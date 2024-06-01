‘Just how rugby works’: South Africa bow out of Grand Final before semis
It was a SVNS Series campaign that started with so much promise for South Africa. The Blitzboks got the better of Argentina in the Dubai decider back in December which put them at the top of the standings for at least one week.
South Africa looked to replicate those early-season heroics in front of a vibrant crowd in Cape Town but they fell well short in the quarter-finals. In the other five regular season events, the Blitzboks struggled for consistency against the world’s best teams.
But after qualifying for the SVNS Series Grand Final in Madrid as one of the top eight men’s teams in the regular season, there was hope they might compete for gold at the winner-takes-all event. They fought valiantly once again but fell short of their goal.
The Blitzboks have missed the semi-finals after failing to win any of their three pool matches. It’s a frustrating outcome considering they came within one error of beating Ireland on Friday, but Gavin Mullin snatched it with an 18th-minute match-winning try.
Moses Leo scored a try inside the final minute to deliver a tense win for New Zealand over the South Africa on day two, and then, finally, the Blitzboks were beaten by Fiji.
As the players walked down the tunnel, you could see how disappointed they were. Actually, let’s take that further – you could feel it. The playing group huddled together for a talk and a prayer before making their way towards the changerooms.
“The weekend didn’t go our way. We had two great games where the effort was there, but just the last game it felt like we weren’t in the moment,” captain Selvyn Davids told RugbyPass.
“Fiji came out guns blazing. We gave them the ball too easily. I think if we just kept our ball it would have been a different ball game, but credit to Fiji, they came out and just played us off the park.
“We started off well in Dubai, winning the tournament, but it’s quite disappointing how we went from there. I think we just went down.
“Then, after a few tournaments, we came up again, our standard of playing just went up a little bit but I think our consistency was the main problem.
“We played two great games, maybe three great games, and then in the quarter-finals we just seemed to lack a bit of effort or concentration. Disappointing season for us but that’s just how rugby works.”
South Africa are one of the only SVNS Series sides yet to qualify for the Paris Olympics as well. The Blitzboks will have one more opportunity to book their ticket to France’s capital, but they’ll come up against tough and desperate opposition in Monaco.
Stade Louis II will host the final Olympic Games repechage event from June 21 to 23. Great Britain, Spain and Canada are the other three core status teams from the 2023/24 season looking to beat South Africa in the race for the Games.
But that event gives the Blitzboks hope. While the SVNS Series is over for another season, there’s still plenty to work towards over the next few weeks.
“The qualifier is important to us. I think we need to go back to the drawing board and when we go to the qualifiers we need to be positive and just start everything over.
“I think if we go there with a negative mindset we’re going to do what we did the whole season and come up short, and we can’t afford that.
“Everyone wants to play in the Olympics and everyone wants to play in the biggest sporting event in the world so for us, [it’s important] to just put this behind us.
“We still have a day tomorrow, so we need to come back positive and just pick up our heads and put in the effort again.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments