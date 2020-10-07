8:11pm, 07 October 2020

The Western Force has added some South American flavour to their 2021 squad with the signing of two Argentinian international players.

Tomás Cubelli and Julián Montoya are both set to move to Western Australia upon the conclusion of The Rugby Championship.

With over 130 combined caps for Los Pumas, the Argentinian duo bring an extensive international pedigree to the club.

Cubelli, born in Buenos Aires, brings a wealth of experience to the Force having earned 75 caps for Argentina, including appearances at the World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

The versatile playmaker is well-acquainted with Australia, having spent two seasons with the ACT Brumbies, including an outstanding 2016 Super Rugby campaign.

Cubelli returned to his native Argentina in 2018 to join hometown club Jaguares, where he’s been a key player ever since with his elite passing range, hard running and abrasiveness.

The dynamic number nine, whose thrilling style of play has also earned him selection for the coveted Barbarians invitational side, is excited to start a new chapter.

Another signing from Jaguares, Montoya made his debut at international level when he was just 19-years-old against South American rivals Uruguay and went on to be part of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup squads.

Montoya, who plays as a hooker, is another experienced addition, having played 59 times for Argentina including a stellar hat-trick performance against Tonga in the 2019 World Cup.

The Pumas regular has also thrived at club level in Super Rugby, having scored another hat-trick against the Queensland Reds earlier this year.

Head of rugby Matt Hodgson noted the inclusions of international talent brings fresh ideas and concepts to the club, which will help strengthen the team for the future.

“These signings bring with them a whole new world of experience, which will be massive for the growth of the club,” Hodgson explained.

“Every region plays rugby in different ways and has a different style. I think these players will suit the Force style of play but will also be able to add something special to help us stand out from the competition.

“To see that world-class players want to play at the Force shows the type of club we are. They have seen our journey and are actively selecting to be part of that, which is very exciting to see and speaks volumes about the club.”

Head coach Tim Sampson is looking forward to seeing the Argentinians impact on the field and around the club.

“Having an injection of two players who have international experience is going to an asset,” Sampson said.

“We will be keenly watching them in the upcoming Rugby Championship.”

More player announcements can be expected in the coming weeks.

– Western Force