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Investec Champions Cup

My prediction for all 8 Champions Cup Round-of-16 games - Andy Goode

Henry Pollock of Northampton Saints walks around the stadium prior to the Investec Champions Cup match between Northampton Saints and Scarlets at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on January 18, 2026 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Whether it’s through a natural consequence of the stronger teams having earned higher seedings or certain sides resting stars, it’s hard to make a case for there being any away wins in the Champions Cup Round of 16.

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Toulouse and Bordeaux should breeze through realistically against Bristol, who were out of sorts at Principality Stadium last week, and a Leicester team that I think extremely disappointingly will not be at full strength.

It’s not lost on anyone how tough a league the PREM is and how dropping even a couple of points as a result of rotation can be the difference between making the play-offs and missing out but I think Geoff Parling has got it wrong in this instance.

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Everyone has to shuffle their pack when it comes to team selection nowadays and there’s a real skill to that as a head coach but Tigers faced lowly Gloucester last week, it looks like they’re going to get a week off next week and then they’re up against Newcastle.

Given those fixtures, there’s no way a Champions Cup knockout match is the right one to rest the likes of Ollie Chessum and Joe Heyes in and start Billy Searle on the bench.

Ollie Chessum
Ollie Chessum of England greets the fans at the end of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Rugby match between Italy and England at Stadio Olimpico on March 7, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

He won’t admit it, of course, but it comes across as an admission that he doesn’t believe his team can win at Stade Chaban-Delmas and it’s an insult to the competition.

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Even without Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Alex Coles, Trevor Davison, George Hendy, Emmanuel Iyogun and co, Northampton should have enough to see off Castres in the East Midlands and there’ll be at least three English teams in the last eight which is quite the result.

Home advantage might count for a little bit less in the two all-English ties but we see how important a factor it is in the PREM semi-finals with 80% of them being won by the home team on the day so Bath and Harlequins are still the likely victors.

Saracens have big name players, with Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Elliot Daly, Jamie George, Rhys Carre and Tom Willis all starting, and can beat anyone on their day as many of those have lifted this trophy before but Bath are playing at a different level right now.

Guscott Farrell England captaincy verdict
(Photo by Andrew Kearns/CameraSport via Getty Images)
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Quins and Sale are both struggling badly domestically, which makes it a trickier one to call but also adds an extra layer of interest as it’s all or nothing for both of them. Lose and their season is all over bar the shouting.

With that in mind, it’s slightly confusing to see Chandler Cunningham-South, Jack Kenningham and Lucas Friday only on the bench.

You always have a feeling that a South African side has the potential to pull out a big result on the road but there hasn’t been any actual evidence to suggest that will be the case and seeing Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu among the replacements for Stormers doesn’t suggest they’ll be the ones to do it in Toulon.

The Bulls have weapons out wide in the form of Canan Moodie and Kurt Lee Arendse, the ultimate clutch man at fly half in Handre Pollard and power up front with Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee, Elrigh Louw and Cameron Hanekom.

That would be enough to back them against most teams but Glasgow bagged a full 20 points in the pool stage, are top of the URC, have already beaten the Bulls at Scotstoun this season and haven’t lost at home for a year.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith
Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith before the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Glasgow Warriors at Dexcom Stadium in Galway. (Photo By Tyler Miller/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

And, Leinster may not have hit the heights expected of them this campaign but they have all the pedigree and nous necessary in this competition and aren’t likely to give Edinburgh a sniff in Dublin.

Some of the ties will be tight, others less so, but ultimately a full house of home wins in the Round of 16 is a probability for me and I think that is a sign of the strength of the competition rather than a weakness.

There’s some chat about home advantage at the moment with the PREM looking to move the semi-finals to a neutral ground, as is the case in the Top 14, but I think it’s right that teams are rewarded for putting in the work in the pool stage.

The cream rose to the top in those four rounds and it will do so again this weekend, which will set up some absolutely mouth-watering quarter-finals.

Bordeaux’ French fly half Matthieu Jalibert (l) and Toulouse’ French fly half Romain Ntamack reacts during the warm up before the French Top14 rugby union match between Union Bordeaux-Begles (UBB) and Toulouse at the Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Metropole in Bordeaux, south-western France, on March 22, 2026. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

France’s finest in Bordeaux and Toulouse will lock horns, as will England’s top two in the form of Bath and Northampton, with the winner of those two meeting in a box office ‘Mini Le Crunch’ of a semi-final.

Leinster will wind up somewhat fortunately facing an out of form Quins or Sale in the quarter-finals but Glasgow against Toulon would be another epic encounter.

Home advantage is huge, it was ever thus, but those benefiting from it have earned the right to do so and I wouldn’t change that. If all eight home sides progress, so be it. It means the Champions Cup is building towards a crescendo and that’s exactly what you want.

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Comments

1 Comment
E
Eric Elwood 7 days ago

Windy, wet day due in Glasgow so an opportunity for a Bulls time who can scrum and kick to knock Glasgow over.

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Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 34 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

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Nickers 49 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

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J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



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JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

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J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

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unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

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unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

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JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

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J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

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J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

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J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

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PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

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Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



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P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



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100 Go to comments
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