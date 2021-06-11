'Another day, another set of rules': Hurricanes prop let off with yellow card after dangerous tackle

8:06pm, 11 June 2021

Referees have seemingly struggled throughout this year’s Super Rugby competitions to consistently make the correct calls when it comes to dangerous tackles.

Whilst there have been few officiating decisions that could change the course of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, given the relatively one-sided nature of many of the fixtures, fans have been left frustrated at the seeming ‘finger in the air’ approach taken when it’s come to punishing reckless tackles.

In the Super Rugby Aotearoa final, however, the Crusaders were somewhat lucky to escape with two yellow cards for dangerous challenges from All Blacks Codie Taylor and Sevu Reece – with their two tackle attempts both lucky not to cause serious damage to the men on the receiving end.

Red cards – despite being reduced from full-match disadvantages to just 20 minutes – could have changed the flow of that match entirely.

The Chiefs were then on the receiving end of a sending-off when Damian McKenzie was ushered from the field after a high challenge on Reds halfback Tate McDermott two weeks ago. McKenzie was suspended for the remainder of the Trans-Tasman competition and despite a late fightback from the Chiefs, the six-point loss they suffered on the night effectively ended their title hopes.

While many understood and agreed with the decision, some were understandably flummoxed when Rebels playmaker Matt To’omua also committed a high tackle in his side’s loss to the Highlanders the following day. A penalty was issued but nothing further – despite there being an argument for a yellow card at the very least.

In last night’s clash between the Hurricanes and the Reds at Sky Stadium in Wellington, James Doleman’s officiating was under question after the Australian referee handed Hurricanes prop Tyrel Lomax a yellow card for a high shot on Reds opposite Feao Fotuaika.

Many felt a red card was more than justified, given that Lomax was always heading into the tackle with his shoulder, connected with Fotuaika’s head, and there were no sudden changes in the height of the defending player.

Doleman, however, seemed to take the low starting height of Fotuaika into the equation – despite the high tackle protocols not suggesting that should be a mitigating factor.

“The player is wrapping however there is direct contact with the shoulder,” Doleman told the two team’s skippers. “The player’s height is very low so we can we mitigate down. It is a yellow card – head contact.”

Reds captain Liam Wright wasn’t happy with the decision, suggesting to Doleman that Fotuaika’s height didn’t change at all during the tackle and implying a red card would be more appropriate under the high tackle framework – but Doleman wasn’t budging with his decision.

“He’s still very low,” Doleman said. “The tackler is going in for a legal tackle but it is a high tackle so it’s yellow for us.”

Sky Sports commentator and former All Blacks halfback Justin Marshall disagreed with the colour of the card and armchair critics around the globe were also perplexed at the seemingly lenient punishment.

Another day, another set of rules in Super Rugby. How is this not a red? #HURvRED

pic.twitter.com/xJTIUNJnw7 — Mana Rugby (@mana_rugby) June 11, 2021

This is all so inconsistent. It’s red, surely? No arms and to the head? #HURvRED — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) June 11, 2021

The ref's had a shocker

It bounced up higher than expected and he's trying to get it down but he's got it wrong

Refs do make mistakes & I get that but when it's via replays these errors aren't acceptable #HURvRED — Paul from New Zealand Sport Radio (@DrivingMaul) June 11, 2021

That is absolutely nonsense from referee James Doleman. Lomax gets away with one. The Reds prop wasn't significantly low and didn't change his height. Clear contact to the head and no attempt to wrap the arms. Terrible call.#HURvRED — Dylan Jack (@dylmjack) June 11, 2021

It wasn’t Lomax’s first incident of reckless tackling, with the prop red-carded last year in a match between the Hurricanes and the Blues for a similar crime and suspended for three weeks.

While representing the All Blacks in 2020, Lomax was also dished out a yellow card for a high tackle.

Unfortunately, there was more controversy to come in Friday’s match with Reds No 10 Bryce Hegarty handed a yellow card for intentionally knocking the ball dead in goal – despite little conclusive evidence one way or another.

Show me a more ridiculous penalty try/yellow card in the history of rugby. Someone please show me. Is Hegarty supposed to let Laumape score?#HURvRED — Sam Phillips (@samphillips06) June 11, 2021

What a horrific decision that is against Hegarty and the Reds. Just awful refereeing. #HURvRED @StanSportAU #SuperRugbyTransTasman — Ben Kimber (@benkimber) June 11, 2021

Rubbish penalty try that…

Both players going full speed for a ball…one to score, one to stop it or ground it.

Play on. Instead a triple penalty… penalty try, no conversion from sideline and yellow card. Anyone can see that's overdone #HURvRED #SuperRugbyTT — Jim Tucker (@HulaBulaJim) June 11, 2021

As a whole, fans were left with a sour taste in their mouth following the match after the string of controversial decisions ultimately transformed a close game into a runaway result for the Hurricanes.

At half time the home side led just 10-7 but the game ended with a sizeable 43-14 scoreline.

Let’s run through James Doleman’s night. 1. Gave Tyrel Lomax a yellow card for a clear red card hit. 2. Gave Filipino Daugunu a rubbish yellow card. 3. Awarded the most absurd penalty try/yellow card double in the history of rugby. Just ?? Too ?? Good#HURvRED — Sam Phillips (@samphillips06) June 11, 2021

This refereeing is questionable at best. Advantage over very quickly, tacklers not rolling away, supporting players at the ruck going straight to ground…. Questionable at best #HURvRED — Michael Atkinson (@kinson88) June 11, 2021

This is blowing my mind #HURvRED @Reds_Rugby two rubbish yellows and a rubbish penalty try @Hurricanesrugby yellow card that should have been a red… — Nelson Scoop Dale (@Nelsonhdale) June 11, 2021

Doleman is set to referee one of the three tests between South Africa and the touring British and Irish Lions in the coming months.