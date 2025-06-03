All Blacks trio return for Crusaders' Qualifying Final against Reds
Will Jordan, David Havili and Fletcher Newell have all returned to fitness in time for the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.
All of those players have been named in the starting XV for the home matchup against the Reds, and with just three players on the injury list, coach Rob Penney has had some tough selection calls to make.
Impressive young hooker Ioane Moananu, midfielders Dallas McLeod and Levi Aumua, and speedster Macca Springer are some of the headline omissions, while Cullen Grace has been shifted to the bench.
“This is a strong team, and I can’t wait to unleash them come Friday,” Penney said of his selected 23.
“We do have a great playoff history at home, but this is a different season, and we need to show up this week.”
The most successful club in Super Rugby history, the Crusaders have plenty in the way of championship DNA, but are taking nothing for granted ahead of a date with a team that conceded the same number of points as them throughout the 16 rounds of action to date.
“There is always pressure around finals games, but there is a huge amount of excitement to be here and be playing at home this week,” Will Jordan added.
While the Crusaders secured the two seed in the final weekend of the round-robin, the new playoff format does not guarantee them a semi-final berth. Losses from both the Crusaders and Chiefs could see the Christchurch outfit drop out of ‘lucky loser’ contention. Should the Crusaders win and the Chiefs lose, Penney’s squad would be promoted to the top seed and then inherit home-field advantage for the remainder of the playoffs, including the final, should they qualify.
Crusaders team to play the Reds
- Tamaiti Williams
- (VC) Codie Taylor
- Fletcher Newell
- Scott Barrett
- Antonio Shalfoon
- Ethan Blackadder
- Tom Christie
- Christian Lio-Willie
- Noah Hotham
- Rivez Reihana
- Sevu Reece
- (C) David Havili
- Braydon Ennor
- Chay Fihaki
- Will Jordan
Impact
- George Bell
- George Bower
- Kershawl Sykes-Martin
- Jamie Hannah
- Cullen Grace
- Kyle Preston
- James O’Connor
- Johnny McNicholl
Injury status
Finlay Brewis, Shoulder, season
Taha Kemara, knee, season
Dom Gardiner, foot, season
Ennor wasn’t good prev weeks, I liked Aumau more and would have stuck with him.
Interesting to see Blackadder starting at blindside last week and again this week rather than his usual openside flanker where he has started when healthy the past 2 seasons under Penney.
Christie has played so well the last month you cant drop the guy, has almost single handedly defended them to wins across that period
So good to see Fletcher Newell, David Havili and especially Will Jordan back for the Crusaders to face the Reds in the Quarter Final. This is a very good side and some good players have not made the bench. Great bench, likes of James O’Connor, Johnny McNicoll, Cullen Grace others there. Crusaders “Rookie” of the Year, Kyle Preston there. Some big discussions around the selectors table , given the options.