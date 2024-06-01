Fifteens and SVNS: Canada stun New Zealand with another ‘special’ upset
It’s been an unforgettable two weeks for Olivia Apps. After contributing to Canada’s history-making triumph in the Pacific Four Series, where they beat New Zealand for the first time in 15s, Apps has helped inspire the same upset on the SVNS Series.
Poor discipline cost the Black Ferns a fortnight ago in Christchurch, and the visitors made the most of it as they recorded a stunning 22-19 win at Apollo Projects Stadium. History often repeats and it was a similar story in Madrid as the Canadians ran riot.
The Black Ferns Sevens were caught out after making some uncharacteristic mistakes, including some missed one-on-one tackles, and a yellow card to youngster Jorja Miller was another big moment just before the half.
Canada were already leading 14-nil when Miller was sent to the sin bin, and that penalty allowed the underdogs to kick for the corner. They ended up retaining their lineout and scoring through Piper Logan in the seventh minute.
To the surprise of everyone at Civitas Metropolitano, SVNS League winners New Zealand trailed a frighteningly clinical Canadian outfit 21-nil at the break. At that moment, Olivia Apps thought quite triumphantly, “We did that.”
“When it was still nil for them, I felt like, ‘woah’. I was thinking about the commentator, I was thinking about Rikki Swannell being like, ‘New Zealand hasn’t scored yet and it’s in the first half’, and I was like, you know what? We did that. Our defence did that, our pressure did that, so that’s something I’m really proud of,” Apps told RugbyPass
“I already had the belief, but the stronger belief that we could do it.
“We weren’t super happy with our performance against USA yesterday and knew that we had the ability to beat that team, so to be able to bounce back today and be able to do that, I’m just super proud of the group.
“We still have lots to improve on from the weekend, but just stoked.”
With the SVNS Series’ Grand Final offering the top eight women’s side a chance to be crowned overall champions at the winner-takes-all event, Canada are now in a strong position to charge forward in the competition.
Canada may have started their tournament with a disappointing 26-19 loss to rivals the USA but they made sure to put that behind them almost immediately in their next outing. Speedster Charity Williams scored inside the first minute against the Kiwis.
Apps scored Canada’s second and then Piper Logan their third, but what was scary was their relentlessness to push for even more. Keyara Wardley crossed for Canada’s fourth try before the Black Ferns Sevens’ had even fired a shot on the scoreboard.
Down 26-nil, the New Zealanders started to chip away with tries to Stacey Waaka, Jorja Miller and Jazmin Felix-Hotham. But it was too late in the end with the clock favouring the Canadians who hung on for one of the most stunning upsets of the year.
It’s quite an astonishing accomplishment when you consider their win over SVNS heavyweights Australia on home soil in Vancouver earlier this year. Historically, New Zealand and Australia are the two teams to beat on the women’s Series.
“Yeah, it’s massive,” Apps explained.
“To be able to back up what the fifteens team did a few weeks ago is really special and we knew this would be the last chance we’d get to beat New Zealand before the Olympic games so to be able to build that confidence and head into the weekend.
“Still lots of fixes, lots of things to improve on, but I’m so proud of this group. That’s been our goal all season, so I’m just ready to go for the next one.
“We’ve had to rebuild for the last three years since Tokyo, to think about 2024 and 2028 it’s really exciting because we have such a young group, so I’m just really proud that we were able to put in that performance today.”
Catch all of the SVNS Madrid action live and free on RugbyPass TV. To watch the Grand Final, register HERE.
See the HSBC SVNS champions crowned in Madrid, 31 May-2 June. Tickets from €10 available to purchase HERE.
Comments on RugbyPass
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments