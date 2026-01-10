Bok-heavy Bulls can't stop unbeaten Bristol at Loftus as losing run continues
Bristol ran riot in a remarkable first half to secure their place in the Investec Champions Cup knockout phase with a 61-49 victory over the Bulls in Pretoria.
The South African hosts fielded 10 Springboks in their starting XV in the hope of registering a first win of the group campaign yet were still swept aside at Loftus Versfeld.
Bristol started like a freight train, running in three tries inside the opening 10 minutes and seven in total to build a interval 47-28 lead.
Wing Noah Heward crossed twice and there were also touch downs for Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Max Lahiff, Kalaveti Ravouvou and Kieran Marmion.
The Bulls offered more resistance in the second half but Bristol continued to fire shots with Heward completing his hat-trick, Pedro Rubiolo breaching the whitewash and Ravouvou running in his second.
A third win in as many outings in the competition lifts the Bears to the top of Pool Four above main rivals Northampton and Bordeaux, who collide at Stade Chaban-Delmas on Sunday.
That could so easily have been a humiliation, but Bulls sheer excellence kept it down to 9 tries.
The Bulls were in three URC finals in four seasons, and the good news is that they have upgraded from there: “Improved” coaching, a herd of Boks, and some recent Rassie pixie dust. Home fixture helps too, including altitude, summer weather, and the legendary Bulls fans. Also, they were ramped up to full throttle, as Ackers said before the game: “We’re going full out with the strongest possible team for the next two games”.
A lesser team under less favorable circumstances could have been properly beaten.
It’s all good, but here’s an idea for making it even better: Isn’t Jake White available? Maybe they could bring him in to get that “points against” stat down below 50.
The straight line attacking that Bristol and Northampton use leaving the pass to the last second right at the line and then having the option out the back is simple but extremely difficult to defend against.
That said even with the terrible start Bulls could have won. It was one of those Loftus back focused matches where neither side can get a breath at altitude and hard line breaks almost resulted in ties every time. Bears got 21-22 ahead on a few occasions but at no point was the match safe. A last gasp foot trip saved Bristol from conceding a certain try.
Bears pulling a Bull one off runner over the line for a “held up” and match over shows that the Prem has moved ahead of the URC in innovation etc.
But, getting back to “the best fullback in the world” …
Here’s the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COrcGb_ViJY&t=1634s.
At 27:22 in the video and 10:34 on the game clock, the commentator says “The other young up-and-comer Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicks at the best fullback in the world”
Still lying, eh deric ol’ boy.
I’ve seen harder tackling in games of touch rugby!
Who said the PREM was dull! The Bears played a style of rugby that the Bulls simply couldn't live with for long periods
For the neutral spectator that was one of the games of the season
They were in Cape Town last week so probably still jet lagged.
Once the schedule gets fixed SA teams will win every game.
This is true. That flight between JHB and CPT is grueling.
But don’t you think altitude was the biggest factor coming from sea-level the prior week?
1,350m. It matters.
Ragebait nonsense at its finest, good work