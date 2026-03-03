Benetton lose Pumas prop Thomas Gallo to Top 14

Lyon have signed Argentina tighthead prop Thomas Gallo from Benetton ahead of next season on a four-year deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old has spent the last six years of his career in Italy, having made the move from Argentina in September 2020.

The 39-cap Puma has gone on to make 87 appearances for Benetton, while also establishing himself as an international.

VIDEO

He will join a Lyon side who are also expected to sign Japan prop Opeti Helu at the end of the season, while tighthead Jermaine Ainsley will join Saracens.

“After six extraordinary years in Treviso, I have decided to take on a new challenge in France,” Gallo said to Benetton after his exit was announced. “It’s part of our journey, in life as in sport, to test ourselves and look ahead. From day one in the Benetton jersey, I felt at home. Over these seasons, we’ve shared wonderful moments and more difficult ones, but we’ve always faced them together, with unity and a smile.

Benetton Ospreys All Stats and Data

“I’m deeply grateful to the club for their trust and for everything they’ve given me, on and off the pitch. I thank the coaches who helped me grow and all the teammates with whom I’ve had the privilege of sharing this fantastic journey. This isn’t goodbye, but rather a see you later. Thank you, Treviso.”

Benetton president Antonio Pavanello added: “Thomas arrived in Treviso as a young player with great energy and significant room for growth. Over the past six years, he has undergone significant development, gradually establishing himself as a key player in our scrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the very beginning, he demonstrated professionalism, dedication, and a strong work ethic, qualities that have allowed him to grow season after season, even establishing himself at the international level with the Pumas. It’s clear that we’re deeply saddened to lose a player like Gallo; his contribution on the pitch and in the locker room has been crucial to the growth of the team over the past few seasons.

“Unfortunately, the decision to embark on a new experience is part of the dynamics of professional rugby, and we respect that. However, it’s a source of satisfaction for us to see a player who developed and consolidated his skills here in Treviso join a top-level league like the Top 14. We thank Thomas for his contribution to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future career.”

Gallo’s future boss Karim Ghezal said: “Whether from a sporting or personal perspective, Thomas’s profile matches the one we were targeting for this very specific prop position. He is young and will be a long-term partner of the club, which is a priority in our recruitment strategy.”