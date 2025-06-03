Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Reds make call on Wallaby Harry Wilson ahead of Qualifying Final

Harry Wilson of the Queensland Reds during the round eight Super Rugby Pacific match between Chiefs and Queensland Reds at FMG Stadium, on April 04, 2025, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

Wallabies captain Harry Wilson has been given the go-ahead to play for the Queensland Reds in Friday night’s Qualifying Final against the Crusaders in Christchurch. After completing training on Tuesday at Ballymore Stadium, Wilson has been named in the run-on side.

Wilson was forced from the field late in last weekend’s 52-7 win over the Fijian Drua at Suncorp Stadium, having sustained a knock to the arm, but positive precautionary scans gave the backrower the all-clear to train.

In a big boost for the Queenslanders’ hopes of an upset, Wilson will start as one of three loose forwards alongside in-form blindside Joe Brial and team vice-captain Fraser McReight, who was recently named in the Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Sef Fa’agase will pack down alongside Richie Asiata and Zane Nonggorr in the front row, with the likes of Josh Nasser and Jeffery Toomaga-Allen looking to make their mark off the pine. The two starting locks as Josh Canham and Ryan Smith, with Angys Blyth on the bench.

“It’s really pleasing news for us but, more importantly, for Harry. He’s come through the early part of the week well,” Kiss said in a statement.

“He’s a true competitor when it comes to battles against the New Zealand sides and their top backrows.

“We have had continuity in the pack over the past few weeks and our front-row has been setting a great platform.

“We have been rotating a bit in the backs. Filipo comes in and Tim will certainly add his skills as a finisher.”

In the backs, captain Tate McDermott joins Tom Lynagh in an established halves pairing, while Hunter Paisami will link up with Josh Flook in the midfield once again. Filipo Daugunu starts on the left wing, with Lache Anderson on the right – fresh off a four-try haul against the Drua.

Wallaby Jock Campbell has been named at fullback. On the bench, halfback Kalani Thomas, midfielder Dre Pakeho and winger Tim ‘The Junkyard Dog’ Ryan are the backs who will likely be called upon during the match.

“The boys are really excited about finals footy,” Kiss explained.

“The focus has been there in our preparation as it needs to be to play a well-rounded and dangerous Crusaders side who are very difficult to beat at home.

“Winning in Christchurch last year was an important game for the club. It gives us clues and confidence to put our best foot forward on Friday.

“In finals footy, playing to the 80th minute is very important. We’ve done that well over the past four weeks or so.

“You also know that at the critical moments, you need the clarity to take them.”

This match at Christchurch’s Apollo Projects Stadium is due to kick off at 5:05 pm AEST on Friday evening. If the Crusaders lose, they could potentially still qualify for the semi-finals as the highest-ranked loser – depending on the Blues’ clash with the Chiefs.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
4
Draws
0
Wins
1
Average Points scored
33
18
First try wins
100%
Home team wins
60%

Queensland Reds team to take on Crusaders

1. Sef Fa’agase – Sunnybank – Shailer Park State High – Beaudesert Warriors
2. Richie Asiata – Sunnybank – Anglican Church Grammar School
3. Zane Nonggorr – Bond University – The Southport School – Gold Coast Eagles
4. Josh Canham – Bond University – Brighton Grammar, Melb – Harlequins RC, Melb
5. Ryan Smith – Brothers – St Patrick’s College, Shorncliffe – Caboolture Snakes
6. Joe Brial – University of Queensland – Scots College – Easts, Sydney
7. Fraser McReight (vc) – Brothers – Brisbane Grammar – Albany Creek Brumbies
8. Harry Wilson – Brothers – St Joseph’s College Gregory Terrace – Gunnedah Red Devils
9. Tate McDermott (c) – University of Queensland – Sunshine Coast Grammar – Flinders RC
10. Tom Lynagh – University of Queensland – Epsom College – Richmond RC, UK
11. Filipo Daugunu – Sunnybank – Dogotuki District School, Fiji
12. Hunter Paisami – Wests – Mangere College, Auckland – Manukau Rovers
13. Josh Flook – Brothers – Nudgee College – Brothers
14. Lachie Anderson – University of Queensland – Oakhill College, Sydney – Dural RC, Sydney
15. Jock Campbell – University of Queensland – The Southport School – Inverell Highlanders
Reserves:
16. Josh Nasser – University of Queensland – St Joseph’s Gregory Terrace – Easts
17. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen – Norths – Wellington College, NZ
18. Nick Bloomfield – Easts – Anglican Church Grammar School – Easts
19. Angus Blyth – Bond University – The Southport School – Casuarina Beach RC
20. John Bryant – Souths – St Laurence’s College – Souths
21. Kalani Thomas – University of Queensland – Ipswich Grammar School – Souths
22. Dre Pakeho – Brothers – Anglican Church Grammar School – Pine Rivers Pumas
23. Tim Ryan – Brothers – St Patrick’s College, Shorncliffe

Search