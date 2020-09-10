After a slow night in his first appearance for Bristol in the first round of the Premiership restart, Fijian superstar Semi Radradra has been a force to be reckoned with ever since over the first month of Premiership action.

Much to the delight of the third-placed Bears, Radradra has delivered at centre to keep Bristol firmly in the Premiership race. Since the restart, Radradra has the second most line breaks of any player, the most defenders beaten of any player, and an astounding 19 offloads which is six better than the next best.

Radradra’s attacking form has proven he is one of the game’s premier talents with the ball in hand, with fans comparing him to another Fijian legend, Rupeni Caucaunibuca.

One fan said he is ‘going full Rupeni in Europe’ right now, adding that there is a ‘decent argument’ to be made that he is the best player on the planet right now. Another said he is better than whoever will win World Rugby’s Player of the Year award, suggesting Radradra would again get snubbed.

With the uncertainty around the international calendar due to Covid disruptions, this year might be the year that Semi Radradra is able to garner a nomination based on his club form with Bristol with limited international rugby played.

The only international rugby played to date is the interrupted Six Nations, leaving the door ajar as to how World Rugby will decide the Player of the Year award. However, there is every possibility it isn’t handed out in 2020 and resumed again in 2021 if international rugby on both hemispheres doesn’t resume in the latter part of the year.

If Radradra isn’t in contention, it wouldn’t be the first time as many believed his form for Fiji in the 2019 Rugby World Cup was enough to earn a nomination. Radradra was a standout for Fiji in pool play and finished with some of the tournaments best stats before the finals.

If Radradra continues in his form for Bristol Bears he will give himself the best chance at finally being recognised by World Rugby.

