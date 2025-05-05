Former Wallaby prop Oli Hoskins has announced his retirement from professional rugby with immediate effect via social media.

The 32-year-old tighthead has only managed sporadic performances for Saracens this season, making five appearances and only one start, against Ealing away in November in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

His last outing for Saracens was the return game against Ealing at the StoneX Stadium on February 1st. Overall, he made 103 Premiership appearances, most of which were at London Irish.

A former Junior Wallaby, Hoskins joined London Irish in 2016, having played Super Rugby with his boyhood club, the Western Force. He spent seven seasons as a popular member of the Exiles pack but was left looking for new employment when the club went to the wall.

Whilst at Irish, Hoskins fulfilled his dream of playing for Australia in November 2021, coming off the bench to win his only cap as a replacement for James Slipper, the most-capped Wallaby in history, during the latter stages of a 32-15 defeat at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

“I told my Dad when I was 6: ‘I want to play for the Wallabies. I have the cap and the jersey hanging on my wall. That will be with me forever. #949. I f***** did it,” he posted on LinkedIn.

Saracens signed him on a two-year contract in June 2023, but game time has been hard to come by, and he has now decided to call it quits.

“I’ve run my race. Good one at that. Time to hang them up,” he wrote.

“All I feel right now is gratitude. So many people helped me achieve my dreams. No way I could mention all of you. But thank you.

“On to the next chapter.”