All Blacks trio return for Crusaders' Qualifying Final against Reds

Will Jordan, David Havili and Fletcher Newell have all returned to fitness in time for the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

All of those players have been named in the starting XV for the home matchup against the Reds, and with just three players on the injury list, coach Rob Penney has had some tough selection calls to make.

Impressive young hooker Ioane Moananu, midfielders Dallas McLeod and Levi Aumua, and speedster Macca Springer are some of the headline omissions, while Cullen Grace has been shifted to the bench.

“This is a strong team, and I can’t wait to unleash them come Friday,” Penney said of his selected 23.

“We do have a great playoff history at home, but this is a different season, and we need to show up this week.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Wins Average Points scored 33 18 First try wins 100% Home team wins 60%

The most successful club in Super Rugby history, the Crusaders have plenty in the way of championship DNA, but are taking nothing for granted ahead of a date with a team that conceded the same number of points as them throughout the 16 rounds of action to date.

“There is always pressure around finals games, but there is a huge amount of excitement to be here and be playing at home this week,” Will Jordan added.

While the Crusaders secured the two seed in the final weekend of the round-robin, the new playoff format does not guarantee them a semi-final berth. Losses from both the Crusaders and Chiefs could see the Christchurch outfit drop out of ‘lucky loser’ contention. Should the Crusaders win and the Chiefs lose, Penney’s squad would be promoted to the top seed and then inherit home-field advantage for the remainder of the playoffs, including the final, should they qualify.

Crusaders team to play the Reds

Tamaiti Williams (VC) Codie Taylor Fletcher Newell Scott Barrett Antonio Shalfoon Ethan Blackadder Tom Christie Christian Lio-Willie Noah Hotham Rivez Reihana Sevu Reece (C) David Havili Braydon Ennor Chay Fihaki Will Jordan

Impact

George Bell George Bower Kershawl Sykes-Martin Jamie Hannah Cullen Grace Kyle Preston James O’Connor Johnny McNicholl

Injury status

Finlay Brewis, Shoulder, season

Taha Kemara, knee, season

Dom Gardiner, foot, season

