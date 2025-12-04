Celtic Challenge clash moved to Cardiff Arms Park for 'celebration' of women's rugby in Wales

Gwalia Lightning and Brython Thunder’s Celtic Challenge clash has been moved to Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday 27 December.

The fixture forms part of the competition’s second round and has been branded the ‘Festive Welsh Derby’.

Wales’ capital will see the Celtic Challenge’s two Welsh sides pitted against one another in a battle of east versus west. Last time the two teams met was at the Parc Y Scarlets where Gwalia Lightning picked up a 10-0 win.

The contest will see a number of Wales internationals and new blood look out on the Cardiff Arms Park turf in the hunt for bragging rights.

“Moving the first Welsh Derby in this season’s Celtic Challenge underlines the Welsh Rugby Union’s commitment to see the women’s game flourish in Wales,” Belinda Moore, the Welsh Rugby Union’s Head of Women’s Rugby, said.

“This is a great opportunity for Welsh rugby supporters to see Gwalia Lightning and Brython Thunder clash in what promises to be a real celebration of the women’s game in Wales.

“This classic Welsh derby will showcase a host of Welsh internationals and the exciting young talent now emerging and see them face-off against each other at Cardiff Arms Park.”

Moore also emphasised the Welsh Rugby Union’s desire to capitalise on interest in this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

While it was a miserable campaign for Sean Lynn’s Wales, capped off with a loss to Fiji in Exeter, there were packed out grounds and a world record crowd at Allianz Stadium for the final contested between England and Canada.

In the weeks after England’s Premiership Women’s Rugby competition has seen a bump in attendances, which the WRU are hope to replicate later this month.

“After the recent Women’s Rugby World Cup we saw Welsh supporters turn out in force to watch the national side in England and now they get the opportunity to do the same at home in Wales,” Moore said.

“This promises to be a great day out for our rugby families and all the young rugby players in Wales who will get a chance to watch a standalone women’s Welsh rugby derby.

“Players from both teams will hope to stake a claim for a place in the Wales side when we host Scotland in the opening round of the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign at the Principality Stadium on April 11th.”