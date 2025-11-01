Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
23 - 8
FT
10 - 12
FT
68 - 10
FT
33 - 16
FT
53 - 22
FT
19 - 0
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 13
FT
41 - 10
FT
17 - 25
FT
39 - 14
FT
38 - 18
FT
26 - 19
FT
17 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
09:10
International

All Blacks XV player ratings vs Barbarians | 2025

Bongi Mbonambi of Barbarians breaks awa to score the third try during the Barbarians v All Blacks XV match at Gtech Community Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)

The All Blacks XV have kicked off their tour to Europe with a come-from-behind 33-19 win over the Barbarians at a stadium better known for football in the London neighbourhood of Brentford.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Baabaas raced out to a 19-0 lead in the first half – potentially thanks in part to the extra cohesion that would have come from the heavy Stormers flavour to their line-up – the All Blacks XV burst back into life in the second half, scoring 26 unanswered points.

How did the All Blacks XV rate in the victory?

1. Xavier Numia – 6/10
More or less measured up at the set-piece but wasn’t able to show off his running game he’s famed for in New Zealand. Made his tackles but couldn’t assert any power.

2. Jack Taylor – 7
Perhaps a surprise selection in the starting No 2 jersey. While the lineout never looked too authoritative it was relatively secure. Put his hand up on the carry.

Fixture
Rugby Union Hybrid Friendlies
Barbarians
19 - 33
Full-time
All Blacks XV
All Stats and Data

3. George Dyer – 6
Didn’t offer too much with ball in hand – which is not necessarily a massive inditement on a prop – but made some nice back-to-back efforts on defence. Levelled Leolin Zas with one tackle in the second half, though almost looked like he ended up worse for wear compared to the Barbarians winger. Found himself on the weaker side of the scrum – pinged twice but forged away.

4. Josh Beehre – 6
Lacked the size and grunt of his opponents but toiled away. Mobility – and perhaps fitness – helped as the game opened up. Finished as NZ’s top lineout forward. Industrious on defence.

5. Caleb Delany – 6
A recent call-up  to the squad but ushered straight into the starting line-up. A couple of big hits on defence helped stymy the Barbarians attack on occasions. Off in 49th minute.

6. Kaylum Boshier – 5
Surprisingly, the All Blacks XV’s main target at lineout time during his stint on the park, securing three from three. Couldn’t quite stretch his arm out far enough to grab a try from a good attacking opportunity, losing the ball in the process. Off in 49th minute.

7. Dalton Papali’i – 7
Dug in to every breakdown and was crucial at slowing down the Barbarians’ attack as the game wore on. Forced a couple of good turnovers. Hands let him down on a couple of occasions but all in all a good captain’s knock from a player with a point to prove.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Devan Flanders – 7
Shouldered a heavy load on both sides of the ball. Made the most carries and the most tackles of any New Zealand forward but, like his fellow countrymen, wasn’t necessarily able to match up to the Barbarians’ physicality. Started to make greater headway in the second spell.

9. Xavier Roe – 7
Influential. Had some trouble at the base of the ruck in the early stages of the match but kept the Barbarians honest with some deft kicks behind the defensive line, including one pop over the top that almost resulted in the All Blacks XV’s first try of the match. Threw a nice bridge pass out to Caleb Tangitau for NZ’s eventual first try. Showed good opportunism to grab a loose ball and score the XV’s second try. Hassling the Barbarians at the back of the scrum soon after resulted in a turnover. Off in 65th minute.

10. Josh Jacomb – 6
A somewhat error-strewn game. Dropped the ball a couple of times and missed touch with a penalty. Kicking game came more the fore in the second spell, though not always put to good use, and delivered a few silky passes. Converted four of NZ’s five tries. Not a bad showing but will could find himself making way for Rivez Reihana next week.

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo – 8
The official man of the match. Showed great skills under the high ball throughout the match. Made a nice break from a good pick-up when the Baabaas attack broke down with NZ scoring soon after. A nice chip and chase in the final 10, followed up with a chargedown, saw the All blacks XV grab their fifth.

ADVERTISEMENT

12. David Havili – 6
Showed a full bag of tricks with some nice variety in his distribution. Was on hand for New Zealand’s fifth try. The All Blacks XV’s busiest defender with 10 successful hits.

13. Daniel Rona – 5
A quiet game from the Chiefs midfielder. Always on hand on the chase and kept a rigid defensive line but had little impact otherwise.

14. Caleb Tangitau – 7
Dangerous but a little bit erratic. NZ’s top metre-eater. Threw one bad forward pass, handing possession back to the Barbarians just outside New Zealand’s 22. Showed good toe to score down the right flank – though perhaps got out of jail with what looked like a potential knock-on. Pace was again on show on the chase when he almost snared a second score late in the third quarter but couldn’t gather the bouncing ball. Popped up at the right time when facing a three-on-one overlap to nab an intercept.

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens – 5
Carried with earnest when returning kicks but struggled to get too involved in the match. Wasn’t always able to link up with his teammates. Off in 65th minute.

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater – 6
On in 59th minute. An understated showing.

17. Joshi Fusitu’a – 7
On in 59th minute. Showed good hands from one NZ break to keep the attack alive. Popped up in unusual places.

18. Siale Lauaki – 5
On in 59th minute. Similarly to Dyer, never looked entirely comfortable at the set-piece.

19. Jamie Hannah – 6
On in 49th minute. Worked well as a link player in the forwards. Hit plenty of rucks.

20. Sean Withy – 5
On in 49th minute. Barely sighted in his half-hour on the pitch.

21. Kyle Preston – 7
On in 60th minute. Scurried away for a well taken try after a nice NZ counter-attack. Didn’t have the kicking game of the man he replaced but added zip and helped his side maintain momentum in the final quarter.

22. Rivez Reihana – N/A
On in 65th minute. Made a nice break with his first carry.

23. Braydon Ennor – 4
On in 45th minute. First involvement was getting bumped by a strong Barbarians carry. Like the man he replaced, struggled to impose himself on the fixture.

Related

Wallabies player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wallabies player ratings: The Wallabies made far too many errors and too many of their stars had quiet afternoons as England punished their mistakes in a 25–7 win.

Read Now


Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

7
2

All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

19
3

Colossal shock in final Rugby World Cup qualifier as RWC regulars stunned

4

'I rate that': Sean Maitland's take on Scotland dropping Duhan van der Merwe

5

France 'could have scored 40 points' against South Africa in 2023

6
6

Rassie Erasmus explains 2 Bok selection calls that raised eyebrows a tad

3
7

All Blacks pair drop into All Blacks XV for England A clash

3
8

Townsend's simple reason for dropping Van der Merwe for the first time

2

Comments

10 Comments
B
B A 6 days ago

Dyer really struggled at scrum time but was nice to see Noumea hold his own comfortably against the big Bok boy Luaki is just a baby same Fusitua, there is quite a few bigger locks running around thought Fiti Sa might get in their on size alone but they gone with the workrate boys is Ah koi with ABs?

J
JW 6 days ago

Forgot to add 10/10 for the crowd interrupting swing low to cheer for one more pentalty after the 80… and then their reaction to it being kicked out LOL

J
JW 7 days ago

I think Jack wants to knuckle down and not try to be as tricky in another contest like this if he wants a 7. He’s not Moananu or Oudenryn (though he has shown glimpses to be fair).


Roe not clear enough for a 7, think Jacomb grew into the game and was much better than him.


Fairly rusty by the b team, next weeks team should be much better for it added to these guys. Rivez had enough to rate him 8, looking forward to him taking over with a slicker halfback next week, JJ just needs to man up and tell Scott Hansen where he can shove his request to play his favourties.

C
Cantab 6 days ago

A fair effort in the final analysis after looking out of it when down 0 - 19. Scored 33 come back points to turn the game around and a number of players showed potential once they found their feet.

B
Budhachief 7 days ago

Caleb Tangitau must be getting close to an abs call up.Haven't seen him much under the high ball but he seems to tick all the other boxes .

B
BH 7 days ago

Not bad work from the All Blacks C team to comfortably beat the South African C team

S
SC 7 days ago

Could not watch the match myself in Canada, but these ratings seem low for a team that came back to score 33 unanswered points and win comfortably by 14 points.

J
JW 7 days ago

The other team were pretty terrible, but yeah a few definitely rated a bit higher.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why history tells us Japan could be a fork in the road for an Ireland team in transition

Joe Schmidt's time as Ireland coach effectively ended against Japan while Andy Farrell's tenure got lift-off. The fixture matters.

7
LONG READ

How Siya Kolisi has emerged from the shadows to become South Africa's GOAT

A national icon, the Springboks captain deserves all the plaudits coming to him after a stellar career in the spotlight

6
LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: How Scotland can beat the All Blacks - without their most important player

As Scotland search for a first victory over New Zealand, the former back-row breaks down the strategy required for a long-awaited win.

10

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GodOfFriedChicken 9 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 10 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 16 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 21 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 26 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 27 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 38 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 48 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 52 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 55 minutes ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 58 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/schmidt-calls-on-wallabies-to-demonstrate-some-character-after-defeat/

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 59 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Scotland player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Just a bit short weren’t they. Think their best chance of a win would have been that cancelled COVID tour.

6 Go to comments
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.