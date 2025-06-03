Asafo Aumua injury fears quelled in Hurricanes team naming
After reports of All Blacks hooker Asafo Aumua limping away from Hurricanes training this week, Wellington fans will be relieved to see the bruising front-rower’s name in the starting XV for the team’s qualifying final in Canberra.
Unbeaten since round nine’s loss to the Crusaders, the Hurricanes are one of the form teams coming into the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs, having rounded out the regular season with a 64-12 dismantling of a Moana Pasifika side with everything to play for.
That round 16 victory secured the Hurricanes a place in the top four on the table, meaning that while they won’t get a home fixture in the qualifying final, they have a lifeline as potential ‘lucky loser’, should the Crusaders and Chiefs both win their respective matchups.
Hurricanes Head Coach Clark Laidlaw said, “It’s an exciting week with the playoffs. We’re looking forward to heading over to Canberra tomorrow (Thursday).
“This is what the work is for at the start of the year: to still be alive for the top 6 and still be in the competition.
“We can’t wait to give it a real crack in Canberra, we know it’s a tough place to go and play, but that’s something we are embracing and looking forward to.
“It’s nice to have a couple of guys back, Asafo (Aumua), Caleb (Delany) and Ngane (Punivai), giving us some strength in depth in the squad again.
“We were really happy the way we played on the weekend, and want to continue the momentum we had into this game, and start well, but we know the Brumbies are a completely different proposition, as is the playoffs.
“We want to treat each day for what it is on its own merits, and get each day right so we can enjoy ourselves on the weekend.”
While a handful of the Hurricanes’ best performers are out with long-term injuries, players like Devan Flanders, Brett Cameron and Caleb Delany are all back from injury ahead of the qualifying final, while the performance of Peter Umaga-Jensen against Moana Pasifika is a boost to the midfield stocks after Riley Higgins’ leg break.
Hurricanes team to play the Brumbies
- Xavier Numia
- Asafo Aumua (Co Captain)
- Tyrel Lomax
- Zach Gallagher
- Caleb Delany
- Devan Flanders
- Du’Plessis Kirifi (Co Captain)
- Peter Lakai
- Cam Roigard
- Brett Cameron
- Fatafehi Fineanganofo
- Peter Umaga-Jensen
- Billy Proctor (Co Captain)
- Bailyn Sullivan
- Ruben Love
Reserves
16. Raymond Tuputupu
17. Tevita Mafileo
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Hugo Plummer
20. Brad Shields (Co Captain)
21. Ereatara Enari
22. Ngatungane Punivai
23. Callum Harkin
Injury status
Kini Naholo, knee, season
Brayden Iose, ankle, season
Riley Higgins, leg, season
Siale Lauaki, ankle, season
Harry Godfrey, leg, TBC
Isaia Walker-Leawere, knee, TBC
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
Someone explain to me why you would shift Reuben Love back to fullback after he has improved in the 10 jersey every single week since he was shifted there and the Hurricanes have not lost since.
And when Harkin is the better fullback.
I think the answer is that it’s not likely to be a knockout game. If Chiefs or Crusaders go down, I think you’ll see them switch Love back to 10. You’d hope so anyway, and surely you can’t see them continue with Cameron if they go through with a loss.