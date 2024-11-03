England prop Joe Marler retires from Test rugby

Veteran England prop Joe Marler has announced his retirement from international rugby, bringing an end to a career that spanned 95 caps.

The news comes after Marler copped plenty of flak for comments about the All Blacks haka and how he believed that it should be ‘binned’, a comment he later apologised for.

“Playing for England always felt like I was living in a dream bubble,” he said on Instagram. “I kept waiting for it to pop and me to suddenly go back to being a gobby, overweight 16-year-old again. But you know when it’s time.

“I can’t do what I used to do as well as I once could. I can’t keep talking about my family being my priority unless they actually are.

“I want to keep untarnished all these memories of my career, both good and bad. I don’t want to leave my house with my kids crying. I’m ready to make the change.”

The announcement was confirmed this morning by England Rugby and England head coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to the loosehead: “Joe has been an outstanding servant to English rugby – a tough, uncompromising competitor on the field, and a genuine, one-of-a-kind personality off it. We’ll miss his humour, sense of fun, and the energy he brought to the squad. We’re grateful for all he’s given to England rugby, and though we won’t see him in an England jersey anymore, he’ll always be part of this team. Thank you, Joe.”

It’s not the first time Marler has retired from international rugby of course.

Marler, 34, initially stepped away from international duty in 2018, citing family reasons and a need for balance outside the game. He returned to the England squad the following year, answering Eddie Jones’ call for experience ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

His comeback proved impactful, as Marler played a role in England’s journey to the final, where they were ultimately defeated by South Africa.

In 2020, Marler once again took a step back from international duty but was persuaded back into the fold by Jones. His formidable scrummaging, combined with his versatility and experience, made him a regular selection in Jones’ teams and, more recently, Steve Borthwick’s squad.

This latest retirement marks what appears to be Marler’s definitive farewell to the international stage. Known for his combative style on the pitch and his distinct personality off it, Marler has become one of England rugby’s most recognisable figures over the past decade.

His 95 caps place him among the most-capped forwards in England’s history, while his humour and off-field antics have made him one of the most colourful characters in the sport.