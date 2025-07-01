Comeback prop Oli Hoskins gives definitive career update

Former Wallaby Oli Hoskins has made it clear that his surprise appearance for the Western Force against the British and Irish Lions last weekend was a one-off, not the start of a second chapter in his colourful career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoskins, who declared he’d retired from pro rugby in May, answered an SOS from his home town team to play against the Lions and started at tight-head, coming up against Pierre Schoeman, at the Optus Stadium.

The 32-year-old lasted 63 minutes as the cornerstone of a scrum that won all 10 of its feeds in the match, despite not having played any competitive rugby since a Premiership Rugby Cup run-out for Saracens against Ealing in February.

It was an emotional return to Perth for Hoskins, who started with the Force at youth level in 2012 before graduating through the Academy ranks, debuting at Super Rugby level in 2014.

Hoskins represented the Western Australia club 26 times before heading overseas, playing more than 150 matches for London Irish over seven years and was named the club’s Supporters’ Player of the Season in 2018/19 before joining Saracens.

On LinkedIn, Hoskins quashed any thoughts that he might be set for a second hurrah. He posted: “Finished for real this time. No more encores. On to the next challenge. Stay tuned! Wallaby #949, Over & Out.”

Hoskins, who won his only cap against England in 2021 whilst at London Irish, is pressing ahead with his plans to start up his own business, centred around leadership and transferable rugby skills, which he hopes to launch this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT