'Amazing for us': Rising Scotland star singled out after Toulon win

Edinburgh players celebrate at the end of the European Rugby Champions Cup pool 2 rugby union match between Edinburgh and Toulon at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh on December 7, 2025 (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt saluted another major step in the rapid emergence of flanker Liam McConnell after the 21-year-old’s player-of-the-match display in a memorable European Champions Cup victory over Toulon.

The former Scotland Under-20s captain had made only one senior start for the club prior to this season but has started all their URC matches so far this term and enjoyed a rollicking Scotland debut against the USA last month.

On Sunday the blindside led the tackle count with 20, was Edinburgh’s top ball-carrier with 12, charged down Toulon’s Scotland scrum-half Ben White and caused Toulon captain David Ribbans to be sin-binned when the England lock smacked McConnell’s head into the ground in retaliation for being driven off his feet at a ruck.

Edinburgh, leading 21-20 at the time, took advantage of Ribbans’ absence to earn a penalty try which took them 28-20 clear before Boan Venter’s try with six minutes left sealed a bonus-point victory to launch their Pool Two campaign.

“Liam has been amazing for us,” Everitt said. “He made his debut earlier this year and he came back from pre-season in such good nick – his performances have shown the work he did in the off-season.

“He has grown in every performance he has had, and we saw that for the Scotland team (against USA) as well. I am proud of him.”

McConnell said Edinburgh had been relishing the prospect of tackling the three-time European champions, who boasted four ex-England internationals and other stars including Italy centre Nacho Brex and White, whose two early tries put the French side 17-10 up before the hosts fought back to lead 18-17 at the interval and take control in the third quarter.

“It was awesome,” McConnell told Premier Sports. “We have been looking forward to it since the start of the season – one of the top teams in one of the best leagues in the world coming to our home, so we were buzzing for it.

“We thought physically we could get to them and I think we definitely did that. It was a bit scrappy at times but when we got our chances, we really took them.”

Despite falling 10-0 behind early on, Everitt’s side showed commendable calm and patience in torrential rain, Ewan Ashman playing a pivotal role in first-half tries for Pierre Schoeman and Ben Vellacott, the latter via a sumptuous back-door offload.

There was also a mature display from fly-half Cammy Scott – preferred to Scotland internationals Ross Thompson and Ben Healy – who kicked superbly from hand, including one 50:22 in the second half, to help Edinburgh win the territorial battle.

“I’m happy for Cammy and the way he managed the game,” Everitt said. “I thought he was brilliant tonight when you consider it was only his third start (at 10); [scrum-half] Ben Vellacott was as well. The pack did a great job against a massive team from France. I thought [tighthead prop] Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, at 19 years old, scrummaging against a powerful pack, also did very well in that first half.

“I suppose you might be concerned at 10-0 down after six minutes, but we fought back and showed composure. The message behind the poles was defensively, we had to stop their momentum off nine and the boys got back on task and recovered well.

“In our previous game [a scratchy 19-17 URC win over Ospreys], we left acres of space out there and we were quite hard on the players with regards to that. They took accountability, we trained hard on that all week and the guys delivered.”

Captain Magnus Bradbury, one of the survivors from Edinburgh’s memorable home-and-away double over Toulon in the 2018-19 Champions Cup pool stages, believes Sunday’s bonus-point win could be “huge” for their prospects of progressing to the knock-out stages, with a trip to face another Top 14 side, Castres, next Sunday.

“We know how tight it is going to be and we targeted this game from the start of the season,” Bradbury added. “We saw it as a great challenge of where we are as a team and we will keep marching on. We’ve got Castres away next and we will see what happens there.

“For young guys like Liam [McConnell] and Ollie Blyth-Lafferty starting to come through and have breakthrough games, we talked about making special memories. But you have to bar up and earn those memories and credit to everyone, we absolutely did that.”

S
Stefan G 34 minutes ago
Who will be replacing Ireland's ageing golden generation if they don't make RWC 2027

I agree. I don’t pretend to know the younger players cited here, but the time to get them “bloodied” was in the 2025 6 Nations and fall tests. Sacrificing some of those matches would have given Farrell a better idea of what they could do, but he (and the fans) care too much about winning between World Cups.

16 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
'There’s a lot for us to prove': James Lowe

Tyler Bleyendaal is a kiwi coach who is on the rise IMO. He showed a lot of promise in his role with the Canes and has kicked on since then. Adding to his craft up north stems from his ability to see the game strategically and implement systems. At some stage, I’d like to see him in a major role in NZ.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
Dupont the GOAT, Roigard and Pollock rise: Bold Top 100 2026 predictions

Safas always so triggered by Dupont.

13 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

I’d like to see that too GM.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause

Again, for your own good or CC’s? Because these problems where here before SA joined. A few years ago it was the English clubs running out B team every away game.

I agree that URC is enough games player wise (but perhaps URC shortens to correct their season alignment with the idea CC is more important and then you’re stuffed) but you are footing it against European teams more than ever now and trying to compete without the advantage of CC games and revenue is too much to ask imo.



...

30 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
England and Sale Sharks come to the same conclusion over George Ford

let go of the hAAte in your heAArt

2 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

Yeah his work is always worth reading, but I’ve never watched a match and thought my understanding of what was going on was enhanced by something I’d got from NB.

27 Go to comments
S
SG 1 hour ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

I want rugby rules changed and made easier for the good of players,coaches,and spectators.I have my list and wish to have a chance to present them at the world referees rugby congress,for use at the 2027 RWC.

14 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

Tony, Jordie has the kick/pass/run skills, great vision, agility and game sense of a top test fly-half. Was it Jordie’s cross kick to Narawa against the Boks (if it wasn’t he’s definitely pulled that off in the past). He’s also got a booming punt, spiral up and under and for the line, and he’s also probably our best aerial exponent in the back field (where the likes of Mounga and BB used to be effective, before the change in the escort rule). If you put aside for the moment that he’s 6’5’’ (much taller than the usual flyhalf, although Prendergast and Rico Simpson are both tall) he has all the attributes for that position. Swap Jordie in for his brother. Razor needs to think radically to counter the big changes in the game. With Roigard and Jordie running the show, one huge left foot, one right, and the Bruise Bros (QT and LF) outside him, the ABs would be a worry for any defence. With Jordie at fly-half, squaring before he passes (unlike BB who simply drifts sideways) there’d be more room outside.

14 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
'There’s a lot for us to prove': James Lowe

Honestly they need to retire James Lowe and JGP. Those guys are getting to old. They have been good in the past, but i can see their drop-off. Not sure what else they can provide.

3 Go to comments
G
Gary C 2 hours ago
Tony Johnson weighs in on Jordie Barrett's position in 2026

Only change I would suggest is Love at 10. Remember Mo’unga has not played test rugby for 3 years SC.

That bench has impact, they could go on at half time.



...

14 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking



This idea was in fact trialled in NZ 9 years ago but stifled by them because it reduced the chances of turnovers which they admitted was the source of 75% of their tries!

Are you referring to this bit?



...

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

I must need to go back and reread what DS ideas where you’ve completely got me lost now! lol

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Top 100 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: 'I still need to prove myself for people to understand who I am'

Yes Dupont is still the best player in the world for me.

I just thought hamilton was saying that Marx should be top of this 100 list. I’d have him from the poty list, well worth a comparison to Dupont for best player he’s just always had to share the role back when SA had two quality hookers.



...

16 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Springboks rule the skies as access law leads to more kicking

Yeah the most basic level, delayed analysis. Interesting to have that level, and the experience, on the site though.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Why some in the FFR are mooting the Top 14 cuts clubs to aid the national cause



I think they are invested just not so much because of the value of being in the Top 14.

And the stark question that comes to mind is how can that be so compared to a European (even most of the SH as well) competition. The Top 14 is part of that group!



...

30 Go to comments
b
by George! 2 hours ago
Highlanders sign 18-year-old nephew of All Blacks great Mils Muliaina

Very talented and very promising players. Great signings Jamie. I'm glad this guy's back.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Top 100 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: 'I still need to prove myself for people to understand who I am'



Actually quite ridiculous that he’s so high on the list.

I could be wrong but this is a top 100 players in the world list.



...

16 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 3 hours ago
Dupont the GOAT, Roigard and Pollock rise: Bold Top 100 2026 predictions

I should clarify I’m not just digging at Du Pont but the hype machine in general.

13 Go to comments
N
NK 4 hours ago
Stormers player ratings vs La Rochelle | Investec Champions Cup 2025/26

As usual for a French team.

3 Go to comments
