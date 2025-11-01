All Blacks XV player ratings vs Barbarians | 2025

The All Blacks XV have kicked off their tour to Europe with a come-from-behind 33-19 win over the Barbarians at a stadium better known for football in the London neighbourhood of Brentford.

While the Baabaas raced out to a 19-0 lead in the first half – potentially thanks in part to the extra cohesion that would have come from the heavy Stormers flavour to their line-up – the All Blacks XV burst back into life in the second half, scoring 26 unanswered points.

How did the All Blacks XV rate in the victory?

1. Xavier Numia – 6/10

More or less measured up at the set-piece but wasn’t able to show off his running game he’s famed for in New Zealand. Made his tackles but couldn’t assert any power.

2. Jack Taylor – 7

Perhaps a surprise selection in the starting No 2 jersey. While the lineout never looked too authoritative it was relatively secure. Put his hand up on the carry.

3. George Dyer – 6

Didn’t offer too much with ball in hand – which is not necessarily a massive inditement on a prop – but made some nice back-to-back efforts on defence. Levelled Leolin Zas with one tackle in the second half, though almost looked like he ended up worse for wear compared to the Barbarians winger. Found himself on the weaker side of the scrum – pinged twice but forged away.

4. Josh Beehre – 6

Lacked the size and grunt of his opponents but toiled away. Mobility – and perhaps fitness – helped as the game opened up. Finished as NZ’s top lineout forward. Industrious on defence.

5. Caleb Delany – 6

A recent call-up to the squad but ushered straight into the starting line-up. A couple of big hits on defence helped stymy the Barbarians attack on occasions. Off in 49th minute.



6. Kaylum Boshier – 5

Surprisingly, the All Blacks XV’s main target at lineout time during his stint on the park, securing three from three. Couldn’t quite stretch his arm out far enough to grab a try from a good attacking opportunity, losing the ball in the process. Off in 49th minute.

7. Dalton Papali’i – 7

Dug in to every breakdown and was crucial at slowing down the Barbarians’ attack as the game wore on. Forced a couple of good turnovers. Hands let him down on a couple of occasions but all in all a good captain’s knock from a player with a point to prove.

8. Devan Flanders – 7

Shouldered a heavy load on both sides of the ball. Made the most carries and the most tackles of any New Zealand forward but, like his fellow countrymen, wasn’t necessarily able to match up to the Barbarians’ physicality. Started to make greater headway in the second spell.

9. Xavier Roe – 7

Influential. Had some trouble at the base of the ruck in the early stages of the match but kept the Barbarians honest with some deft kicks behind the defensive line, including one pop over the top that almost resulted in the All Blacks XV’s first try of the match. Threw a nice bridge pass out to Caleb Tangitau for NZ’s eventual first try. Showed good opportunism to grab a loose ball and score the XV’s second try. Hassling the Barbarians at the back of the scrum soon after resulted in a turnover. Off in 65th minute.

10. Josh Jacomb – 6

A somewhat error-strewn game. Dropped the ball a couple of times and missed touch with a penalty. Kicking game came more the fore in the second spell, though not always put to good use, and delivered a few silky passes. Converted four of NZ’s five tries. Not a bad showing but will could find himself making way for Rivez Reihana next week.

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo – 8

The official man of the match. Showed great skills under the high ball throughout the match. Made a nice break from a good pick-up when the Baabaas attack broke down with NZ scoring soon after. A nice chip and chase in the final 10, followed up with a chargedown, saw the All blacks XV grab their fifth.

12. David Havili – 6

Showed a full bag of tricks with some nice variety in his distribution. Was on hand for New Zealand’s fifth try. The All Blacks XV’s busiest defender with 10 successful hits.

13. Daniel Rona – 5

A quiet game from the Chiefs midfielder. Always on hand on the chase and kept a rigid defensive line but had little impact otherwise.

14. Caleb Tangitau – 7

Dangerous but a little bit erratic. NZ’s top metre-eater. Threw one bad forward pass, handing possession back to the Barbarians just outside New Zealand’s 22. Showed good toe to score down the right flank – though perhaps got out of jail with what looked like a potential knock-on. Pace was again on show on the chase when he almost snared a second score late in the third quarter but couldn’t gather the bouncing ball. Popped up at the right time when facing a three-on-one overlap to nab an intercept.

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens – 5

Carried with earnest when returning kicks but struggled to get too involved in the match. Wasn’t always able to link up with his teammates. Off in 65th minute.

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater – 6

On in 59th minute. An understated showing.

17. Joshi Fusitu’a – 7

On in 59th minute. Showed good hands from one NZ break to keep the attack alive. Popped up in unusual places.

18. Siale Lauaki – 5

On in 59th minute. Similarly to Dyer, never looked entirely comfortable at the set-piece.

19. Jamie Hannah – 6

On in 49th minute. Worked well as a link player in the forwards. Hit plenty of rucks.

20. Sean Withy – 5

On in 49th minute. Barely sighted in his half-hour on the pitch.

21. Kyle Preston – 7

On in 60th minute. Scurried away for a well taken try after a nice NZ counter-attack. Didn’t have the kicking game of the man he replaced but added zip and helped his side maintain momentum in the final quarter.

22. Rivez Reihana – N/A

On in 65th minute. Made a nice break with his first carry.

23. Braydon Ennor – 4

On in 45th minute. First involvement was getting bumped by a strong Barbarians carry. Like the man he replaced, struggled to impose himself on the fixture.