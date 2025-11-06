Carter Gordon returns as one of four changes for the Wallabies

Carter Gordon will start for Australia on Saturday against Italy in his first appearance since returning from the NRL.

The 24-year-old’s return to rugby union was confirmed last month after a season with the Gold Coast Titans in rugby league, and he is set to make his first Wallabies appearance since the 2023 World Cup in Udine.

Gordon is one of two changes in the backs from the 25-7 loss to England last week, with Corey Toole starting on the wing in place of Max Jorgensen.

There are two further changes in the pack, with hooker Matt Faessler overcoming a calf injury to make his first appearance since the British & Irish Lions series.

Exeter Chiefs’ new signing Tom Hooper will start on the flank after being released by his club for the Autumn Nations Series, which has, in turn, shunted Rob Valetini to the bench. Similarly, Billy Pollard will start on the bench after wearing the No.2 jersey at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt said: “The group have rolled up their sleeves and had a solid week of preparation after dusting themselves off from what was a frustrating performance last weekend.

“We know we’ll need to be better on Saturday against the Azzurri. They’ll be well prepared and confident after their highly competitive showing in the Six Nations earlier this year.”

Wallabies XV

15. Andrew Kellaway (47 Tests) – #943; Hunters Hill Rugby Club

14. Corey Toole (5 Tests) – #992; Wagga Crows

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (15 Tests) – #988; The Kings School

12. Hunter Paisami (34 Tests) – #932; Harlequin Rugby Club

11. Harry Potter (8 Tests) – #989; Moorabbin Rams

10. Carter Gordon (8 Tests) – #967; Sunshine Coast Grammar School

9. Jake Gordon (34 Tests) – #925; Canterbury Juniors

1. Angus Bell (47 Tests) – #940; Hunters Hill Rugby Club

2. Matt Faessler (15 Tests) – #969; USQ Saints

3. Taniela Tupou (66 Tests) – #917; Brothers Rugby

4. Nick Frost (35 Tests) – #953; Hornsby Lions

5. Jeremy Williams (22 Tests) – #973; Wahroonga Tigers

6. Tom Hooper (19 Tests) – #964; Bathurst Bulldogs

7. Fraser McReight (36 Tests) – #937; Albany Creek Brumbies

8. Harry Wilson (c) (33 Tests) – #933; Gunnedah Red Devils

Replacements

16. Billy Pollard (18 Tests) – #958; Lindfield Junior Rugby

17. Aidan Ross (1 Test) – #994; Bond University

18. Zane Nonggorr (17 Tests) – #966; Gold Coast Eagles

19. Rob Valetini (59 Tests) – #929; Harlequin Rugby Club

20. Pete Samu (33 Tests) – #920; Moorabbin Rams

21. Ryan Lonergan (3 Tests) – #933; Tuggeranong Vikings

22. Tane Edmed (6 Tests) – #990; West Harbour Juniors

23. Filipo Daugunu (17 Tests) – #931; Wests Bulldogs

