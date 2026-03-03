Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
26 - 18
FT
26 - 45
FT
U20
41 - 35
FT
54 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
24 - 20
FT
52 - 16
FT
17 - 37
FT
U20
26 - 36
FT
27 - 17
FT
39 - 31
FT
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
TOP 14

Benetton lose Pumas prop Thomas Gallo to Top 14

Thomas Gallo, Justo Piccardo and Efraín Elías of Argentina arrive at the stadium prior to the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Scotland and Argentina at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on November 16, 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Lyon have signed Argentina tighthead prop Thomas Gallo from Benetton ahead of next season on a four-year deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old has spent the last six years of his career in Italy, having made the move from Argentina in September 2020.

The 39-cap Puma has gone on to make 87 appearances for Benetton, while also establishing himself as an international.

VIDEO

He will join a Lyon side who are also expected to sign Japan prop Opeti Helu at the end of the season, while tighthead Jermaine Ainsley will join Saracens.

“After six extraordinary years in Treviso, I have decided to take on a new challenge in France,” Gallo said to Benetton after his exit was announced. “It’s part of our journey, in life as in sport, to test ourselves and look ahead. From day one in the Benetton jersey, I felt at home. Over these seasons, we’ve shared wonderful moments and more difficult ones, but we’ve always faced them together, with unity and a smile.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Benetton
10:00
21 Mar 26
Ospreys
All Stats and Data

“I’m deeply grateful to the club for their trust and for everything they’ve given me, on and off the pitch. I thank the coaches who helped me grow and all the teammates with whom I’ve had the privilege of sharing this fantastic journey. This isn’t goodbye, but rather a see you later. Thank you, Treviso.”

Benetton president Antonio Pavanello added: “Thomas arrived in Treviso as a young player with great energy and significant room for growth. Over the past six years, he has undergone significant development, gradually establishing himself as a key player in our scrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the very beginning, he demonstrated professionalism, dedication, and a strong work ethic, qualities that have allowed him to grow season after season, even establishing himself at the international level with the Pumas. It’s clear that we’re deeply saddened to lose a player like Gallo; his contribution on the pitch and in the locker room has been crucial to the growth of the team over the past few seasons.

“Unfortunately, the decision to embark on a new experience is part of the dynamics of professional rugby, and we respect that. However, it’s a source of satisfaction for us to see a player who developed and consolidated his skills here in Treviso join a top-level league like the Top 14. We thank Thomas for his contribution to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future career.”

Gallo’s future boss Karim Ghezal said: “Whether from a sporting or personal perspective, Thomas’s profile matches the one we were targeting for this very specific prop position. He is young and will be a long-term partner of the club, which is a priority in our recruitment strategy.”

Related

‘You never want to be that first England team that loses to Italy’

England are 'on a hiding to nothing' in Rome but this week's trip brings genuine unease for red rose supporters.

Read Now

Watch Super Rugby Pacific live and free on RugbyPassTV in the USA! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Brings edge': Jeff Wilson's pick for a new All Blacks captain

45
2

Unconvinced Irish pundits offer one telling concession to Scotland

19
3

World Rugby Ranking winners from mad weekend weren't a Six Nations side

3
4

RFU statement: Steve Borthwick and England team

54
5

Antoine Dupont and Ben White had afters following in-game spat

7
6

Leicester Tigers statement: Hamish Watson

7

One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

87
8

England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

90

Comments

2 Comments
S
SB 6 days ago

One of the best looseheads in the world.

D
DL 6 days ago

Rugby journalism at its finest. The guy is a loose head.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Just get out there and give it a go. That’s all England expects.'

A first ever loss to Italy after 35 years of fixtures has left England bereft and in search of leadership and clarity. Next stop, Paris.

9
LONG READ

Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Seemingly streets ahead of the rest, unbeaten France were put to the sword by Gregor Townsend's ultra-accurate and ruthless Scotland.

123
LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

33

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 9 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.

119 Go to comments
f
frandinand 9 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.

119 Go to comments
S
SB 10 minutes ago
What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

Curious to see if he’s picked at all.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 12 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.

119 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 19 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.

119 Go to comments
W
WJ 24 minutes ago
Wallabies winger leads as three Australians top POTY charts

Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 24 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.

There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.



...

119 Go to comments
B
BH 31 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.

33 Go to comments
B
BH 32 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.

I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.



...

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 34 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think it’s 4 things all merging together;

1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).



...

119 Go to comments
N
Neil 43 minutes ago
Mick Cleary: 'Just get out there and give it a go. That’s all England expects.'

By kicking to compete you are only ever giving yourself a 50/50 chance of recovering possession. In some games the cards will fall your way and you'll do a bit better but there's always the other days when you win back a lot less…. It’s time to move on from this dross and play a more attacking style of rugby.

9 Go to comments
c
cnw 59 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Lots of pips popping out of some of the NH teams! It perhaps suggests as you say that playing with all of field intensity may well be the antidote to the structured power game. A sort of Return of the Jedi narrative. Hope so.

119 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

He will find it tough to get into the squad.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think Gregor has had to learn to trust his bench to see out games.

119 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

…well maybe the first 60!

119 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I was at that 2019 game Ed. 🫣🥴🍻

SCO were awful for the 1st half and then played the best 2nd half of rugby I have seen but this week they were good for the entire 80.



...

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Surely the Dunedin of the North😂

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Nick, I think it's reasonable to say that it's very difficult for anyone to back up a huge effort the following week. Ireland had an easier opponent a day earlier and will be playing at home.

119 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think they have been trying to do that for the last 3 games and they are way off, with the biggest challenge ahead of us in Paris.

Can’t say I am holding out much hope to be honest.



...

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Eric very good question… very difficult to back up that effort a week later.

119 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT