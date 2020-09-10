1:16am, 10 September 2020

After a slow night in his first appearance for Bristol in the first round of the Premiership restart, Fijian superstar Semi Radradra has been a force to be reckoned with ever since over the first month of Premiership action.

Much to the delight of the third-placed Bears, Radradra has delivered at centre to keep Bristol firmly in the Premiership race. Since the restart, Radradra has the second most line breaks of any player, the most defenders beaten of any player, and an astounding 19 offloads which is six better than the next best.

Radradra’s attacking form has proven he is one of the game’s premier talents with the ball in hand, with fans comparing him to another Fijian legend, Rupeni Caucaunibuca.

One fan said he is ‘going full Rupeni in Europe’ right now, adding that there is a ‘decent argument’ to be made that he is the best player on the planet right now. Another said he is better than whoever will win World Rugby’s Player of the Year award, suggesting Radradra would again get snubbed.

Probably not appreciated in the same way that Rupeni was, likely because Rupeni did it for the Blues, but Semi Radradra is going full Rupeni in Europe at the moment. Decent argument to be made that he's the best rugby player on the planet right now. — Benji Crossley (@bopman1) September 8, 2020

Semi Radradra > whoever actually wins WR player of the year. #BRIvNOR pic.twitter.com/FwfIY8FBX5 — Russell Norton (@RussellNorton89) September 8, 2020

Semi Radradra is just another level. #WORvBRI — Scrum365 (@Scrum365) September 4, 2020

Semi radradra absolutely tearing it up! Love watching him every week ? — Aaron owen (@AaronEvans91) September 4, 2020

Naaah Semi Radradra can’t be human! Absolute freak of nature. The guys too good. — billywara (@wara_billy) September 9, 2020

Radradra is a cheat code ? — James (@Carruthers8) September 8, 2020

@BristolBears just wow, great rugby tonight and with #radradra on the field he makes it look effortless, he just creates space for others #BRIvNOR — Neil Stone (@neil_stone21) September 8, 2020

With the uncertainty around the international calendar due to Covid disruptions, this year might be the year that Semi Radradra is able to garner a nomination based on his club form with Bristol with limited international rugby played.

The only international rugby played to date is the interrupted Six Nations, leaving the door ajar as to how World Rugby will decide the Player of the Year award. However, there is every possibility it isn’t handed out in 2020 and resumed again in 2021 if international rugby on both hemispheres doesn’t resume in the latter part of the year.

If Radradra isn’t in contention, it wouldn’t be the first time as many believed his form for Fiji in the 2019 Rugby World Cup was enough to earn a nomination. Radradra was a standout for Fiji in pool play and finished with some of the tournaments best stats before the finals.

After all the dust settles and the accolades are handed out, to me the best player at the #RWC2019 was Semi Radradra. Not even being nominated for world player of the year was an insult. He would make every starting lineup at the RWC, and be every teams game breaker. — sumich (@sumich) November 3, 2019

Semi Radradra has beaten the most defenders (29), made the most meters (400m) and made the most carries (62) in the @rugbyworldcup pool stages. Tell me how he doesn't get player of the year unless it's because he's playing for a second tier nation like @danleo82 said. Insane. — Zac (@rookieshooter92) October 16, 2019

This is quite odd. First time a player outside Tier 1 is nominee for player of the year, but whilst by no means a bad player very surprising it's Taufete'e and not any of the obvious standout candidates in world level form Radradra, Himeno, or Fukuoka.https://t.co/mvW2Swal9f — Tier 2 Rugby (@T2Rugby) November 1, 2019

Would love to see Radradra nominated for @WorldRugby player of the year. Any reason why he shouldn’t be apart from Fiji’s Tier 2 status? — Daniel Leo (@danleo82) October 9, 2019

If Radradra continues in his form for Bristol Bears he will give himself the best chance at finally being recognised by World Rugby.