Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 45
FT
20 - 15
FT
22 - 7
FT
18 - 13
FT
24 - 23
FT
46 - 22
FT
24 - 26
FT
45 - 36
FT
63 - 10
FT
35 - 12
FT
LIVE
49'
LIVE
50'
LIVE
50'
HSBC SVNS 3 2026
Dubai
Today
09:15
Today
09:15
Today
11:30
Today
11:30
Today
11:30
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Investec Champions Cup

Bok-heavy Bulls can't stop unbeaten Bristol at Loftus as losing run continues

By PA
Kalaveti Ravouvou of Bristol Bears with the ball during the Investec Champions Cup match between Vodacom Bulls and Bristol Bears at Loftus Versfeld on January 10, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Bristol ran riot in a remarkable first half to secure their place in the Investec Champions Cup knockout phase with a 61-49 victory over the Bulls in Pretoria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South African hosts fielded 10 Springboks in their starting XV in the hope of registering a first win of the group campaign yet were still swept aside at Loftus Versfeld.

Bristol started like a freight train, running in three tries inside the opening 10 minutes and seven in total to build a interval 47-28 lead.

VIDEO

Wing Noah Heward crossed twice and there were also touch downs for Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Max Lahiff, Kalaveti Ravouvou and Kieran Marmion.

The Bulls offered more resistance in the second half but Bristol continued to fire shots with Heward completing his hat-trick, Pedro Rubiolo breaching the whitewash and Ravouvou running in his second.

A third win in as many outings in the competition lifts the Bears to the top of Pool Four above main rivals Northampton and Bordeaux, who collide at Stade Chaban-Delmas on Sunday.

Related

Fissler Confidential: Ronan O'Gara on the brink at La Rochelle

Ronan O’Gara is preparing to hold talks with his La Rochelle bosses to decide whether he will leave his job on France’s Atlantic coast this summer or stay for another year to see out the rest of his contract.

Read Now

Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 and let us know what you think! 



ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

29
2

URC lining up non-English club to replace axed Welsh region

2
3

What Robertson exit tells us about where NZ rugby is at - Andy Goode

30
4

Former All Blacks captain says team were in 'disarray', needed change

11
5

Ex-All Blacks weigh in on New Zealand Rugby's big Jamie Joseph question

2
6

Are Jamie Joseph's All Blacks credentials truly up to scratch?

28
7

Springboks fans are saying the same thing after Scott Robertson exit

55
8

David Kirk speaks out on Ardie Savea rumours after Robertson's exit

48

Comments

10 Comments
F
Flankly 5 days ago

That could so easily have been a humiliation, but Bulls sheer excellence kept it down to 9 tries.


The Bulls were in three URC finals in four seasons, and the good news is that they have upgraded from there: “Improved” coaching, a herd of Boks, and some recent Rassie pixie dust. Home fixture helps too, including altitude, summer weather, and the legendary Bulls fans. Also, they were ramped up to full throttle, as Ackers said before the game: “We’re going full out with the strongest possible team for the next two games”.


A lesser team under less favorable circumstances could have been properly beaten.


It’s all good, but here’s an idea for making it even better: Isn’t Jake White available? Maybe they could bring him in to get that “points against” stat down below 50.

E
Eric Elwood 6 days ago

The straight line attacking that Bristol and Northampton use leaving the pass to the last second right at the line and then having the option out the back is simple but extremely difficult to defend against.

That said even with the terrible start Bulls could have won. It was one of those Loftus back focused matches where neither side can get a breath at altitude and hard line breaks almost resulted in ties every time. Bears got 21-22 ahead on a few occasions but at no point was the match safe. A last gasp foot trip saved Bristol from conceding a certain try.

Bears pulling a Bull one off runner over the line for a “held up” and match over shows that the Prem has moved ahead of the URC in innovation etc.

A
Archibald 6 days ago

But, getting back to “the best fullback in the world” …


Here’s the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COrcGb_ViJY&t=1634s.


At 27:22 in the video and 10:34 on the game clock, the commentator says “The other young up-and-comer Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicks at the best fullback in the world”


Still lying, eh deric ol’ boy.

J
JJ 6 days ago

I’ve seen harder tackling in games of touch rugby!

u
unknown 6 days ago

Who said the PREM was dull! The Bears played a style of rugby that the Bulls simply couldn't live with for long periods For the neutral spectator that was one of the games of the season

f
fl 6 days ago

They were in Cape Town last week so probably still jet lagged.


Once the schedule gets fixed SA teams will win every game.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

This is true. That flight between JHB and CPT is grueling.


But don’t you think altitude was the biggest factor coming from sea-level the prior week?


1,350m. It matters.

p
pete 6 days ago

Ragebait nonsense at its finest, good work

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

The powerful Argentine second-row is pulling up trees with the Bristol Bears and he is hoping to propel them to silverware

1
LONG READ

Byrne at 10? Stockdale at 15? How Ireland's backline might look for Six Nations opener

Former Ireland wing Andrew Trimble assesses the big calls Andy Farrell has to make at 10, 12 and 15 against France.

3
LONG READ

Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

After 'Razor's stunning departure, should New Zealand Rugby bring Tony Brown home or hire their first foreign All Blacks coach?

481

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 1 minute ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I really struggled to understand why Leicester wasn’t retained at centre (opposite Lawrence) and why Love wasn’t given the wing slot vs ENG (given their gameplan and tactics).

That for me highlighted some of the muddled thinking beneath the surface with Razor.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Owen Farrell is going to be a phenomenal coach one day.

Some would already argue he was the ENG attack coach during RWC 2023. I think he and Lawes kept Borthwick in a job with the rescue job they did during that tournament.



...

480 Go to comments
N
NB 9 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

👍yep

480 Go to comments
N
NB 10 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Me too that is the obv conclusion P.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 11 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

He does have a preexisting relationship with JJ if he gets appointed and cannot draw TB back to NZ!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 11 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We also saw lots of long range drop goal attempts after the under the post dead ball restarts came in but even they have stopped and teams are preferring to run back possession.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 12 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We made an offer for him at Racing and he said he was going to come to Paris. Then Quins persuaded him not to - maybe another environment would have benefited his further progress!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 13 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

You rarely see a drop goal in the Premiership Toko - probably 5 or 6 in a season and a few attempts during the playoffs but they certainly come into the equation with ENG.

Scoreboard momentum has been the key comment.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 16 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

No. As Performance Coach that is EXACTLY his job.

Mealamu is a yes man for the NZRPA.



...

29 Go to comments
S
SC 16 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Why was Wayne Smith not on the Year End Performance Review despite his position as Performance Coach.

Answer: Kirk knew directly or indirectly that Smith did NOT support firing Razor so he did not appoint him to the 3 man review panel.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 18 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Hansen is the one coach that can’t stay - it’s where the worst performance was seen during Razor’s tenure.

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 19 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I’d ask it a different way, who is assumed to have the most test experience between Joe Schmidt, John Mitchell & Jamie Joseph?

Add in Cheika to that list and with a short term turnaround on your hands, JJ is potentially the least experienced candidate they would probably consider.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 20 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Lucky win? The All Blacks led the entire match.

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 21 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Not as Head Coach Ots but I have a feeling the overall coaching ticket will have greater diversity going forward (which was Nick’s article a couple of weeks ago).

I think they have realised SR is lagging behind some of the other leagues and how rugby is changing in Top 14, premiership, Investec etc.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 23 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Let’s see JW - I very much doubt Kirk would have made those comments if he’s expecting an all NZ coaching ticket.

He would have said it for a reason, those words were very deliberate and for a purpose.



...

480 Go to comments
N
Nickers 24 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

“also acknowledging they were still finding their feet two years into the job.” - This was the exact problem.

International rugby, especially as the head coach of the All Blacks, is no place for learning on the job. When you still haven’t found your feet half way through your contract, and arguably gone backwards (certainly the attack) then how can there be any confidence that he will finally “find his feet” or the team will improve.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 24 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think the mistake was his coaching team lacked experience.

They let go Fosters entire coaching team in the way they did the Razor appointment and they lost too much rugby IQ & International rugby EQ in the way they did this.



...

480 Go to comments
D
DSOL1984 24 minutes ago
Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

One of the best second rows i have seen played for Bristol for a very long time him and Joe batley are absolutely world class.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

If there was a pre-agreement to appoint JJ, I think they would have done the deal with the Highlanders and announced him at the same time.

To make the comments about a global net, I think they will have a wider process.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 29 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

The decision would have wider dimensions Ed.

The first part says do we believe Razor is making sufficient progress? Do the fans, players & Board believe they are going in the right direction to deliver success (they would have net promoter scores for the fans). Those answers would have said NO.



...

480 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT