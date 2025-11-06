Andy Farrell makes 9 changes to Ireland for Eddie Jones' Japan

Head coach Andy Farrell has made nine changes to the Ireland team that will face Japan in their first home game of Quilter Nations Series on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium.

Skipper Caelan Doris returns to the starting XV for the first time since his shoulder injury last May, having been sprung off the bench in the defeat to the All Blacks in Chicago last weekend.

There’s also a first Test start for Munster centre Tom Farrell, who earns his debut alongside a returning Robbie Henshaw in the midfield.

Jamie Osborne, Tommy O’Brien and Jacob Stockdale form the back three, while Munster pair Craig Casey and Jack Crowley combine at half-back.

Up front, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Thomas Clarkson start in the front row, with James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Ryan Baird and Nick Timoney join Doris in a mobile back row.

On the bench, Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast and Jack Conan provide forward cover, while Caolin Blade, Sam Prendergast and Jimmy O’Brien are the backline options.

“I have been pleased with the application and diligence of the squad this week,” said Andy Farrell. “Since returning from Chicago on Monday morning the squad have assessed the areas we need to collectively improve upon. It will be a battle against a Japan side who play the game in a positive manner and will look to ask questions of us. From our side we will look to be sharp and implement our game-plan and we’re preparing for a big test.

“Tom (Farrell) becomes our latest debutant and his is a real Roy of the Rovers story when you look at his journey in the game to this point. Tom has worked really hard to earn the right to represent his country and I know how proud he is to be involved this weekend after knocking on the selection door for the last few seasons. In congratulating him on his selection, I would like to wish Tom the best of luck.

“Saturday presents us with an opportunity to play in front of a packed Aviva Stadium. Playing at home is a privilege that we never take lightly and it’s the start of an exciting three weeks of games as we look to build momentum.”

Ireland team:

15 Jamie Osborne

14 Tommy O’Brien

13 Tom Farrell

12 Robbie Henshaw

11 Jacob Stockdale

10 Jack Crowley

9 Craig Casey

1 Andrew Porter

2 Rónan Kelleher

3 Thomas Clarkson

4 James Ryan

5 Tadhg Beirne

6 Ryan Baird

7 Nick Timoney

8 Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast, Jack Conan, Caolin Blade, Sam Prendergast, Jimmy O’Brien.