8:46am, 20 January 2021

Argentina hooker Julian Montoya has joined Leicester for the remainder of the 2020/21 season on a multi-year deal. Capped on 63 occasions, including at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups campaigns, the 27-year-old has scored nine Test tries and featured in the recent history-making victory over New Zealand.

Montoya arrived in the United Kingdom earlier this month from Western Force and having now completed the signing process, he will link up with his new Tigers teammates in Leicester this week to compete for selection in the club’s next fixture.

He said: “I’m really, really excited about this new adventure. I love the Premiership, it’s one of the best competitions in the world, and I am really excited to be at a club with the history of Leicester Tigers.

“There is a new staff, new players and a lot of experience across the squad, on a path to be a successful team again. I’m looking forward to being a part of it and giving my best for the team and the club.”

Leicester boss Steve Borthwick added: “Julian is a world-class front-rower with an impressive rugby resumé who will bring vital depth to our squad. He joins us off the back of an impressive showing for Argentina in their recent series against the All Blacks and Wallabies, where he was one of the Los Pumas’ best throughout their record-breaking campaign.

“Julian is a tough, hard-working and no-nonsense hooker who we are confident will be a strong inclusion to our front-row ranks at Tigers and the type of character we want at our club in Leicester.” Montoya began his senior career at Club Newman in Buenos Aires in 2013 before joining Pampas XV in 2014 for two seasons and then signing for the Super Rugby side Jaguares in 2016.

An international representative at U20s level in 2013, he spent four seasons in Super Rugby and played in the 2019 final against the Crusaders alongside current Tigers trio Tomas Lavanini, Matias Moroni and Joaquin Diaz Bonilla and against his soon-to-be Leicester teammate Jordan Taufua.

