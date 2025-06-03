Allan Alaalatoa ‘ready to go’ as Brumbies name side for Hurricanes

ACT Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa returns this week, named in the starting side to take on the Hurricanes at Canberra’s GIO Stadium. After sustaining a calf injury against the Reds last month, Alaalatoa missed last weekend’s thriller against the Crusaders in the capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alaalatoa is back in the mix, joining Super Rugby veteran James Slipper and Billy Pollard in an established front row combination. Nick Frost and Tom Hooper round out the tight five as the two locks, with Lachlan Shaw on the bench.

Wallabies enforcer Rob Valetini headlines a backrow trio which features Rory Scott and Tuaina Taii Tualima, with Luke Reimer on the pine. It’s a star-studded forward pack which will face an in-form Hurricanes side, hoping to make it two-from-two in Canberra this season.

The importance of Alaalatoa’s return can’t be undersold, with coach Stephen Larkham commenting on the prop’s influence in the lead-up to the Canes clash. Larkham has selected an otherwise unchanged lineup for the match.

“Allan got through his rehab well and was back to full training last week, before our game against Crusaders. He’s had a good week so far,” Larkham said in a statement.

“He’s ticked everything off in terms of all the markers with his strength, running and contact, so he’s ready to go.

“He’s always been an outstanding rugby player, but the leadership qualities that he brings to the team, the confidence that he gives the other players is certainly something that we’re going to benefit from this weekend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the backs, Ryan Lonergan will join Noah Lolesio in the halves for the second match on the bounce, with David Feliuai and Len Ikitau in the midfield. Corey Toole, Andy Muirhead and Tom Wright once again combine as the familiar outside backs trio.

On the bench, halfback Harrison Goddard, playmaker Declan Meredith and utility Ollie Sapsford will look to make an impact when their names are called. Charlie Cale, Austin Anderson and Blake Schoupp are all unavailable due to injury.

“We may be the last game this weekend, but we’ve been firm on making sure that we get a good performance out there on the field,” Larkham explained.

“Irrespective of the other results, we need to know that we’re playing well. The most important thing for us right now is to focus on our preparation, so that we can have our best performance this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Either way, we’re going out there to try and win the game.”

This match at Canberra’s GIO Stadium will get underway at 7:35 pm AEST on Friday evening. If the Chiefs and Crusaders both win their respective Qualifying Finals, then the Brumbies will progress to the semi-finals as the lucky loser if they’re beaten by the Canes.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 31 29 First try wins 20% Home team wins 80%

ACT Brumbies to take on Hurricanes

1. James Slipper

2. Billy Pollard

3. Allan Alaalatoa* ©

4. Nick Frost

5. Tom Hooper

6. Rob Valetini

7. Rory Scott

8. Tuaina Taii Tualima

9. Ryan Lonergan

10. Noah Lolesio

11. Corey Toole

12. David Feliuai

13. Len Ikitau

14. Andy Muirhead

15. Tom Wright

Replacements

16. Lachlan Lonergan

17. Lington Ieli

18. Feao Fotuaika

19. Lachlan Shaw

20. Luke Reimer

21. Harrison Goddard

22. Declan Meredith

23. Ollie Sapsford