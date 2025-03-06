Carol Isherwood appointed to historic Lions role

World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee Carol Isherwood has been appointed as the first chair of the British and Irish Lions Women’s Committee.

Isherwood, a founding member and chair of the Women’s Rugby Football Union in 1983, has played a vital role in the growth of female participation over the past four decades.

A Great Britain and England international as a player, she appeared in the inaugural Women’s Rugby World Cup final in 1991 and three years later was part of the coaching team as her country lifted the trophy for the first time.

Isherwood became the first woman to be appointed to World Rugby’s Rugby Committee in 2009 and five years later was inducted into the Hall of Fame. More recently, she has worked with the governing body to increase the number of female coaches in elite rugby, through programmes such as the Gallagher High Performance Academy.

Her immediate focus in her new role with the Lions will be to oversee the touring side’s first ever women’s tour, to New Zealand in 2027. Isherwood will also sit on the Lions board.

Isherwood said: “I feel privileged to chair The British and Irish Lions Women’s Committee and join the Lions board at this very exciting time.

“Having worked in the women’s game for more than four decades, alongside experiencing the first-ever Great Britain and England women’s rugby teams, the Lions Women’s team and Tour provide another opportunity to showcase the women’s game.

“I am looking forward to contributing in a meaningful way to make the inaugural Lions Women’s Tour in New Zealand a success and how we can all work together to inspire and drive the continued growth of women’s rugby.”

Isherwood has also held positions on committees and boards for the Rugby Football Union Women, the Rugby Football Union, the Scottish Rugby Union, World Rugby and the Football Association (FA).

Ieuan Evans MBE, chair of The British and Irish Lions said: “This a hugely significant appointment for The British and Irish Lions ahead of our inaugural Lions Women’s Tour of New Zealand in 2027.

“Supporting the growth of the women’s game is a key strategic priority for the organisation and we are now writing yet more exciting chapters of Lions history, of which Carol becomes a key part following the Royal London feasibility study.

“Carol has been a leading figure in women’s rugby on and off the pitch – as a player, coach, and administrator and her unique insight into the game will help guide us as we continue to build on the Lions legacy.”

Ben Calveley, Lions CEO, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Carol as the first chair of the Lions Women’s Committee, following a competitive recruitment process.

“Carol will now oversee the planning of the Lions Women’s Tour to New Zealand in 2027. And with less than three years to go, the excitement and anticipation is building amongst players and fans as we build an unforgettable Tour.

“Carol has already played a pivotal role in women’s rugby and she is one of sport’s most-respected and experienced leaders. So her passion and expertise will be invaluable to the Lions in our mission to deliver the ultimate rugby experiences for both players and fans.”