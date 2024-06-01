Salesi Rayasi hat-trick sees Hurricanes past Highlanders
The Hurricanes hosted the Highlanders in round 15 with a chance to finish atop the Super Rugby Pacific table and claim home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
While the Highlanders came out of the gates firing, Jordie Barrett rallied his troops with an early speech and the Hurricanes never looked back, running out to a 41-14 win.
The Wellington wind was just as excited about the heritage jerseys on display as the rest of us, and it was clear from the outset it would play a heavy role in the contest.
Ajay Faleafaga won the opening kicking duel by landing a 50-22 and it took just two phases for the Highlanders to find a seam in the Hurricanes’ defensive line, with an offload from Billy Harmon setting up Matt Whaanga to power over the line, dragging Jordie Barrett over with him.
The Hurricanes were eager to respond and Barrett’s improved skillset attacking an aggressive defensive line was on full display as he whipped a long pass to find Asafo Aumua on the wing. The hooker showed no signs of hesitancy despite returning from injury and shrugged off his first defender before finding milestone man Salesi Rayasi who scored the try.
A Hurricanes lineout just inside the Highlanders’ half saw the home team take play into centrefield with their first phase, only to then unleash an attacking play where they switched the direction of play twice to open up a small gap next to the last ruck which was hit at pace by Rayasi. The winger offloaded to Du’Plessis Kirifi who made another 20 meters.
After another bruising carry from Aumua in the wide channel, it was Kirifi who finished the effort by diving under three defenders to reach the chalk.
The Wellington side were playing with energy and opportunism. A Kirifi turnover at the breakdown was followed by a quick tap and a chip-and-chase by Jordie Barrett resulting in a rushed highlanders clearance.
The ‘Canes worked a simple one-two off the front of the lineout between Aumua and TJ Perenara who scored in the corner to extend his record as Super Rugby’s highest all-time try-scorer.
It was a tough ask to stop the steamtrain that is the Hurricanes forward pack during phase play and the Highlanders weren’t faring well early. Big meters were made and the Hurricane earned another lineout just shy of the Highlanders line. From there, a maul sucked in defenders before the ball was fired out to the backs and it was Rayasi again who finished the effort.
The Highlanders got an opportunity to attack via a lineout drive of their own thanks to some Hurricanes ill-discipline and went to work. The effort was broken up but a couple of phases later lock Fabian Holland picked the ball up himself and got under the defence to score.
The good news would be short-lived for Highlanders fans however as it took just minutes for the Hurricanes to get back over the line through Kirifi, who powered through two front rowers to score before a TMO intervention shortly after led to a yellow card to Connor Garden-Bachop.
The challenging conditions made conversions a steep challenge but Sam Gilbert nailed both of his for the Highlanders while Brett Cameron made just two of his five attempts. Halftime score: 29-14.
The Highlanders made four changes to their tight five at halftime and Asafo Aumua was replaced for the Hurricanes.
After a stalemate period to open the second half, the Hurricanes found their rhythm on a counter-attack and yet again it was Rayasi who beat the final defender to collect his hat-trick. Unfortunately for the Highlanders, the score came with more bad news as Sam Gilbert was sent from the field with a yellow card.
The bad news for Hurricanes – and potentially All Blacks– fans is that both TJ Perenara and Ruben Love limped to the sideline in the opening hour. Du’Plessis Kirifi didn’t return after leaving for an HIA.
Still, up a man, Brayden Iose powered off the back of a scrum to score the Hurricanes’ seventh try of the night.
In his first start for the Highlanders, young fullback Finn Hurley was making his mark on the contest on both sides of the ball and saved another Hurricanes try by tackling Riley Higgins out as the replacement midfielder looked to score in the corner.
Defence dominated the final quarter of the contest as the rapid pace of the game caught up with the players. Final score: 41-14.
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments