Saracens Women

Sophie de Goede: 'We are peaking at the right time'

By Gary Heatly
NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Sophie de Goede of Saracens is tackled by Helena Rowland of Loughborough Lightning during the Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby match between Loughborough Lightning and Saracens at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on June 02, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

There are busy seasons and then there is the type of season that Sophie de Goede is having, but the Saracens back-rower would not have it any other way with a Premiership Women’s Rugby [PWR] play-off semi-final the next thing on the horizon for this force of nature.

The 24-year-old rejoined Saracens for a second stint at the club last summer and since then she has been playing regularly for them, has turned out for Canada on the HSBC SVNS circuit and has captained the national XVs squad to an amazing triumph in the recent Pacific Four Series [PAC 4].

It makes you tired just to think about it, but her energy levels are as high as ever as we reach the business end of the PWR campaign with Sarries getting ready to host Bristol Bears at the StoneX Stadium on Sunday in their last four tie.

“Lots of sleep and lots of food,” De Goede replies, slightly tongue in cheek, when asked how she has got through this busiest of busy campaigns with three different teams.

“Seriously though I have a really good support system around me and in each environment I have been in this season everyone has been really understanding.

“For Saracens to allow me to go and play sevens and then PAC 4 shows how much they care about the individual people that play on this team.

“And then for Canada sevens and XVs to understand what I want to achieve here at the club has been great and I think everyone has worked well collaboratively and it has allowed me to have so many great opportunities this year.

“It is always nice to look back and I have some great recent memories, but I am just trying to stay present and in the moment because there are some incredible opportunities ahead starting on Sunday.

“One of the things I always think about is trusting in my preparation. I have done so much work this season on that – and in previous seasons too – to make sure that I am ready for these types of moments and I just try to relax, enjoy the preparation and let the process take care of itself.

“At the end of the day, it is a rugby game, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but as long as I have prepared myself properly then I always feel good going into games.

“And I think a lot of that is to do with the culture within the Saracens organisation as a whole because it is very much around caring for people.

“Yes, we want to win, but around here you get the sense that everyone cares about you and your family and that trickles down into the team and the way we play for each other.

“We have people from all over in the squad here that have come together and we genuinely care for each other and I just feel blessed to be surrounded by such great individuals on and off the pitch.”

Having lost out to Exeter Chiefs in last year’s league semi-final before De Goede’s return, Saracens are not in the mood to fall at the same hurdle again. They go into the last four as Allianz Cup winners and have won their four regular season games post-Six Nations and PAC 4.

They finished second in the standings with Bristol third and, in the regular season, both won one game apiece against each other.

“After the win against Loughborough last weekend vibes are really high in the squad,” De Goede stated.

“There were a lot of changes for that game and it tested our depth and I think it showed the strength of our whole squad and, overall, we are feeling positive.

“There is a lot of excitement around going into this weekend.

“I feel we are peaking at the right time. We have had some good performances in the league of late while a lot of players are coming off having good Six Nations and PAC 4 performances with their countries and, while we were away, the girls who were back here at Saracens won the Allianz Cup.

“Everyone in the squad has been riding high as individual players and the way we have been able to come together as a group since those internationals has been really pleasing.

“We have clicked recently against Gloucester-Hartpury and then Loughborough and it has given us momentum heading into this semi.

“Bristol are a threat from anywhere on the pitch, they will look to play.

“If they can play from their own 22 they will, you always have to be alive to them and they have a lot of gifted individual players so there are lots of fires to put out across the pitch.

“They are a formidable side and we will have to bring our ‘A’ game at the weekend if we want to progress.”

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nick 3 hours ago
The Wallabies who need to star in the quarter-finals against the Kiwi teams

These are the respective whose who of the aus sides, but I have relative confidence in most of them they’ll do their job. It’s the other players that I think will have to lift if Aus teams are to be successful on the weekend. For the reds, players like Tom Lynagh and his game management and tee kicking vs mckenzie, jock campbell and his control of the backfield and kicking game, john bryant against the physicality of finau, and the small wingers taking on two barnstorming chiefs wingers. For the brumbies, can Vella hold up his side of scrum with Pollard? Is tom hooper a legit 2nd rower? Can lonergan step up to white’s shadow?

1 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
How can Rugby Australia fit five into four after Rebels' demise?

Excellent article again! I agree, key things are to use the money saved lower down the pyramid and to keep the best players in SR.

126 Go to comments
W
Westscot 5 hours ago
Damian de Allende: South Africa vs Ireland will be 'like a war'

Will be a fascinating series. The Boks have had bogey teams before, I think Wales was on a 4 game winning sequence against The Boks. Not sure how much the Home Advantage will count, Wales almost won at Loftus in 2022. England and The All Blacks, think that will be a good series too.

12 Go to comments
f
finn 7 hours ago
Damian de Allende: South Africa vs Ireland will be 'like a war'

Actually this isn’t a war, it isn’t a world cup, it probably isn’t even the most exciting test series this summer. If SA win 2-0 they’ll never shut up about it, but regardless of the result no one else will remember this series in 2 or 3 years time.

12 Go to comments
E
Egg 10 hours ago
The halftime speech that rallied the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final

Reminds me of that epic scene from that film. That halftime speech. Al Pacino’s character, describing the fight for the inches. Rousing stuff. Gooseflesh. Except that team actually fought back from behind and won.

26 Go to comments
J
John 13 hours ago
Damian de Allende: South Africa vs Ireland will be 'like a war'

Should be a good series…waits w popcorn

12 Go to comments
T
Turlough 13 hours ago
Damian de Allende: South Africa vs Ireland will be 'like a war'

He says the media disrespected us 38-3 back in 2017? Is he saying the Irish media disrespected them? Rassie is trying to create a unifying sense of injustice by Ireland against SA so that there is a common grievance to be righted in Loftus. Fair enough and maybe explains Etzebeths weird accusations. No-one remembers what Irish media said in 2017, was probably a euphoric sense of new ground broken for a rising Irish team against a Major World force. Whatever they said in Ireland it the reciminations in SA media would have been 1000000% worse. I think a sense of wanting to win in front of home supporters is better. The players wont buy the other nonsense.

12 Go to comments
N
Nickers 14 hours ago
How can Rugby Australia fit five into four after Rebels' demise?

4 is still one too many teams from Australia. Many of the wider squad of these teams are simply not up to SR standard. You would have to say the same for their coaching and support staff. Cutting the players who are not good enough from all Aussie teams, and redistributing the players that are left across three teams would put them in a much better place going forward. The most important thing is getting their teams winning again, and getting Australia good again to rekindle some interest in their team and the sport. They currently risk utter embarrassment and the bottom of the death spiral of rugby in Australia if they can’t find a way to be competitive at home World Cups and Lion Series. Drastic action is required to get the team in shape before these high profile challenges arrive on shore.

126 Go to comments
M
Mitch 15 hours ago
How can Rugby Australia fit five into four after Rebels' demise?

I’m confident Nick that there’s enough intelligence among Phil Waugh, Dan Herbert, Peter Horne and David Nucifora to get the re-distribution of players right. If Carter Gordon ends up in the NRL, how big of a blow is that to the flyhalf stocks in Aussie rugby? On another note, whoever coaches the Tahs will have some work to do around the tackle technique of Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i after his send off in the State of Origin opener.

126 Go to comments
A
Anthony 15 hours ago
'There's a bit of Farrell, he doesn’t mind trying to throw a big hit'

Agreed Colin . If England are going to rebuild a new team then they must start with a 10 now that will be around in 5 years time and have gained experience at test level. Not the past sell by date players .

3 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 16 hours ago
How can Rugby Australia fit five into four after Rebels' demise?

“if Nucifora can get his hands dirty, deep and early, the right faces may yet reappear in the right places, and a green-and-gold phoenix rise from the ashes.” The right man for the job after his work in Ireland, but this is a very different rugby landscape. It will be a challenge. Looks as though Tupou is not going to Leinster, as I see Slimani now being talked about for the Dublin side. Tupou has not been a great success with the Rebels in my view. Disappointing, as one would have hoped a change of coach would have helped him return to his best form. he really looks overweight and unfit.

126 Go to comments
G
Gerald 16 hours ago
The halftime speech that rallied the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final

If it wasn’t for the ref the Boks should have won the ‘87 World Cup. If my Aunty had balls she would have been my Uncle. 😉

26 Go to comments
G
Gerald 16 hours ago
The halftime speech that rallied the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final

Time to move on. Two great sides, great game and any side could have won. Period.

26 Go to comments
C
Colin 16 hours ago
'There's a bit of Farrell, he doesn’t mind trying to throw a big hit'

The issue is Borthwick’s conservative approach to selection.

3 Go to comments
N
Nickers 17 hours ago
The race for All Blacks centre is far from run

Based purely on this SR season Proctor seems more adept at the core roles of a centre, but Reiko brings more individual brilliance with his size and speed. (not that Proctor is small or slow!) Proctor will no doubt find he gets a lot less time to do the things he does so well at international level, but he is clearly in contention and will definitely be in the squad. I think he has overtaken ALB as the no.1 contender. I would take Reiko as first choice, as the incumbent who has become a very good international centre, with Proctor to deputise. Reiko has had a worrying number of injuries this season which doesn’t usually bode well, so Proctor might find himself in the deep end regardless. It’s exciting to have a new coach with a reputation for selecting on form - previously all of these conversations had to be caveated with the fact that Fozzie will not do the obvious thing.

15 Go to comments
B
Beaudy 17 hours ago
David Pocock: ‘Climate change is an existential threat to the game we love’

“Those affected first and worst are those who have contributed least to the problem and have the least resources to adapt.” He hit the nail on the head

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 18 hours ago
Chiefs name eight All Blacks in team to play the Reds

Come on Chiefs. Show us you are more than flat track bullies. Tight 5 has to step up.

1 Go to comments
B
BMac 19 hours ago
Five key reasons why the Crusaders' wheels fell off in 2024

Some interesting points and speculation on the pre season tour to UK was it really required, was the initial appointment of Penny the correct one also after a poor record in Australia and Japan, he improved in UK for a short time. Yes there were missing AB players but the quality of the rest still should have made top 8 and that is the failure of the coaching team. My biggest annoyance was Levi Amua not used correctly. this guy should be at some stage the AB go forward mid fielder similar to a Bundee Aki or Ma Nonu type bulldozer going forward, he was the most feared midfielder in last 2 seasons and came to Crusaders and was not used-I agree with the comment- _You can’t help but feel they underutilised one of their best players._

8 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 20 hours ago
The race for All Blacks centre is far from run

Proctor all day, especially since centre pairing combination and familiarity are so key. Rieko’s game is speed based and nothing else. Doesn't have a fend, distribution is average, has no kicking game at all, and once the predictable outside break attempts fail, he has nothing else. In the squad as wing cover but that should be about it. He’s done nothing all season.

15 Go to comments
A
Alex 21 hours ago
David Flatman: 'I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, monster ball carries and crushingly intense scrummaging'

Nailed it. I’m a dad of two young boys, who I now help to coach and played to a very low standard at uni. I was never blessed with size, strength or speed but I did put my head in the spokes of much larger blokes running at me and there’s something satisfying about tackling someone much bigger. On the flip side I’ve been run over more times than I care to count, but I get back up and that’s something I’d love my kids to take out of it. More than a lot of other sports rugby is also about mindset and that translates to so much more than just rugby. Like you said, it’s not for everyone, but I’ll certainly continue to tell my boys to smash other kids legally otherwise what’s the point!

4 Go to comments
