'Never went away': All Blacks halfback impressed with inexperienced France side

During the week of the first Test between the All Blacks and France, discussions in rugby circles focused on the quality of the French side, and whether they would be able to compete with the All Blacks away from home with an inexperienced international side.

It’s safe to say they proved a lot of people wrong, pushing the All Blacks to the 80th minute, forcing them to defend for the game deep inside their own 22, to try and get the job done in the first Test match of the year.

Scott Robertson and his side won’t be fully satisfied with the performance at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday night, but will head to Wellington for the second Test with a bit of confidence with the first win under their belt for the season.

Despite the patchy performance from the All Blacks, halfback Cameron Roigard was pleased with the way they created opportunities for themselves throughout the 80 minutes.

“Yeah, I think we created a lot, it was high tempo under the roof, lots of adrenaline and like I said, we created a lot of opportunities,” Roigard told reporters in Dunedin post-match.

“We probably didn’t finish as many as we would have liked, but France were a team that never went away, they’re very passionate, regardless of who was playing, obviously a lot of few debutantes for their side, and some players with a lot of experience representing France.

“So again, like I say, representing your home country with a lot of grit and never go away attitude and tonight, just proud of our boys to not get too flustered with those disallowed tries and not get frustrated.

“We were still able to stay in control of the game and close it out.”

The 24-year-old All Blacks and Hurricanes halfback has spent a lot of his rugby career playing alongside Du’Plessis Kirifi, who made his debut in Dunedin on Saturday night.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 2 4 Tries 3 4 Conversions 3 0 Drop Goals 0 182 Carries 94 13 Line Breaks 4 16 Turnovers Lost 12 5 Turnovers Won 7

Roigard admits he’s very proud of his Hurricanes teammate and knows how much it means to him to play for the All Blacks.

“Yes, so proud of him, I’ve known him since I’ve come into the Hurricanes in 2021, and you know, he’s a man that leads by his actions as well as his words, and I know how much this means to him and his family.

“So immensely proud to sort of see the hard work that he’s been doing, he’s been grinding away for so many years, and we know how hotly contested the seven position is, and the loose forward position for the All Blacks.

“Every opportunity that’s come his way has come through hard work, so stoked for him to get his opportunity, as well as the other other boys that debut, so it was a special night.”