BOA confirm GB Rugby Sevens squads for Tokyo

By Kim Ekin
Dan Norton in action for England Sevens. (Getty)

    The British Olympic Association (BOA) has confirmed the selection of 24 rugby sevens players who will represent Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

    Tom Mitchell will lead the men’s squad which includes four players who competed in Rio, including all-time World Rugby Sevens Series leading try scorer Dan Norton.

    They are joined by a Scottish quartet including the Scotland sevens captain from 2019/20 Robbie Fergusson.

    The men’s competition will take place from 26-28 July, with the women’s tournament following on 29-31 July with the gold medal match happening on ‘Super Saturday’. All the action will take place at the Tokyo Stadium.

    Abbie Brown and Megan Jones will co-captain the women’s squad which features a number of players who have experience playing on the World Rugby Sevens Series and have played international rugby for a number of years.

    This weekend they travel to LA to take part in ‘Quest for Gold Sevens’, their final preparation event ahead of the Games.

    Commenting on selection, Team GB Chef de Mission for the Tokyo Olympic Games, Mark England, said: “Rugby sevens made its memorable debut at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games with both men’s and women’s teams inspiring fans across the globe with the fast pace and excitement that this sport has to offer. The men’s team coming home with a silver medal was a superb achievement.

    “There is a huge amount of experience across both of these squads, not only from Rio 2016 but from many years of competitive rugby sevens which will stand these athletes in great stead heading into Tokyo. We’d like to congratulate everyone on their selection and look forward to seeing sevens in action at the Tokyo Stadium this summer.”

    Men’s head coach Tony Roques said: “We’re massively grateful to the National Lottery for us to be on this journey together.

    “We’ve become a very tight-knit group and everyone has contributed.

    “It was really tough to deliver the news to a lot of people I’ve known for a long time.

    “Ultimately, I feel I’ve done what was right for us to be successful at the Olympic Games.

    “I’d like to congratulate those selected. They’ve worked extremely hard over the last few months and deserve this opportunity.

    “We’re all very much looking forward to continuing our preparation and then heading to Tokyo.”

    Team GB

    Dan Bibby
    Alec Coombes
    Alex Davis
    Robbie Fergusson
    Harry Glover
    Ben Harris
    Ollie Lindsay-Hague
    Ross McCann
    Max McFarland
    Tom Mitchell
    Dan Norton
    Ethan Waddleton

    Men’s reserve: Tom Bowen

    Holly Aitchison
    Abbie Brown
    Abi Burton
    Deborah Fleming
    Natasha Hunt
    Megan Jones
    Jasmine Joyce
    Alex Matthews
    Celia Quansah
    Helena Rowland
    Hannah Smith
    Emma Uren

    Women’s reserve: Lisa Thomson

