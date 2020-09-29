5:21am, 29 September 2020

Rob Kearney has confirmed his stellar career will have a Super Rugby swansong, the former Ireland full-back joining Western Force just five days after he announced his long stint at Leinster was finally over.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old, who made his 219th appearance for his native province in an August PRO14 win over Ulster, penned an open letter to Irish rugby last week outlining he had lived the dream of every five-year-old boy.

His near 1,000-word letter left the door open for a change of scenery, however, and it has now been confirmed in Perth that Kearney will suit up for the Force in 2021.

RugbyPass brings you The Islander, the documentary on USA prop Paul Mullen from the Irish Aran Islands

“I’m delighted to be joining the Western Force for their upcoming season and excited to play with such an ambitious club who are looking to improve on this year’s campaign,” said Kearney to the Force website.

“I hope to add value both on and off the field that complements the high ambition of the club. I’m particularly excited to immerse myself in a new performance environment and to play both with and against some of the best players and teams in the southern hemisphere.

CONFIRMED ?? ?? ?? Ireland's most decorated player, @KearneyRob, has joined the Force! ? Read more about the four-time Six Nations champion here ?? https://t.co/0Z1AxlBQcj#ForceForever pic.twitter.com/3k5KsALvFP — Western Force (@westernforce) September 29, 2020

“I look forward to moving to Western Australia to begin building relationships with my new teammates and coaches alike and to meet the ever-growing Western Force fan base which also includes a strong Irish contingent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Force head of rugby Matt Hodgson added: “Rob is a fantastic signing, but more than that he is a great person who will be able to bring a lot to WA rugby.

“He is a player of the highest calibre that brings a wealth of experience and quality to the side.

“He also brings a winning mentality, having experienced so much success for his country and Leinster. We can’t wait for the sea of blue and the sizeable Irish community within WA to see him pull on the Force jersey next season.”

Classy farewell note comes with door left ajar to continue his career outside Ireland https://t.co/z4TXmDu0mO — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) September 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT