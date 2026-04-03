Northern | US
10 - 14
FT
21 - 38
FT
38 - 41
FT
42 - 33
FT
71 - 0
FT
25 - 22
FT
22 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
43 - 41
FT
32 - 25
FT
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
04:35
Tomorrow
06:25
WOMENS
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
08:25
WOMENS
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
10:40
WOMENS
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
18:00
Tomorrow
21:00
Sunday
06:30
Sunday
09:00
United Rugby Championship

Fissler Confidential: Werner Kok left in limbo as lips tight on Finn Russell

Werner Kok of Ulster and teammates leave the pitch after their side's defeat in the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Connacht at Affidea Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Werner Kok might be flying towards the Ulster Player of the Season award, but he has been left in a state of limbo by their inability to lure a top-class tighthead prop to the club next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South African winger, 33, a former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, joined Ulster on a two-year deal in the summer of 2024 and is keen to remain with them next season but is still waiting for a contract offer.

Kok, who has scored nine tries in 12 appearances for Ulster this season, has received interest from his former club, the Sharks, where he scored 20 tries in 63 appearances before moving to Belfast, and Brive, who have faint hopes of promotion from the Top 14.

VIDEO

Eddie Hearn claims that “30 or 40” players have contacted him about joining his Matchroom Talent Agency since he signed a commercial agreement with Henry Pollock, but denies any agreement with Bath and Scotland superstar Finn Russell.

The Lions fly-half is part of the same Stellar Rugby management stable as Pollock, who, boxing promoter Hearn says, is the focus of his attention and who he believes is the biggest star in the sport.

“There’s nothing signed or agreed with Finn Russell, but I’m also aware he’s one of the greatest players in the world, and he’s a fantastic ambassador and a great personality,” he told The i Paper.

Harlequins fly-half Jamie Benson has been linked with a move to United Rugby Championship rivals Ulster and Munster next season, who have apparently offered him the chance to step out of the shadow of England star Marcus Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there is only one flaw in the plan, which is that he would have to battle Jack Murphy to be the first choice at Ulster, and Jack Crowley is firmly the first choice at Munster, who are currently suffering financial woes.

Former England Under-20 international Benson, 23, who made three appearances for Cambridge University in The Varsity Match, has played inside centre, full-back, as well as fly-half for Quins this season.

Leicester Tigers boss Geoff Parling is set to lose another one of his loyal lieutenants next season, with attack coach Peter Hewat wanted by the Queensland Reds to join Vern Cotter’s coaching staff next season.

The Tigers are already losing Brett Deacon, who is heading to Gloucester, and is wanted by the Reds to replace Jonathan Fisher, who is set to join Les Kiss as an assistant on his Wallabies coaching ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hewat, 48, moved to Welford Road from the Black Rams Tokyo but looks set to be replaced by Rob Seib, who it has been announced is leaving URC outfit Connacht when his contract runs out this summer.

Ospreys boss Mark Jones admits that they are fighting hard to keep fly-half Jack Walsh in Swansea next season as he approaches the end of his contract with the region.

Walsh, who qualifies for Wales before the World Cup next year, is a target for the Scarlets, and his former club Exeter Chiefs had a conversation with his agent, but it is understood that they didn’t go as far as making him an offer.

“We really value Walshy. He knows how much we care about him and we are still beavering away as hard as we can to make sure Jack is part of our squad moving forward,” Jones told Wales Online.

Samoan international loosehead Scott Sio could be on his way out of double-chasing Exeter Chiefs when his contract runs out at the end of the season, amid Rob Baxter’s battle to keep within EQP targets.

Sio, 34, who has spent the last four seasons at Sandy Park, switched his international allegiances from Australia to Samoa earlier this season, playing against Namibia and Belgium in the 2027 Rugby World Cup qualification tournament.

The Chiefs have got Georgian international Nika Abuladze returning from Montpellier in the summer, and EQP problems meant that they weren’t able to offer Welsh international lock Christ Tshiunza a new deal, with the forward moving to Sale Sharks.

Jason Gilmore has said that more changes to the Harlequins coaching staff could be on the way after telling Fissler Confidential that the Gallagher PREM strugglers are currently reviewing all positions.

Quins announced the arrival of Robbie Deans on a consultancy basis, while Gilmore is staying on the staff after stepping up to become head coach when Danny Wilson left the club in September, and former Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Hunter is also joining.

“We’re reviewing all positions at the moment. We obviously did the three last week, so that has been our priority at the moment. We’ll have a look at that across the next period of time,” said Gilmore.

Former Australia sevens star Max Burey is set to leave the Western Force at the end of the season and move to the NSW Waratahs for the 2027 Super Rugby campaign.

Burey, 27, who plays at either full-back or fly-half, will make room in the Force’s back three following the arrival of former NRL star Zac Lomax, who is expected to challenge for a place on the Wallabies wing this summer.

Burey, who came through the ranks at Shute Shield Northern Suburbs, will be charged with being the Tahs’ playmaker in an attempt to get the best out of the likes of Angus Crichton, Max Jorgensen and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii.

Edinburgh are closing in on appointing a new attack coach for next season, and whispers suggest Dan Bowden, currently working for Eddie Jones in Japan, is a leading candidate for the job.

Edinburgh announced in February that attack and backs coach Scott Mathie would be leaving the Scottish capital this summer to take up a coaching opportunity elsewhere, and the URC outfit have been linked with several big names, including Bowden.

Bowden, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Wednesday and played in the PREM for Leicester Tigers, London Irish and Bath, is closing in on his second anniversary with the Brave Blossoms after two seasons with Toshiba Brave Lupus.

Wales boss Steve Tandy has been handed a double boost with winger Rio Dyer and hooker Brodie Coghlan, who have both signed new two-year contracts to stay with the Dragons.

Coghlan, 25, who won his first call-up for the Autumn Nations Series, found himself behind Dewi Lake and Liam Belcher during the Six Nations campaign but has now established himself as the first choice in the middle of the front row at Rodney Parade.

Dyer, who has been heavily linked with moves to the Gallagher PREM and France, has signalled a return to his very best form this season and has scored seven tries in 14 games for Filo Tiatia’s side.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Sharks hunt Embrose Papier, Leinster face losing hooker

2

Patrick Schickerling: ‘I'd be lying if I said playing for Scotland is not part of my ambitions’

3
3

Rabah Slimani pens deal with French giants as Leinster exit signed off

2
4

What logic is there to bringing back Brodie Retallick

19
5

New candidate for the Ireland No.10 jersey signs for Ulster

1
6

Rob Baxter expands on the reasons behind Josh Hodge's sudden exit

3
7

The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

118
8

‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

46

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Dalton: 'Some girls like to be screaming and shouting, and that works for them. I’m definitely the opposite'

This Six Nations Aoife Dalton comes in as a mainstay of the Irish team after captaining the Wolfhounds to Celtic challenge glory. But it wasn't always this way. “I’ll never forget that Six Nations. I remember, after that, thinking, ‘I’ll never play for Ireland again. That’s me done!’

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Are we about to witness two of the greatest Champions Cup quarter-finals?'

Even those with the longest memories will struggle to recall better ties in prospect than Bath v Northampton and Bordeaux-Begles versus Toulouse.

LONG READ

Is Antoine Dupont no longer undroppable?

The iconic Frenchman has taken time to recover from a serious knee injury and there are murmurs he is no longer an automatic pick

4

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 42 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 57 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT