6:03am, 19 September 2020

Bristol Bears star Semi Radradra demonstrated his devastating pace and power to score a beautiful try against the Dragons in the Challenge Cup on Friday night.

The 28-year-old Fijian received the ball inside his own half and punched through the Dragons defence before beating two players en route to the try line at Ashton Gate.

With the help of Radradra, Bristol ultimately hammered the Dragons 56-17 at Ashton Gate to bag a European Challenge Cup semi-final place.

A standout individual across both rugby codes, the Fijian international arrived at Ashton Gate on a three-year deal. Radradra averaged 100m a game at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, lighting up the competition pool stages with a string of sensational displays, including a brace against Georgia.

During his time in the Australian NRL (National Rugby League), Radradra was named Dally M winger of the year for two seasons in a row, scoring 82 tries in 94 games for Parramatta Eels.

Radradra has enjoyed a stellar rugby union club career so far, representing Toulon and Bordeaux in the French Top 14, following his switch from the NRL in 2016.

The only certainty ahead of the knockout stage is that 2020 will see a new Challenge Cup winner crowned as none of the clubs in the last eight have lifted the trophy. Castres Olympique, Edinburgh Rugby and RC Toulon have all been defeated finalists.

