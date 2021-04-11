1:38am, 11 April 2021

For the second Super Rugby Aotearoa match on the trot, golden point was needed to separate the two sides.

The Crusaders, having trailed the Hurricanes since halftime, tied up the match in the 64th minute with a try from Sevu Reece but the remainder of regulation time passed without any further points being recorded.

At 27-all, both sides had the opportunity to snatch a victory.

Jordie Barrett went for an audacious 64-metre penalty attempt and then Richie Mo’unga tried for a long-distance drop goal – but neither kick sailed true.

Extra time beckoned – but it lasted just over a minute.

From the restart – which the Hurricanes inexplicably handed to the Crusaders as well as opting to play into the wind – the Crusaders charged down a clearance from Hurricanes reserve halfback Cam Roigard then pounced on the ball.

David Havili dropped into the pocket and his attempt on goal flew between the posts, handing the Hurricanes a heart-wrenching defeat.

