Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
14:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
14:05
Gallagher Premiership

Bristol player ratings vs Bath | 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership semi-finals

Ellis Genge of Bristol Bears looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Semi Final match between Bath Rugby and Bristol Bears at The Recreation Ground on June 06, 2025 in Bath, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Bristol Bears player ratings: Bristol came close to a shock upset against the bitter rivals Bath in the Gallagher Premiership semi-final at the Rec, but the hosts proved to be too strong in the end, running out 34-20 winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with a 13-6 lead at half-time, Pat Lam would have thought an upset was on the cards. However, the visitors spurned too many chances, which you cannot do against the best team in England over the past year.

They may have lost, but there were many standout displays in this match.

Here’s how the players rated:

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
2
4
Tries
2
4
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
111
Carries
187
6
Line Breaks
14
7
Turnovers Lost
15
4
Turnovers Won
3

15 Noah Heward – 6
Was not the most secure under the high ball, and Bath perhaps did not exploit that as much as they should have. Dangerous in loose play but starved of space and the ball in the second half.

14 Kalaveti Ravouvou – 6
Gathered the ball five metres from his line under immense pressure and ignited a counter-attack which could well be the try of the season. Brainless yellow card tripping Ben Spencer, no other word for it. Would have been very nervous when his high tackle was being reviewed. Box office when he wasn’t making Christophe Ridley blow his whistle.

13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg – 8
The South African’s work in defence and with ball-in-hand is well documented, but his aggressive rucking was fundamental to the speed the Bears were able to play with, as well as chipping in with a crucial penalty won in his 22. The RFU should do everything legally possible to ensure he is eligible for England next year. Deserved a try, even in a losing effort.

12 James Williams – 6
Any team that plays expansive, fast-paced rugby needs a ‘glue-player’ in the middle, and Williams is just that for Bristol. Bath wisely closed down the Bears’ midfield duo.

11 Gabriel Ibitoye – 8
There is a direct correlation between how much space Ibitoye is given and how the Bears perform. Bath learned that the hard way in the first half, and wisely limited the winger’s space after the break. Nevertheless, he was everywhere. His dalliance at scrum-half was entertaining. What more does he need to do to get picked by Steve Borthwick?

ADVERTISEMENT

10 AJ MacGinty – 6
Was able to identify any space Bath left with surprising ease, and, fortunately for the Bears, Ibitoye was often waiting in that space. That space dried up completely eventually, as the fly-half found himself under increasing pressure.

9 Harry Randall – 7.5
Injected a frenetic tempo into the match, although that did result in some inaccurate passes, but it was needed. Left the field before half-time clutching his shoulder, which will be a concern for Borthwick. Did his job, with the Bears leading 10-3 when he departed. The game changed after he left the field.

1 Ellis Genge – 7
You don’t see players as fired up these days as the England loosehead was, although that did boil over into a reversed penalty early on. It was not all bloodthirsty violence from the Lion though, as it was his pass that put James Dun in for the Bears’ opening try. Continued to give it everything as Bath pulled away.

2 Gabriel Oghre – 6
Poor throw when Bristol were in a promising position in the first half was just one example of how the Bears left plenty of points on the field, and paid the price. Elsewhere, his performance had some flashy carries in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

3 George Kloska – 6
A decent showing from the tighthead during his 50 minutes on the field, contributing to Bristol’s high-energy style with six passes and an offload.

4 James Dun – 7
Glided through a huge gap in the Bath defence for the opening try of the match. The first of many astute lines the 25-year-old ran. His substitution after 47 minutes was somewhat surprising as Bath were struggling to handle the lock, who had the most carries out of all the forwards in the match at the time of departure.

5 Joe Batley – 6
While Bristol faded in the second half, the lock came to life all the more, bizarrely, stepping up defensively when the Bath pack had the upper hand.

Related

Bath player ratings vs Bristol | 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership semi-finals

Bath player ratings: Bath overcame a 6-13 half-time deficit to beat their rivals Bristol Bears 34-20 to book their place in the Gallagher Premiership final on Friday. 

Read Now

6 Steven Luatua – 6.5
Patrolled the wider flanks with a great return to his carries. Called upon in defence more in the second stanza.

7 Fitz Harding – 8
What a penalty to win when Bath looked like they would inevitably steamroll their way to the line on the stroke of half-time (although Ravouvou’s high tackle cancelled it out). Topped the tackle count for his side (17) and made the most carries of any forward on the field.

8 Viliame Mata – 6
Led the charge early on with some gutsy rucking and hard running as Bristol went in at half time 13-6 ahead. Was not half as effective in the second set, but few of his team-mates were.

Substitutes – 5
The Bears’ bench was simply not able to maintain the free spirit and verve that the team were playing with in the first half. This is partly down to a change in mentality from Bath in general, but in a battle of the benches, the visitors were inferior – which included a yellow card for Kerian Marmion. Harry Thacker is worth singling out though for his tenacity.

Related

Only two Lions make Gallagher Premiership team of the season

Seven England internationals have been included in the Gallagher Premiership team of the season.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sale Sharks confirm coach exit after decade-long service

2

James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

3

Ex-Wales coach Forshaw set to join new-look coaching team in England

4

Second Leinster player agrees Gloucester switch

5

Son of World Cup winner one of 16 uncapped players in England squad

6

Red Bull's Newcastle deal imminent with Barrett providing inspiration

7

Finn Russell provides highly-anticipated update after concerning exit

8

Argentina confirm squad for historic British and Irish Lions clash

Comments

1 Comment
T
Tom 5 days ago

“What more does he need to do to get picked by Steve Borthwick?”


He will never get picked by Steve Borthwick. He's phenomenal in the loose but he's such a colossal liability and his chances to play fast and loose in a test match for a conservative coach will be slim. His chances to balls things up by being a huge liability will be many. He's the best in the premiership at what he does but it's such a double edged sword no England coach is going to want him.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

From 16-year-old analyst to the top of the Premiership, this is the unique, fascinating and powerful tale of Bath's meticulous supremo.

LONG READ

Dave Kilcoyne: ‘These days, you can’t really throw a punch because you’ll be caught on the drone footage!’

The retiring Munster legend reminisces about the good old days in what has been a hugely successful career

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Bath have made all the running but Leicester are not there to make up numbers.'

The neutral, looking at the form guide, would expect a comfortable Bath win but Leicester's grit and guile shouldn't be underestimated

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BA 19 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

If u play Ardie at 7 and Wallace at 8 then whoever plays 6 has to be a ruck hitting tackling machine because u don’t want either of those 2 getting to caught up in rucks both sides of the ball and ending up on ground it’s not why u select them…who is that dude? Is it Finau or Parker? or is it a Jacobsen who does that but then he plays 7, a fit Blackadder can do that at 6 but he just doesn’t stay on the paddock …I reckon give Finau a go he never looks out of place in the international stuff he has played and Wallace got to maybe make few more tackles hit few more rucks than he does at Chiefs I want Ardie up on his scanning looking for turnovers and or getting ball in his hands creating carrying causing chaos Chur!!! bench Loosie I would go Lakai consistent all round skills goes well grafting got that X in his attack

6 Go to comments
B
BA 35 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

We beat the French lineout LY with those 2 locks and 3 small loose forwards the lineout stats were about even against Boks we might have even had the upper hand better % more steals bigger area of concern is the other set piece restarts we need to improve at that and the other is what Razor be harping on about icing the opportunities they have been creating more linebreaks against all their opposition

6 Go to comments
B
BA 48 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

Gordon start Tate off bench ( early at 50 minute mark) always seems on paper a nice balance …Lonergan nice player with some great kick organizing skills solid pass but does seem to struggle with physical stuff sometimes and Lions going to be physical ahe got a chance this WE make me eat my words change Joe & co minds from LY

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 49 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers Nick, I do try

158 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 50 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Haha, ahh, oops I went straight into my rant a bit hastily. You get my drift though, we can have both, which is great!

158 Go to comments
B
BA 54 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

If report is true to me would indicate that somebody else is leading the pack for 8 jersey …Bobby V ? And then U can play any of the tall athletic physical 6s u got? Hooper Uru ..or somebody else at gets 8 like Gleeson or bolter like Tualima who gets another chance this WE and been so good lately either way this uncertainty with makeup of a Wallabies 23 with all possibles def having upsides makes it really exciting to see who it’s going to be

3 Go to comments
D
DC 56 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

That was what I was trying to say: there have to be some bigger bodies and if both locks and loose forwards are short, there will be problems at lineout

6 Go to comments
D
DC 58 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

Fair enough, but the next World Cup won’t be in NZ.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Where do you see him improving? He hasn’t done what you think he will for the 5 years he was the 10. I’m liking the youngsters coming thru at the moment.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I find it a bit unusual that the ABs control Jordie game time tho… No doubt thats in Reiko contract too.

281 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Wallabies star tips ‘freak of nature’ Taniela Tupou to fire against Lions

Chilling: very disturbing or frightening


Yeah, right.

1 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I feel he knew the eligibility rules Nick. Perhaps Razor convinced him he could change NZR.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

BB did alright JD. Player of year in 16 & 17. Was doing well again in 18 too until moved to 15 v Arg in Arg. Cruden is still one of my favourite players but I feel his early Cancer illness made him more conscious about his life outside rugby and he moved on to provide.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

I’m confident Holland will come in to the side this year. Bigger body.

Also you should think about France and SA beating NZ lately as 8 of the last 10 matches v SA have been outside MZ and the 3 losses in a Row v France were also all in France. MZ beat France 10 games prior to that.

6 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Great article and very accurate. Johan has changed just about every single thing at Bath and they are a much better team as a result, with about half the squad still being the ones he inherited and turned them into much better players. He’s been brilliant and the fans are 100% behind him this time, which makes a massive difference.

3 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Would agree in principle but impossible to compare Fourie with players like Divan Serfontein and Doc Craven playing in completely different circumstances and under different laws.

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

The AB locks (say Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i) are under 2 metres. The loose forwards proposed are all under or just slightly over 1.9 metres. Look at the height of the locks and loose forwards for the Boks and the French - who consistently beat the ABs after Kaino, Read, McCaw retired. Who is going to compete for lineout ball? Unless that does not matter anymore. Kaino was 1.96m, Read was 1.93m, both could win the ball for lineouts. Whitelock and Retalick were 2.02 and 2.04 m. No problems during that era with lineout ball - either retention or competing for. Who is going to do that if both the locks and the loose forwards are short?

6 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Fourie du Preez is the finest scrumhalf ever to don a Springbok jersey.

3 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
Blues should feast on the Crusaders with Beauden Barrett's cool head

Well he is it’s why he has been there for ages selected by multiple different coaches 13s who tackle everything chase kicks secure ruck ball slow ruck extra forward who is fast enough to D up anyone in a back line and fit enough to do it for 80  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

19 Go to comments
J
JD 3 hours ago
New Bath signing Henry Arundell set to revive England career

I didn’t say they were. Media and outlets seem to think it does though, as do a lot of fans elsewhere. Hell, Planet Rugby did a full article on the back 3 for the tour including Arundell.


This is the only time Steve can get a look at Arundell in an informal way given this squad is currently all mix and match, with a lot of players still to come in. He won’t tour, and will do a full pre season with Bath.


Right move from Steve - also helps Arundell’s confidence too as he has struggled with that in France. There are better options to tour I agree, but this isn’t the touring squad.

5 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Mick Cleary: 'Bath have made all the running but Leicester are not there to make up numbers.' Mick Cleary: 'Bath have made all the running but Leicester are not there to make up numbers.'
Search