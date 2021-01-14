The Western Force’s Argentine contingent has been cut by one after star hooker Julian Montoya was forced to renege on his contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Montoya had signed a short-term deal with the Force to play in the Super Rugby AU and the new trans-Tasman competition this year, but there was a visa issue with getting his family to Australia.

The 27-year-old has now linked up with English Premiership outfit Leicester Tigers instead.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
We’re back for 2021 and Zeebs, Ryan and Christina are joined by former professional referee JP Doyle to talk through all the latest news and happenings in the world of rugby. The guys chat Christmas celebrations and crazy scenes in the Pro D2.

The 63-Test veteran had already committed to joining the Tigers for their 2021-22 Premiership campaign but he has been able to link up with them early after opting out of his Force deal.

Montoya was the starting hooker in Argentina’s historic 25-15 win over the All Blacks in Sydney, laying a series of big tackles to help set the platform for victory.

His signing by the Force was considered a major coup, but the Perth-based franchise will still have plenty of Argentine flavour this year in the form of Tomas Cubelli, Tomas Lezana, Santia go Medrano and Domingo Miotti.

Legendary Irish fullback Rob Kearney has also joined the revamped Force, along with Wallabies duo Tevita Kuridrani and Tom Robertson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former All Blacks duo Richard Kahui and Jeremy Thrush have re-signed from last year, meaning the Force will boast plenty of international experience in 2021.

– Justin Chadwick

Fullback gambit Fullback gambit The All Blacks' dual-playmaker strategy requires a demanding skillset from NZ fullbacks. Tom Vinicombe Charmed life Charmed life All Blacks captains have seemingly been subject to different rules because of their reputation. Gregor Paul Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul Captain’s knock Captain’s knock A broken foot, a ripped testicle, whatever the injury, an All Blacks captain will find a way to play on. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now