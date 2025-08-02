Northern Edition
Women's Internationals

Black Ferns XV beaten by Springboks Women in Cape Town

Black Ferns XV vs Springbok Women at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town – Photo – NZ Rugby

The Black Ferns XV have finished their two-match tour of South Africa with a 41-24 defeat at the hands of the Springboks Women in Cape Town.

The Kiwis managed to win game one last week with star centre Kelsey Teneti scoring three tries, but have drawn the series 1-1 after the loss at Athlone Stadium on Sunday morning NZT.

It was the Springbok Women’s last outing before the Women’s Rugby World Cup, starting later this month, where Swys de Bruin’s side will take on Brazil in their first match in Northampton.

For the Black Ferns XV side, the tour has been a valuable experience to expose players to Test match rugby who could be called upon later this month, if injuries occur for Allan Bunting and the Black Ferns in England.

Former Black Ferns Sevens star, Teneti, was impressive once again, this time scoring the Black Ferns XV’s first try of the match in the 28th minute in Cape Town.

Teneti drifted wide with the ball in hand before breaking through the Springbok Women’s defensive line, using her pace to go around the last defender and score to bring the margin back to 12-7.

The Springboks Women then managed to barge their way over the line to score another two tries, extending their winning margin to 24-7 before the Kiwis hit back just before half-time.

Exciting young winger Jaymie Kolose got on the outside of her opposite number before firing a brilliant offload inside to her captain, Holly Greenway, who went in close to the posts untouched.

HT: 24-12 to the Springboks Women.

A long-winded attack by the Black Ferns XV led to a try from Luka Connor, who wasn’t held close to the line, scooping the ball back up and diving in to score the try.

The Springboks Women then rolled up their sleeves at the lineout maul, driving the Black Ferns XV back, proving too big, too strong close to the line.

In almost a carbon copy of their previous try, the Springboks Women used their lineout maul once again, driving their way over the line to put the game out of reach for the visitors.

Black Ferns XV winger Justine McGregor found herself with some time and space on the right wing with just over ten minutes to go in the game, before cutting in and beating the final covering defender to score the Kiwis’ final try of the match.

FT: 41-24 to the Springboks Women.

Comments

21 Comments
F
Frans 4 days ago

So let me understand this: France sends an understrength side to New Zealand, and everybody loses their mind. But then NZ sends an understrength side to SA and it is ok? NZ lost the second test, but it is ok, because it was not the full strength side… 😁

J
J Marc 3 days ago

Booo, what an evil spirit !!! You should talk of that to NB….

B
B 4 days ago

Englands Red Roses coached by John Mitchell will win the 2025 WRWC.

t
tt 4 days ago

We heard this at the last two World cups??? Its strange what pressure can do to a Home team desperate to win.

B
BC 5 days ago

Despite it being a BFs C team a good result for SA women who are definitely showing signs of improvement reaping some of the groundwork done by Lynne Cantwell. They will make Italy play especially in the forwards but don’t see SA beating them but who knows in 2029? However to keep progressing they need to regularly play the better teams not only when the RWC comes around.

P
Poorfour 4 days ago

So if it is a C team, and since there are only 32 players in the RWC squad, who are the 14 players who would make a B XXIII but weren’t involved in the game?

H
Hellhound 5 days ago

Well done ladies. You are still new to international rugby, but you catching up fast. It's a tough hard road, but we believe in you. You ladies got nothing to lose. Show them the dogs in you👍

C
CN 5 days ago

The Springbok women were really exciting to watch and will cause teams problems with their pace and power game. Obviously, the RWC is too soon for them to make a big impact but if they continue on the same trajectory…..


Black Ferns struggle with the power game

s
sorrel 5 days ago

A lot of this was also just the Springboks finally clicking in a lot of ways they haven’t really before. Like, watch them against Canada. Obviously, Canada’s main team is a better team than the Black Ferns XV, but there’s also way more unforced errors from the Springboks. I think if they go into this with confidence and back themselves, they could beat Italy and that would put them on quarterfinal trajectory.


Also, I want a separate event where everyone has to scrum them. Black Ferns struggle with the power game, but Canada doesn’t and the Springboks had Canada’s number in their games. Very excited to see how the Springboks do against France and devastated that there’s nothing set up for them to pack down against England.

P
Poorfour 5 days ago

This was a superb result for them - looking at relative rankings, it’s the equivalent of the Māori losing to, say, Japan in the men’s game. Let that sink in for a bit…


South Africa have a pool that suits them - Italy will be vulnerable to the power game. France not so much, but they traditionally start slowly and if the Boks can get a score early it could rattle them. I think beating Italy and getting a quarter final is within their reach.


New Zealand have a serious issue with their lack of power in the tight five and weak scrum. The Black Ferns proper are a bit better than this XV - but they will need to beat two of Canada, France and England to claim the title and each of them has a better pack.

Y
YeowNotEven 5 days ago

That’s pretty cool for Springbok Women considering where they were at for the last World Cup.

It’s a warm up and experimental and blah blah whatever, both sides still really wanted to win.

A good result to go into the tournament with.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
