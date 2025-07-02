Crusaders lock set to debut for Maori All Blacks against Scotland
After a convincing 50-23 win last weekend against the Japan XV in Tokyo, the Maori All Blacks have named a relatively similar side to take on Scotland this weekend at Semenoff Stadium in Whangarei.
Semenoff Stadium will also host the Black Ferns against the Black Ferns XV trial match before the game, which will start at 1:05pm NZT on Saturday.
Blues back Corey Evans comes into the 23-man squad, while impressive Crusaders lock Antonio Shalfoon will make his Maori All Blacks debut alongside Isaia Walker-Leawere at lock.
Chiefs midfielder Daniel Rona comes into the lineup to start on the left wing, replacing Jonah Lowe.
Maori All Blacks coach Ross Filipo is confident that despite the comfortable win last weekend, the team will be focused against Scotland.
“Japan tested us with fast-paced rugby in hot conditions, and I was proud of the way the team came out in that second half in particular. They made quick decisions, and you could see the cohesion get better and better as the game went on,” said Filipo in a statement to NZR alongside the Maori All Blacks team list.
“We know Scotland have their own style, so we are now firmly looking forward. Scotland are physical, and the team is ready for that. We are focused on working collectively to balance our natural instincts with smart decision-making.”
Maori All Blacks v Scotland
Semenoff Stadium
3.35pm Saturday, 5 July
Starting XV
Jared Proffit – Ngati Porou
Kurt Eklund (C) – Ngati Kahu
Kershawl Sykes-Martin – Ngati Porou
Antonio Shalfoon* – Whakatohea
Isaia Walker-Leawere – Ngati Porou
Te Kamaka Howden – Tuhoe
Jahrome Brown – Ngati Porou
Cullen Grace – Ngati Whakaue
Sam Nock – Ngapuhi
Rivez Reihana – Ngapuhi, Ngai Tahu, Ngati Hine, Ngati Tuwharetoa
Daniel Rona – Te Atiawa
Gideon Wrampling – Ngapuhi
Bailyn Sullivan – Ngati Kahungunu
Cole Forbes – Ngati Awa
Zarn Sullivan – Ngati Kahungunu
Impact
16. Jacob Devery – Te Aitanga a Mahaki
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones – Ngapuhi
18. Benet Kumeroa – Te Atihaunui a Paparangi
19. Laghlan McWhannell – Ngati Kahungunu
20. Caleb Delany – Ngati Tuwharetoa
21. Kemara Hauiti-Parapara – Ngai Tai, Ngati Porou
22. Kaleb Trask – Ngapuhi
23. Corey Evans – Te Aupouri, Ngati Kahu
Kick-off: 3.35pm, Saturday 5 July
Venue: Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei
I thought Crusaders lock Antonio Shalfoon would start. They rested him last week due to heavy work load for the Crusaders. He had a mighty season for us, forming a great combo with Barrett. Great looking side picked by NZ Maori selectors.
Shalfoon not only plays like Romano..looks like him.
Agree. Very similar.