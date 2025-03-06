Wallaroos trio return for Waratahs' pivotal Super Rugby Women’s clash

Wallaroos Piper Duck, Desiree Miller and Arabella McKenzie will be back in action for the NSW Waratahs this weekend in a crucial second-round Super Rugby Women’s match against the Western Force at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duck, Miller and McKenzie were all ruled out of the Waratahs’ season opener in a Grand Final rematch against the Fijian Drua last Friday, with the defending champions going down 23-17 despite a valiant comeback late in the match.

It’s a rare event for the Waratahs to lose at all in Super Rugby Women’s but they sit second-last on the ladder, with the Queensland Reds yet to take the field this season after a bye week. The New South Welshwomen are looking to avoid back-to-back defeats.

Super Rugby Women’s is available to watch on RugbyPass TV which you can sign up for HERE. Download the RugbyPass app on the AppStore.

The Tahs will take on a side who are also searching for their first win of the campaign, with the Force drawing 29-all with the ACT Brumbies at Perth’s HBF Park last Saturday. It was a thriller out west and in the end, they couldn’t be split on the scoreboard

With only four regular season rounds in Super Rugby Women’s, this round two clash is already shaping up as a bit of a must-win for both sides, which makes the return of Duck, Miller and McKenzie so invaluable for the women in sky blue.

“Having three players of their experience and calibre back in the group will certainly give us a huge amount of confidence,” coach Mike Ruthven said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But it’s important that everyone plays their part this week. It’s going to take all 23 players to step up.”

The front row consists of Siusiuosalafai Volkman, Britt Merlo and Wallaroo Bridie O’Gorman, while the locking udo are Kaitlan Leaney and Annabelle Bodey. Leilani Nathan starts at blindside flanker, vice-captain Emily Chancellor shifts to openside, and Duck starts at No. 8.

Tatum Bird will partner McKenzie in the halves, while Katrina Barker and Georgina Friedrichs line up in the midfield. Miller starts on the left wing, Maya Stewart on the right, and teenager Waiaria Ellis will run out wearing the No. 15 jumper as the team’s fullback.

“It starts with performance before the result,” Ruthven explained.

“It’s brutally important that we perform well every week to build continuity, momentum, and confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we can do that, the result will take care of itself.”

NSW Waratahs Women to take on Western Force

1. Siusiuosalafai Volkman

2. Britt Merlo

3. Bridie O’Gorman

4. Kaitlan Leaney

5. Annabelle Codey

6. Leilani Nathan

7. Emily Chancellor (vc)

8. Piper Duck (c)

9. Tatum Bird

10. Arabella McKenzie

11. Desiree Miller

12. Katrina Barker

13. Georgina Friedrichs

14. Maya Stewart

15. Waiaria Ellis

Replacements

16. Adiana Talakai

17. Emily Robinson

18. Faliki Pohiva

19. Tahlia Morgan

20. Ruby Anderson

21. Tiarne Cavanagh

22. Nicole Nathan

23. Amelia Whitaker