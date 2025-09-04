Beukeboom to hit major milestone as Canada look to top Pool B

Tyson Beukeboom will become Canada’s most-capped player of all-time against Scotland in their Pool B decider at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old lock forward will earn her 81st cap and overtakes Aaron Carpenter’s record which has stood for eight years since the former Coventry, Cornish Pirates and Doncaster Knights hooker’s retirement in 2017.

Beukeboom has maintained her spot in the starting second row against Sophie de Goede, whose six conversions in last weekend’s 42-0 win against Wales last weekend made her Canada’s leading points scorer. She overtook 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup finalist Magali Harvey.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week. View Top 50 Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

There is an unchanged front-row of McKinley Hunt, Emily Tuttosi and DaLeaka Menin, while Fabiola Forteza moves into the back-row alongside Karen Paquin and Gabrielle Senft.

In the backs there is just one change as Paige Farries makes her first appearance of the tournament and replaces Alysha Corrigan on the right wing.

Asia Hogan-Rochester retains her spot after her try-scoring exploits last weekend. The Olympic silver medallist made 154 metres and beat five defenders in her first appearance for her national team since May.

At half-back Justine Pelletier and Taylor Perry continue their partnership for a third consecutive match, Alexandra Tessier continues to captain the side from inside centre and combines with Florence Symonds once again. Julia Schell remains at full-back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Player Comparisons: Canada impress despite errors against Wales Canada won their eighth game in a row against Wales in emphatic fashion at Salford Community Stadium. So it is no surprise that the women in red dominate the player comparisons in their second pool match of the Rugby World Cup. Read Now

A win for Canada over Scotland at Sandy Park this Saturday lunchtime will secure Kévin Rouet’s side top spot in Pool B and a clash against Pool A’s runners-up in the quarter-finals.

“We have been happy with our first two games but there is still room for improvement before the quarter-finals,” Rouet said.

“Scotland will give us a new challenge this week but our mindset as a team doesn’t change.

“We must focus on ourselves and continue to build on the past two games and be even better against Scotland.

“Being prepared and focused on Scotland will make us even stronger come the knockout stages.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a first appearance of the tournament for 2024 World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year lock forward, Laetitia Royer, who is named among the replacements.

The 34-year-old is named is named on the bench alongside Brittany Kassil and Courtney O’Donnell who will both make their 50th appearances for Canada on Saturday. Gillian Boag and Olivia DeMerchant complete the replacement front-row forwards.

Rouet has named a 6-2 split on the bench as Canada look to physically dominate their opponents this weekend and take top spot in their group. Caroline Crossley completes the forwards replacements and will hope to tire our opponents with her athletic runs and staunch defence.

As they have across the opening two weekends, backs Olivia Apps and Shoshanah Seumanutafa complete the replacements.

Canada Line-Up vs Scotland

1. McKinley Hunt (34 caps)

2. Emily Tuttosi (37 caps)

3. DaLeaka Menin (65 caps)

4. Sophie de Goede (37 caps)

5. Tyson Beukeboom (80 caps)

6. Fabiola Forteza (37 caps)

7. Karen Paquin (47 caps)

8. Gabrielle Senft (36 caps)

9. Justine Pelletier (39 caps)

10. Taylor Perry (19 caps)

11. Asia Hogan-Rochester (4 caps)

12. Alexandra Tessier (62 caps)

13. Florence Symonds (14 caps)

14. Paige Farries (35 caps)

15. Julia Schell (28 caps)

Finishers

16. Gillian Boag (35 caps)

17. Brittany Kassil (49 caps)

18. Olivia DeMerchant (62 caps)

19. Laetitia Royer (18 caps)

20. Courtney O’Donnell (49 caps)

21. Caroline Crossley (9 caps)

22. Olivia Apps (21 caps)

23. Shoshanah Seumanutafa (20 caps)