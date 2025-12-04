Northern Edition
PWR

Sale Sharks confirm signing of Canada wing Asia Hogan-Rochester

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Asia Hogan-Rochester of Canada arrives at the ground prior to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Final match between Canada and England at Allianz Stadium on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Sale Sharks have announced that Canada flyer Asia Hogan-Rochester will join the Premiership Women’s Rugby club in the New Year.

The wing, who scored five tries as Kevin Rouet’s side reached the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup final in September, will join Tom Hudson’s side on 1 January.

Toronto-born Hogan-Rochester has been a staple of the Canada Women’s Sevens programme for some years now. The 26-year-old won gold at the 2019 Pan Am Games and silver at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

They even set the tone of a mesmeric Women’s Rugby World Cup final with a fifth minute try before succumbing to the Red Roses’ power, and will now call Holly Aitchison, Amy Cokayne and Morwenna Talling teammates in Sharks colours.

“Manchester was my favourite place to visit during the World Cup, and I really loved the buzz in the city,” Hogan-Rochester said.

“I respect the grit of the club, and I love everything the club is trying to accomplish. You have to earn every step you take in the PWR and that aligns really well with Canadian values.

“The club is growing and building and that matches where I am with my game and my career. I’ve loved playing 15s for the past year and I’m loving experiencing new parts of the game and developing myself as a player.

“I’ve loved watching Holly Aitchison play with the rest of the backs in the team this season and I really want to be a part of that and contribute to where the team wants to go.”

Hogan-Rochester is the latest high profile arrival to Tom Hudson’s squad. Over the summer Sale confirmed the capture of Holly Aitchison, Amy Cokayne, Rhona Lloyd and Courtney Keight ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Ellena Perry: The prop who's shown she isn’t afraid of change

Throughout her career Ellena Perry has shown that she isn’t scared of change. It is a good thing too, because in the last six months she has faced plenty of transition for club and country.

Sale are currently fifth in the league five games into the new season and most recently drew 26-26 with Exeter Chiefs at Morson Stadium.

The arrival of Hogan-Rochester will surely offer a boost to a team looking to reach the top four for the first time since their arrival to the English top flight.

Hogan-Rochester will arrive in Manchester in the New Year fresh from representing Canada across the opening two legs of the HSBC SVNS season in Dubai and Cape Town.

“Asia has proved their dominance and try scoring prowess on the international stage in both Sevens and 15s for Canada,” Hudson said.

“After a brilliant World Cup, including scoring two excellent tries in the final, we are delighted they have chosen to continue their rugby development here at Sale.

“We can’t wait to see them at Morson Stadium in the new year.”

