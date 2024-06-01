All Blacks Sevens chase Series glory after golden point win over Ireland
It was the type of game that would’ve left you sitting on the edge of your seat. With a spot in the SVNS Series’ final four on the line for the victor, Saturday’s clash between New Zealand and Ireland was always going to deliver fireworks.
Ireland have only beaten New Zealand once before on the men’s SVNS Series, and that history-making result came last December in Cape Town. They came close to replicating that feat in the Singapore Cup final last month but pulled up just short.
Unfortunately for the fighting Irish, it was a similar story in a golden point thriller at Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitano. With thousands of fans cheering, chanting and dreaming, the two teams battled it out in a sports atmosphere fitting for a Rugby World Cup.
With both teams sitting equal on four competition points, the winner would join Fiji in the semi-finals. It looked to be the All Blacks Sevens’ day, but a Hugo Keenan try after the full-time siren gave them a chance to snatch it with a conversion.
The attempt went wide-right. Regan Ware scored the winner for the Kiwis in golden point.
Ireland bowed out while the All Blacks Sevens’ dream of claiming the overall SVNS Series title lives on for at least one more day. As captain Dylan Collier insisted after the Pool Championship win, the New Zealanders are here to win it all.
“That’s our main goal, that’s why we’re here, we want to win this and win the World Series,” Collier told RugbyPass. “Now that we’re through to the semi-final, anything can happen in finals footy.
“We’ve have three tough games or three tight ones so that all should help us in going into finals footy.
“Obviously, a couple of other teams on the other side of the draw are playing pretty well so there’ll be some tough games coming up.”
The All Blacks Sevens started their quest for overall SVNS Series glory with a heartbreaking two-point loss to Fiji on day one. From the left sideline, a stunning conversion after the full-time siren had sounded gave the sport’s traditional heavyweights a famous win.
“Grand Slam champion has pulled off a grandstand finish” 😱#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSMAD | @Ireland7s pic.twitter.com/CGWdfy6vb8
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) June 1, 2024
New Zealand looked to bounce back on Saturday morning against South Africa, and while they managed to do that 33-24 in another thriller, it by no means guaranteed their spot in the next stage. The Kiwis would have to win one more.
While the men in black continued to search for that crucial win, Ireland were in the same boat after beating South Africa and losing to Fiji in golden point. It set the stage for a blockbuster Pool B clash that certainly lived up to the hype.
“Three really tough games, they went down to the wire in all three,” Collier explained.
“I feel like we’re playing some good rugby, aye? We look good when we’re going hard to the edges and our big boys are carrying.
“At times, just little lapses of concentration and we let them back in the game. With good teams like this, mate, if you let them back into the game then the momentum shifts.”
Rugby sevens veteran Joe Webber opened the scoring in the second minute, and a converted try to 2023 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee Leroy Carter more than doubled their advantage.
But Ireland showed plenty of heart and fight. Jordan Conroy ended up crossing for a double, but another try to Joe Webber saw the Kiwis take a slender lead into the final minute.
Hugo Keenan was the man of the moment. Ireland needed a hero and their marquee sevens recruit stepped up with a popular try in front of the European crowd, but the unsuccessful conversion presented an opportunity the New Zealanders were too good to turn down.
“It was a little bit frustrating that we didn’t actually finish the game well during the normal time.
“We (defended) really in keeping them out and keeping them out… bit inevitable that they were going to go over the line.
“But I think as soon as we got that chance when they missed the kick, when we get that little bit of a chance, that’s all we need.
“As long as we’re competent in that, then we’re confident in the way that we’re playing that we could deliver in extra time.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments