Coventry sign three players on loan as Gloucester sign second row

10:23am, 14 July 2021

Greene King Championship side Coventry Rugby have signed a trio of players from the Gallagher Premiership and the PRO14, while Gloucester have signed a promising second row who comes in the opposite direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coventry’s other professional rugby club have signed scrumhalf Jon Snow for Exeter. The 22-year-old arrived on a dual registration from Exeter Chiefs ahead of the 2021 season and impressed the club enough in 10 league outings to warrant a full contract.

“Joe was an excellent player for us in 2021, showing a good level of maturity for a young player and bringing his experience from Exeter into the squad,” said Director of Rugby Rowland Winter. “With Pete White leaving us we needed to make sure that we had good options in a crucial position, and with Joe and Josh Barton both staying at Butts Park we believe we have two very talented players who will battle together as we keep progressing over the next few years.”

Coventry have also signed two other players on loan for the season.

Former England U20s star Sam Aspland-Robinson is to stay at the club after he joined from Leicester Tigers on loan for the second half of the 2020/21 season. He scored two tries in his five caps games for the club.

Also joining on loan is centre Tom Griffiths. The 25 joined the Dragons in 2019 from Saracens, where he had spent the previous four years in the Academy and first team. Griffiths has played in the Premiership, PRO14 and in the Challenge Cup, in the Championship for Bedford and London Scottish, and for England U20s.

“Sam and Tom are both quality players,” Winter added. “Sam contributed massively during the second half of last season, and Tom is very highly rated by Dean Ryan at the Dragons. We are looking forward to getting them both in a Coventry shirt and are excited about how they can contribute to the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile Gloucester have announced that the signing of Will Britton, a second rower who joins from Championship side Doncaster Knights.

The 6’5 and 117kg 24-year-old is a “physical presence” who will be a valuable asset to the Gloucester pack. Britton made his Doncaster debut in January 2018; playing his part in their victory over Newcastle Falcons.

“Will is someone we have looked at for a while now and after speaking with him we were impressed with his ambition to really push on,” said Alex Brown. “His age profile and attitude are exactly what we are looking for and we are excited to see how he performs.”