40s but he’s only 29! Do not write this guy off as he does the core duties well and is very good in close quarter running Reece and Telea are surely the wings this year but Clarke and Rayasi are lethal with ball in hand and could be great torpedoes off the bench I hope Paddy is ok as we are very thin at lock for the ABs (good news is Vaai has FINALLY shown what he is capable of) Dalton is a lock in for 7 A big man who does an I credible amount of work Finau is tempting but I’d have Blackadder and Dalton on the flanks Such massive engines Give Ardie a rest 😉 and let Sititi have a blast at 8!

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 3 hours ago
Chiefs player ratings vs Reds | Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals

Where an earth has Sititi come from Razor would have been looking hard at Sotutu who is playing very well but this young man has a big future DMac will have no worries at test level at 10 His kicking is 85% this year too Who his half back is will be a very hard decision 5 decent candidates (without Roigard) Yes Christie was very good for the Blues tonight

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Benetton vs Bulls | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Bulls by 12

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 5 hours ago
NRL superstar Joey Manu may ditch Super bid for France

If he wants to wear black a year in Japan and then a year in France would be his best prospect to impress in s WC year. I cant see NZ spending that money for two years of an unknown.

4 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 8 hours ago
NRL superstar Joey Manu may ditch Super bid for France

I wouldn't get too excited about what his agent is doing. All that matters is where his next contract is. Pretty old to be learning rugby anyway.

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 9 hours ago
NRL superstar Joey Manu may ditch Super bid for France

Enough of this “will he won’t he ex leaguie wants to be an AB or does he”, nonsense. Please.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew 10 hours ago
NRL superstar Joey Manu may ditch Super bid for France

If you aren’t in the words of Cowboy Shaw, “pissing blood” to get that black jersey, you arent remotely in the hunt. The “I dont know…” attitude of this bloke wont go unnnoticed in NZ.

4 Go to comments
B
Bob 11 hours ago
Neethling Fouche: 'It’s amazing how just two scrums can change your life'

Neethling Fouche has improved so much this season. His battle with Jamie Bhatti in the URC quarter final will be good to watch.

1 Go to comments
I
Ian 13 hours ago
What happened to Penney was a breach of trust

While I agree that the level of new reporting is poor in NZ and has been for more than a decade, I felt the questions asked in this interview were pertinent. The problem is interviewees have become used to being spoon fed soft questions that have allowed them to put a positive spin out to cover their failures. On this occasion a reporter asked probing questions and Penney was not only unable to address is failures, but also acted childishly. Is that what we want from a coach at one of our premier sports franchises? I for one want to see the results of the review that the Crusaders have started, and a return to form next season, I’m not sure that this coach will be the one to make that happen.

12 Go to comments
G
Graham 15 hours ago
What happened to Penney was a breach of trust

A brilliant article by Hamish Bidwell. He is a journalist who lives in the real world. Rob Penney was baited by this guy and had endured this line of questioning for some time. He is a coach , who is accommodating and open, some of the assumptions made over the last fortnight have been totally unfair.

12 Go to comments
J
Jmann 16 hours ago
The ‘try from the end of the world’ that embarrassed All Black debutant Lomu

I rather think that try embarrassed Stephen Bashop if anyone. All he had to do was kick the ball out and the game was won.

3 Go to comments
T
Troy 17 hours ago
Chiefs player ratings vs Reds | Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals

Couldn't believe the level of media hype Cody Taylor received on his return from his sabbatical . It was like his second coming where everybody had been waiting his return and we were all safe now he was back. He played as you would expect of a long standing All Black but nothing outstanding for 2 games (that were of no consequence, in a side malfunctioning all season), and they were clamouring for his test recall off the back of it. Samisoni Taukei'aho has been playing his usual strong game all season and really ramped it up last night for their quarter final playoff against the Reds. This was a game that mattered and he delivered big time showing why he or Asafo Aumua should be the starting test rake based on their season long performances. Well done the Chiefs who showed once again the current Australian rugby default of not turning up when the pressure is really on. Go the Hurricanes!

6 Go to comments
A
Allen 18 hours ago
What happened to Penney was a breach of trust

This is the standard of today’s journalists. They put themselves front and centre of any interview regardless of the feelings of the interviewee. Sadly this will continue so suck it up folks.

12 Go to comments
B
Brian 19 hours ago
Antoine Dupont is not rugby’s GOAT, it's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

I think the bottom line here is that the men and the women’s game is very different because of the physiological differences between the two and there is little point and it is unhelpful to compare the two. Then no-one agrees on who is the GOAT of either of them because it is impossible to compare different positions and eras and personal perceptions differ greatly.

40 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 hours ago
Munster vs Ospreys | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Rugby has ruined the Cranberries for me.

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Chiefs player ratings vs Reds | Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals Chiefs player ratings vs Reds
Search