Daring French raid sees Glasgow Warriors book Champions Cup last 16 spot
Glasgow Warriors are guaranteed a spot in the last-16 of the Champions Cup after claiming a third bonus-point win on the spin by beating Clermont Auvergne 33-21.
After edging out Sale in their Pool A opener and then hitting back from 21-0 down to stun six-time champions Toulouse last month, the Warriors took charge at the Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin.
First-half tries from Euan Ferrie, Huw Jones, Kyle Steyn and Jack Dempsey, three converted by George Horne, helped the visitors establish a 26-7 lead at the break, with George Moala scoring for Clermont.
But Patrick Schickerling was yellow carded for offside, with Horne joining him in the sin bin for a deliberate knock on, with Clermont awarded a penalty try and Glasgow down to 13 men.
Clermont capitalised on the two-man advantage as Irae Simone touched down, closing the gap to five points just after the hour, but Steyn’s second try made sure of a Glasgow win.
Having made sure of a spot in the knockout stages, Glasgow could claim top spot in their group by beating Saracens at Scotstoun next weekend.
Shocking performance from Luke Pearce today. He’s still the best referee in the World, but he seemed lost at the breakdown today. Not the first time that Clermont have suffered from his decisions either. Remember the semi-final against the Sharks when he wouldn’t give a penalty try, even though it was a 99% certainty?