Carter Gordon returns as one of four changes for the Wallabies
Carter Gordon will start for Australia on Saturday against Italy in his first appearance since returning from the NRL.
The 24-year-old’s return to rugby union was confirmed last month after a season with the Gold Coast Titans in rugby league, and he is set to make his first Wallabies appearance since the 2023 World Cup in Udine.
Gordon is one of two changes in the backs from the 25-7 loss to England last week, with Corey Toole starting on the wing in place of Max Jorgensen.
There are two further changes in the pack, with hooker Matt Faessler overcoming a calf injury to make his first appearance since the British & Irish Lions series.
Exeter Chiefs’ new signing Tom Hooper will start on the flank after being released by his club for the Autumn Nations Series, which has, in turn, shunted Rob Valetini to the bench. Similarly, Billy Pollard will start on the bench after wearing the No.2 jersey at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.
Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt said: “The group have rolled up their sleeves and had a solid week of preparation after dusting themselves off from what was a frustrating performance last weekend.
“We know we’ll need to be better on Saturday against the Azzurri. They’ll be well prepared and confident after their highly competitive showing in the Six Nations earlier this year.”
Wallabies XV
15. Andrew Kellaway (47 Tests) – #943; Hunters Hill Rugby Club
14. Corey Toole (5 Tests) – #992; Wagga Crows
13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (15 Tests) – #988; The Kings School
12. Hunter Paisami (34 Tests) – #932; Harlequin Rugby Club
11. Harry Potter (8 Tests) – #989; Moorabbin Rams
10. Carter Gordon (8 Tests) – #967; Sunshine Coast Grammar School
9. Jake Gordon (34 Tests) – #925; Canterbury Juniors
1. Angus Bell (47 Tests) – #940; Hunters Hill Rugby Club
2. Matt Faessler (15 Tests) – #969; USQ Saints
3. Taniela Tupou (66 Tests) – #917; Brothers Rugby
4. Nick Frost (35 Tests) – #953; Hornsby Lions
5. Jeremy Williams (22 Tests) – #973; Wahroonga Tigers
6. Tom Hooper (19 Tests) – #964; Bathurst Bulldogs
7. Fraser McReight (36 Tests) – #937; Albany Creek Brumbies
8. Harry Wilson (c) (33 Tests) – #933; Gunnedah Red Devils
Replacements
16. Billy Pollard (18 Tests) – #958; Lindfield Junior Rugby
17. Aidan Ross (1 Test) – #994; Bond University
18. Zane Nonggorr (17 Tests) – #966; Gold Coast Eagles
19. Rob Valetini (59 Tests) – #929; Harlequin Rugby Club
20. Pete Samu (33 Tests) – #920; Moorabbin Rams
21. Ryan Lonergan (3 Tests) – #933; Tuggeranong Vikings
22. Tane Edmed (6 Tests) – #990; West Harbour Juniors
23. Filipo Daugunu (17 Tests) – #931; Wests Bulldogs
It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!