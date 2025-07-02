Crusaders lock set to debut for Maori All Blacks against Scotland

After a convincing 50-23 win last weekend against the Japan XV in Tokyo, the Maori All Blacks have named a relatively similar side to take on Scotland this weekend at Semenoff Stadium in Whangarei.

Semenoff Stadium will also host the Black Ferns against the Black Ferns XV trial match before the game, which will start at 1:05pm NZT on Saturday.

Blues back Corey Evans comes into the 23-man squad, while impressive Crusaders lock Antonio Shalfoon will make his Maori All Blacks debut alongside Isaia Walker-Leawere at lock.

Chiefs midfielder Daniel Rona comes into the lineup to start on the left wing, replacing Jonah Lowe.

Maori All Blacks coach Ross Filipo is confident that despite the comfortable win last weekend, the team will be focused against Scotland.

“Japan tested us with fast-paced rugby in hot conditions, and I was proud of the way the team came out in that second half in particular. They made quick decisions, and you could see the cohesion get better and better as the game went on,” said Filipo in a statement to NZR alongside the Maori All Blacks team list.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know Scotland have their own style, so we are now firmly looking forward. Scotland are physical, and the team is ready for that. We are focused on working collectively to balance our natural instincts with smart decision-making.”

Maori All Blacks v Scotland

Semenoff Stadium

3.35pm Saturday, 5 July

Starting XV

Jared Proffit – Ngati Porou Kurt Eklund (C) – Ngati Kahu Kershawl Sykes-Martin – Ngati Porou Antonio Shalfoon* – Whakatohea Isaia Walker-Leawere – Ngati Porou Te Kamaka Howden – Tuhoe Jahrome Brown – Ngati Porou Cullen Grace – Ngati Whakaue Sam Nock – Ngapuhi Rivez Reihana – Ngapuhi, Ngai Tahu, Ngati Hine, Ngati Tuwharetoa Daniel Rona – Te Atiawa Gideon Wrampling – Ngapuhi Bailyn Sullivan – Ngati Kahungunu Cole Forbes – Ngati Awa Zarn Sullivan – Ngati Kahungunu

Impact

16. Jacob Devery – Te Aitanga a Mahaki

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones – Ngapuhi

18. Benet Kumeroa – Te Atihaunui a Paparangi

19. Laghlan McWhannell – Ngati Kahungunu

20. Caleb Delany – Ngati Tuwharetoa

21. Kemara Hauiti-Parapara – Ngai Tai, Ngati Porou

22. Kaleb Trask – Ngapuhi

23. Corey Evans – Te Aupouri, Ngati Kahu

Kick-off: 3.35pm, Saturday 5 July

Venue: Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei