Fissler Confidential: Werner Kok left in limbo as lips tight on Finn Russell

Werner Kok might be flying towards the Ulster Player of the Season award, but he has been left in a state of limbo by their inability to lure a top-class tighthead prop to the club next season.

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The South African winger, 33, a former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, joined Ulster on a two-year deal in the summer of 2024 and is keen to remain with them next season but is still waiting for a contract offer.

Kok, who has scored nine tries in 12 appearances for Ulster this season, has received interest from his former club, the Sharks, where he scored 20 tries in 63 appearances before moving to Belfast, and Brive, who have faint hopes of promotion from the Top 14.

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Eddie Hearn claims that “30 or 40” players have contacted him about joining his Matchroom Talent Agency since he signed a commercial agreement with Henry Pollock, but denies any agreement with Bath and Scotland superstar Finn Russell.

The Lions fly-half is part of the same Stellar Rugby management stable as Pollock, who, boxing promoter Hearn says, is the focus of his attention and who he believes is the biggest star in the sport.

“There’s nothing signed or agreed with Finn Russell, but I’m also aware he’s one of the greatest players in the world, and he’s a fantastic ambassador and a great personality,” he told The i Paper.

Harlequins fly-half Jamie Benson has been linked with a move to United Rugby Championship rivals Ulster and Munster next season, who have apparently offered him the chance to step out of the shadow of England star Marcus Smith.

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But there is only one flaw in the plan, which is that he would have to battle Jack Murphy to be the first choice at Ulster, and Jack Crowley is firmly the first choice at Munster, who are currently suffering financial woes.

Former England Under-20 international Benson, 23, who made three appearances for Cambridge University in The Varsity Match, has played inside centre, full-back, as well as fly-half for Quins this season.

Leicester Tigers boss Geoff Parling is set to lose another one of his loyal lieutenants next season, with attack coach Peter Hewat wanted by the Queensland Reds to join Vern Cotter’s coaching staff next season.

The Tigers are already losing Brett Deacon, who is heading to Gloucester, and is wanted by the Reds to replace Jonathan Fisher, who is set to join Les Kiss as an assistant on his Wallabies coaching ticket.

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Hewat, 48, moved to Welford Road from the Black Rams Tokyo but looks set to be replaced by Rob Seib, who it has been announced is leaving URC outfit Connacht when his contract runs out this summer.

Ospreys boss Mark Jones admits that they are fighting hard to keep fly-half Jack Walsh in Swansea next season as he approaches the end of his contract with the region.

Walsh, who qualifies for Wales before the World Cup next year, is a target for the Scarlets, and his former club Exeter Chiefs had a conversation with his agent, but it is understood that they didn’t go as far as making him an offer.

“We really value Walshy. He knows how much we care about him and we are still beavering away as hard as we can to make sure Jack is part of our squad moving forward,” Jones told Wales Online.

Samoan international loosehead Scott Sio could be on his way out of double-chasing Exeter Chiefs when his contract runs out at the end of the season, amid Rob Baxter’s battle to keep within EQP targets.

Sio, 34, who has spent the last four seasons at Sandy Park, switched his international allegiances from Australia to Samoa earlier this season, playing against Namibia and Belgium in the 2027 Rugby World Cup qualification tournament.

The Chiefs have got Georgian international Nika Abuladze returning from Montpellier in the summer, and EQP problems meant that they weren’t able to offer Welsh international lock Christ Tshiunza a new deal, with the forward moving to Sale Sharks.

Jason Gilmore has said that more changes to the Harlequins coaching staff could be on the way after telling Fissler Confidential that the Gallagher PREM strugglers are currently reviewing all positions.

Quins announced the arrival of Robbie Deans on a consultancy basis, while Gilmore is staying on the staff after stepping up to become head coach when Danny Wilson left the club in September, and former Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Hunter is also joining.

“We’re reviewing all positions at the moment. We obviously did the three last week, so that has been our priority at the moment. We’ll have a look at that across the next period of time,” said Gilmore.

Former Australia sevens star Max Burey is set to leave the Western Force at the end of the season and move to the NSW Waratahs for the 2027 Super Rugby campaign.

Burey, 27, who plays at either full-back or fly-half, will make room in the Force’s back three following the arrival of former NRL star Zac Lomax, who is expected to challenge for a place on the Wallabies wing this summer.

Burey, who came through the ranks at Shute Shield Northern Suburbs, will be charged with being the Tahs’ playmaker in an attempt to get the best out of the likes of Angus Crichton, Max Jorgensen and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii.

Edinburgh are closing in on appointing a new attack coach for next season, and whispers suggest Dan Bowden, currently working for Eddie Jones in Japan, is a leading candidate for the job.

Edinburgh announced in February that attack and backs coach Scott Mathie would be leaving the Scottish capital this summer to take up a coaching opportunity elsewhere, and the URC outfit have been linked with several big names, including Bowden.

Bowden, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Wednesday and played in the PREM for Leicester Tigers, London Irish and Bath, is closing in on his second anniversary with the Brave Blossoms after two seasons with Toshiba Brave Lupus.

Wales boss Steve Tandy has been handed a double boost with winger Rio Dyer and hooker Brodie Coghlan, who have both signed new two-year contracts to stay with the Dragons.

Coghlan, 25, who won his first call-up for the Autumn Nations Series, found himself behind Dewi Lake and Liam Belcher during the Six Nations campaign but has now established himself as the first choice in the middle of the front row at Rodney Parade.

Dyer, who has been heavily linked with moves to the Gallagher PREM and France, has signalled a return to his very best form this season and has scored seven tries in 14 games for Filo Tiatia’s side.