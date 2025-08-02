Black Ferns XV beaten by Springboks Women in Cape Town

The Black Ferns XV have finished their two-match tour of South Africa with a 41-24 defeat at the hands of the Springboks Women in Cape Town.

The Kiwis managed to win game one last week with star centre Kelsey Teneti scoring three tries, but have drawn the series 1-1 after the loss at Athlone Stadium on Sunday morning NZT.

It was the Springbok Women’s last outing before the Women’s Rugby World Cup, starting later this month, where Swys de Bruin’s side will take on Brazil in their first match in Northampton.

For the Black Ferns XV side, the tour has been a valuable experience to expose players to Test match rugby who could be called upon later this month, if injuries occur for Allan Bunting and the Black Ferns in England.

Former Black Ferns Sevens star, Teneti, was impressive once again, this time scoring the Black Ferns XV’s first try of the match in the 28th minute in Cape Town.

Teneti drifted wide with the ball in hand before breaking through the Springbok Women’s defensive line, using her pace to go around the last defender and score to bring the margin back to 12-7.

The Springboks Women then managed to barge their way over the line to score another two tries, extending their winning margin to 24-7 before the Kiwis hit back just before half-time.

Exciting young winger Jaymie Kolose got on the outside of her opposite number before firing a brilliant offload inside to her captain, Holly Greenway, who went in close to the posts untouched.

HT: 24-12 to the Springboks Women.

A long-winded attack by the Black Ferns XV led to a try from Luka Connor, who wasn’t held close to the line, scooping the ball back up and diving in to score the try.

The Springboks Women then rolled up their sleeves at the lineout maul, driving the Black Ferns XV back, proving too big, too strong close to the line.

In almost a carbon copy of their previous try, the Springboks Women used their lineout maul once again, driving their way over the line to put the game out of reach for the visitors.

Black Ferns XV winger Justine McGregor found herself with some time and space on the right wing with just over ten minutes to go in the game, before cutting in and beating the final covering defender to score the Kiwis’ final try of the match.

FT: 41-24 to the Springboks Women.