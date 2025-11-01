Northern Edition
International

Wallabies player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Australia's left wing Harry Potter dives to scores the team's first try during the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union match between England and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, in south-west London, on November 1, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Wallabies player ratings: Australia made far too many errors and too many of their stars had quiet afternoons as England punished their mistakes in a 25–7 win.

There were flashes of individual class, but Joe Schmidt’s side never really looked like breaking the shackles.

15. Andrew Kellaway – 6
Looked a little shaky under the high ball but survived. One early spill set the tone for a nervy first half, though his positioning was generally sound. Not much joy on counter-attack, and England’s kicking game kept him pinned deep.

14. Max Jorgensen – 5
Beat a few defenders on the rare occasions he saw the ball, but his tackling let him down on occasion. Far too quiet overall. A few flashes of footwork hinted at what’s to come, but this wasn’t the showcase outing he’d have hoped for.

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii – 6
Proved a threat in the air once again, even putting pressure on Freddie Steward, but twice coughed up possession in the first half. Did beat a man or two with ball in hand and was part of a brick-wall midfield with Paisami, yet he was beaten in the air by Roebuck for Ben Earl’s try. A mixed bag.

Internationals
England
25 - 7
Full-time
Australia
12. Hunter Paisami – 5.5
Contained well in the first half and guilty of a late blunder in the 69th minute that handed England another go at their line. Tackled hard as always and combined well with Suaalii defensively, but little cut in attack.

11. Harry Potter – 8.5
The standout. Ran a near coast-to-coast intercept to score in the first half and came within a hair of doing it again later. Showed he can break the line when called on and pulled off a magical evasion of a would-be clothesline from Earl. One of the few bright spots.

10. Tane Edmed – 6
A mixed bag. The rookie standoff showed he’s no mug despite still learning his trade. Grew into the game after the break and kicked well at times, though a fluffed brain-rot dropout attempt before half-time almost cost Australia dearly.

9. Jake Gordon – 6
Solid rather than spectacular. Distributed cleanly and worked hard defensively, but the tempo never quite clicked around him. Tried to inject energy but found little front-foot ball to play with.

8. Harry Wilson – 7.5
Very nearly nailed a stunning 50:22 but was adjudged just outside his 22. Carried with purpose and led by example, even if a few mishandling moments crept in. His effort couldn’t be faulted.

7. Fraser McReight – 8
Game of two halves. Tried to be a nuisance at the breakdown in the first forty and walked that thin line between legality and chaos. The second half was much better. Won a brilliant turnover on 45 minutes to relieve pressure and grew into the contest.

6. Rob Valetini – 7
Carried hard early doors, especially during Australia’s best attacking passage soon after the restart. Led a break that almost freed Pollard down the left before Roebuck’s cover tackle snuffed it out. The usual powerhouse effort.

5. Jeremy Williams – 5
Put pressure on England’s lineout early and covered back well in defence when required, but faded as the match wore on. Overshadowed by Itoje and Cheesum in the tight exchanges.

4. Nick Frost – 5
Outstanding again at lineout time – as ever – but quiet around the park. Needed to impose himself more in contact. Another whose impact dwindled after the opening quarter.

3. Taniela Tupou – 7.5
Brought trademark physicality and held up well in the scrum. Enjoyed a big first half before being replaced by Alaalatoa early in the second. A solid shift from the 148-kilogram enforcer.

2. Billy Pollard – 6
Industrious enough with ball in hand in the first half, but fell off a couple of tackles. Nearly finished off Valetini’s break after half-time, only for Roebuck’s excellent challenge to deny him.

1. Angus Bell – 6
Carried frequently and eked out the hard yards, though he struggled to make serious inroads into England’s defence. Replaced after 58 minutes having emptied the tank.

Replacements – 4
Josh Nasser, Tom Robertson, and Allan Alaalatoa maintained scrum parity but offered little else. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto’s brain-fart gifted England their pen-ultimate try, undoing some of the pack’s earlier graft. Nicholas Champion de Crespigny had limited minutes to make an impression, while Ryan Lonergan, Hamish Stewart, and Filipo Daugunu entered too late to influence proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comments

5 Comments
B
B A 6 days ago

Goid to see Oz scrum keep on keeping on doing a job has been their biggest Achilles heel since like forever

B
B A 6 days ago

Jakey Gordon and Tane just didn’t get Oz boys in space enough with a decent amount of ball 7 points is just not gonna get it done why has Donaldson fallen so far out of favor?

B
B A 6 days ago

For every 2 good things Potter does and he def had some moments he makes a mistake

P
P O 7 days ago

Harry Wilson hasn’t gotten over the advantage line in 18 months and is a liability with penalties. He’s a great leader and has great ball handling, but to give him this score is out of touch

L
LE 7 days ago

Potter had a decent 10 minutes but to give him the highest score of both teams is a bit much

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 16 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 20 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 21 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 27 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 32 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 37 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 38 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 49 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 59 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
