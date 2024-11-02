England player ratings vs New Zealand | Autumn Nations Series 2024

England player ratings live from Allianz Stadium, Twickenham: What is rare would have been wonderful. England came into this Autumn Nations Series opener in London confident of notching just their ninth-ever victory in this 46th encounter with the All Blacks – and they ultimately agonisingly fell short in a dramatic finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twice, replacement out-half George Ford has the opportunity to clinch victory but he incredibly hit an upright with a late, late penalty from distance and was then wide with a clock-in-the-red drop goal attempt to leave New Zealand clinging onto a three tries to one, 24-22 win in front of an 81,910 attendance.

Lining out with four changes from their last encounter 16 weeks ago in Auckland and with a beefed up six/two bench split, England hoped to physically bring it to the tourists and they did.

Fielding a dozen of their starting 15 who were recently confirmed on enhanced elite player squad contracts, they came within a whisker of delivering a very rich bang for the RFU’s buck.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – the hype is real Sizzle reel for England and Exeter star, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – the hype is real Sizzle reel for England and Exeter star, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

However, having commendably fought back from a 14-6 deficit on 28 minutes to lead 14-22 by the hour mark, they got lost coming down the finishing straight having subbed their half-backs and a converted 76th-minute Mark Tele’a try was the defining score.

The cruel outcome has left Steve Borthwick’s side absorbing a fifth loss in seven matches, three on the bounce to the All Blacks, the recent second-place finishers in The Rugby Championship. Here are Saturday’s England player ratings:

Attack 103 Passes 211 85 Ball Carries 143 182m Post Contact Metres 279m 5 Line Breaks 8

15. George Furbank – 7

Absent in July with injury, New Zealand reportedly feared his creativity but defence let him down early, biting in to double-team Wallace Sititi whose sweet offload gave Tele’a an unopposed run in on nine minutes. Made generous amends with the out-and-in support line he ran and the assist he gave in the 44th minute for the Immanuel Feyi-Waboso try.

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – 8.5

Meaty presence, he mixed heft in the contact with the sweet, sweet footwork and threatening linebreaks. While he didn’t finish on the winning team, his well-finished, early second-half score was the memory of a lifetime in front of a jam-packed home stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Henry Slade – 7

This fixture’s match-fitness gamble, he had his work cut out defensively with the amount of times the All Blacks kicked in behind the England defence. Went the full 80, though, a testament to his engine and resilience to dig in.

12. Ollie Lawrence – 8.5

Manned up massively in defence, completing a chart-topping 22 tackles. His presence was especially vital in getting England back in the contest during an at times shaky first half.

11. Tommy Freeman – 6

Had some encouraging moments, such as breakdown work to help Smith win a pressure-relieving penalty at 6-7, but he lacked the polish that would have made a critical difference. Held up over the line in the second half, it was also in his corner where Tele’a struck for his all-important second try after he couldn’t stop the Will Jordan pass.

10. Marcus Smith – 8.5

Smith 2.0 as an England starter is quite the more effective presence than the previous iteration under Eddie Jones. He contributed 14 points from five kicks in his 63 minutes but, more importantly, his interception of a Cortez Ratima pass and gallop from 22 to 22 was supreme in deciding this result in England’s favour, his craftiness leading to the Feyi-Waboso try. The big question is should have played on instead of being subbed as England lost momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Ben Spencer – 8

First Test start at the age of 32 and what a 60-minute appearance it was. Yes, he was caught out on a couple of first-half occasions by some New Zealand breakdown menace, but he made light the injury absence of Alex Mitchell by varying his play well. Electrified the crowd with his double-kick support of a Mario Itoje bust. Also, kicked a long range penalty just before the break. Lovely.

1. Ellis Genge – 6.5

Another missing link from July, he looked tame when left wrong-footed and missing a key tackle for the Jordan try on 28 minutes. This was after he couldn’t give Freeman a dig out with the Tele’a opener. Crucially, hit back with bristle, effort that included a 35th-minute penalty win at the scrum before the entire front row exited on 53 minutes.

The try-machine that is Will Jordan ?#ENGvNZL #AutumnNationsSeries

? Catch the second half live on @rugbyontnt pic.twitter.com/pFEAojKjhP — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 2, 2024

2. Jamie George – 6.5

Gone is the pattern of last year where George at times played the full 80. He was down for treatment twice in the opening half and didn’t make the lineout properly fizz. Tackled well and his leadership was important, though. Deserves kudos that he left with England 19-14 up after coming back from 6-14 down. Returned to the pitch for last act with Theo Dan needing a HIA.

3. Will Stuart – 7

The two-try sub hero in November 2022’s draw, he didn’t write his name into the headlines here but he trucked along encouragingly during his contribution. The highlight was the massive cheer from the England fans when he won an 18th-minute penalty at the scrum.

4. Maro Itoje – 8.5

Brought his A game, delivering a fantastic start to this British and Irish tour selection season. Set the tone with a big carry in the lead-up to the opening penalty points from Smith, and he continued be a positive contributor right through until when he was penalised at the breakdown before the late Tele’a strike.

5. George Martin – 8

Wasn’t as prominent as Itoje in the sense that much of his work was hidden but he continued to be the glue that joins up the England pack effort. His very healthy tackle count was reflective of his important contribution.

6. Chandler Cunningham-South – 8.5

Exited to a huge ovation on 66 minutes, England fans having revelled in the dominant hits he had produced. His examples were many, but one ball-dislodging intervention on 34 minutes on Sititi left the crowd buzzing, highlighting this was a home team that wasn’t going to lose quietly.

7. Tom Curry – 8

Viewed as better bet than Sam Underhill, he took some punishment early on – including an off-the-ball shunt – and looked sluggish getting about for a few minutes but he exited on the hour as his team’s top tackler at that juncture, clear evidence of his value to Borthwick’s game plan.

8. Ben Earl – 8.5

As has now become the norm, he topped his team’s ball carrying chart by a wide margin. His gains were necessary to get England back into the game in the opening half and then press on in the second into what seemed would be a match-winning position.

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan – 6.5

Having arrived into the fray 13 minutes into the second half, his athleticism initially kept England on the front foot before they lost ground in the closing stages. Missed the end-game following the clatter to his head from the carded Anton Linert-Brown.

17. Fin Baxter – 7

Another of the front row switches with England 19-14 up, he didn’t shy away from getting stuck in. Can be proud of a decent tackle count.

18. Dan Cole – 6

The third and final part of the triple 53-minute change, he didn’t let his team down much until that last scrum when England came under enormous pressure and the drop goal invitation straight off the set-piece was lost.

19. Nick Isiekwe – No Rating

His first cap since March 2023 amounted to a 77th-minute introduction. A pity. He was super for Saracens off the bench at Bristol the other week and could have made an impact here if allowed more time.

20. Ben Curry – 6

Sent on with an hour played for his twin brother, his immediate impact – winning a breakdown penalty on his team’s 22 – was class but he came under greater pressure after that.

21. Alex Dombrandt – 6.5

His energy off the bench was good, especially showing up in the defence. Club rust wasn’t a factor.

22. Harry Randall – 5.5

Electric with Bristol in recent weeks, his 20 Test sub minutes were scattered in terms of effect. Couldn’t get a decent pass off from the last scrum but eventually gave Ford his opportunity some phases later.

23. George Ford – 2

A 63rd-minute introduction, the script was for him to protect the lead and see England home and hosed. However, his shortage of club minutes was reflective in what transpired, falling off his attempted tackle on the try-scoring Tele’a and then twice being out of luck with the boot.

?? Dami­an McKen­z­ie struck the conversion at the perfect time to seal the win for the All Blacks at the Allianz ?#Breitling @Breitling #DefiningMoment pic.twitter.com/uEgIJJCRHa — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 2, 2024