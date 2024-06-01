Lions tamed despite the Stormers losing Angelo Davids to a red card

Angelo Davids was sent off for a horror tackle but the Stormers still edged the Lions 29-24 in Cape Town. Davids was shown a red card in the 48th minute for a shoulder-led challenge to the head of Sanele Nohamba, lining up his hit at pace as the Lions fly-half was catching a high ball.

Referee Marius van der Westhuizen described the tackle as showing an “extremely high level of danger” and Davids’ afternoon was over, completing a mixed 25th birthday for the wing given he had scored an earlier try.

Nohamba was knocked out and would also play no further part in an otherwise pulsating match between rival South African teams.

Andre-Hugo Venter and Davids traded first-half tries with Lions pair Francke Horn and JC Pretorius before Evan Roos and Adre Smith added further scores for the Stormers after Davids saw red.

Manie Libbok kicked three conversions and a penalty for the Stormers, with Jordan Hendrikse converting one try and landing four penalties for the Lions.