All Blacks Sevens leave it late in thrilling ‘do-or-die’ clash with Blitzboks
As the All Blacks Sevens and Blitzboks walked off the field at Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitano on Saturday afternoon, their faces told two very different stories. The New Zealanders were pumped and joyous, while the South Africans were visibly disappointed.
It was a must-win clash for the two great rugby rivals, and in the end, it was New Zealand who got the job done 33-24.
New Zealand and South Africa were both beaten in truly heartbreaking circumstances on the opening day at the SVNS Series’ Grand Final. The All Blacks Sevens were pipped by a final-play Fiji conversion and Ireland sunk the Blitzboks with an 18th-minute try.
But those two defeats set the stage for a blockbuster pool stage clash on day two at SVNS Madrid. and while expectations were high, the clash more than lived up to the hype. There was drama, length-of-the-field tries and everything else fans would want.
South Africa took the lead with just over one minute to play as youngster Quewin Nortje crossed for his second try of the contest. Blitzboks fans in the crowd went berserk as the score was awarded after a review by the TMO.
There was more drama to come, though.
With their backs up against the ropes and less than a minute to play, the All Blacks Sevens needed someone to land that knockout blow. They stayed patient as the clock continued to tick closer to full-time and it paid off.
To the delight of some fans at the Spanish venue, Moses Leo raced away for the match-winner.
“Always a class side and it was do-or-die footy for both of us, both of us had a hard loss yesterday,” Leo told RugbyPass.
“(We) had to get up for this one, they were ready for it, and it’s great for our boys (that) we were able to stay in the grind and get a win in the end.
“We knew we were playing finals a little bit earlier than we’d like to so that’s what the theme is for the rest of our games.
“Finals footy just a little bit earlier than what we’re used to but it’s all good.”
The All Blacks Sevens, who have come to Madrid on the back of Cup final triumphs in Hong Kong China and Singapore, opened the scoring in the second minute through captain Dylan Collier.
South Africa hit back through Christie Grobbelaar and Quewin Nortje, but the New Zealanders would take a slender lead into the interval after a penalty try was awarded. To add to the drama, the Blitzboks would end up going down to five men after two yellow cards.
But with a two-player disadvantage, they scored one of the most stunning tries of the season with captain Selvyn Davids reaping the rewards.
Having 5 players on the pitch doesn’t matter when you have Selvyn Davids 😮#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSMAD | @Blitzboks pic.twitter.com/ZdQln5XDjY
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) June 1, 2024
Leroy Carter and Nortje traded try-scoring blows which set up a grandstand finish.
Enter Moses Leo.
“I sort of heard a few calls and just took the picture that was in front of me and backed myself and backed my speed and backed my strength,” Leo said.
“I think that’s why I’m in the team, to try and come off the bench and try and be an impact and try and be a spark.
“Be patient, calm, and when the opportunity comes don’t be scared to take it,” he added when asked about the team’s approach to that moment.
“Just trusting our processes and trusting all the hard work we put in beforehand… I thought we stepped up.”
Catch all of the SVNS Madrid action live and free on RugbyPass TV. To watch the Grand Final, register HERE.
See the HSBC SVNS champions crowned in Madrid, 31 May-2 June. Tickets from €10 available to purchase HERE.
Comments on RugbyPass
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Wayne barnes should join the Queen271 Go to comments
Hope both you dirty mutts get cancer and die41 Go to comments
Oqueef was on the saffa pay roll , needs his head stomped180 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments