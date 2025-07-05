Northern Edition
International

England player ratings vs Argentina | July 2025

Tom Willis of England is challenged by Juan Martin Gonzalez of Argentina during the test match between Argentina and England at Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium on July 5, 2025 in La Plata, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

England player ratings:  England produced one of the best performances of the Steve Borthwick era to beat Argentina 35-12 in La Plata on Saturday.

It was a performance defined by defence, particularly in the first half, with England holding a slender 3-0 lead at the break.

The visitors worked through the gears in the second 40, with plenty of standout performances.

Here’s how the player rated:

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
2
2
Tries
4
1
Conversions
3
0
Drop Goals
1
150
Carries
105
6
Line Breaks
5
22
Turnovers Lost
16
6
Turnovers Won
6

15. Freddie Steward – 7.5
A misdirected grubber kick could have been far more costly when the Pumas hacked it on, but it wasn’t a bad idea from the full-back against a stubborn defence. Started the second half with a nice, albeit rudimentary, pass to Tom Roebuck for his try and then picked a lovely line to cross for his own try soon after. Has a nice relationship with Roebuck. Not as reliable in the air as usual, but that is partly because he has set an insuperable standard for himself.

14. Tom Roebuck – 8.5
The Sale wing’s charge-down gave England the field position to earn their first points through George Ford’s drop goal. His kick chase and aerial strength was handy when England were down to 13 men. Will be disappointed by a knock-on when England were in a promising position. Made amends with a strong finish in the corner shortly after the half-time break. Crossed again for England’s third, though it was just a case of dotting down.

13. Henry Slade – 6
Ate a monstrous hit from Rodrigo Isgro in the opening 10 minutes which forced a knock-on. Produced a handful of his own astute defensive reads though which were just important. Seldom had any time and space in attack though, in what was a quiet game with a few handling errors.

12. Seb Atkinson – 7
Making his debut after a solid outing for England XV against France XV and found himself in the sin bin after a quarter of the match. With that said, it was due to an accumulation of infringements. Was effectively like another forward in England’s staunch defensive stand, with 17 tackles to his name.

11. Will Muir – 7.5
Another debutant in the XV but looked more than comfortable. A punchy carry gave England momentum in their first sustained attack in the Argentina 22. A reliable option to chase kicks, which is not necessarily what he would have wanted to do, but it was needed when England were down to 13. Wasn’t rewarded with a try, but played an important part in both Roebuck tries – first with a strong carry off the lineout, and then some slick hands at high speed for the second.

10. George Ford – 8
Dictated proceedings with his boot – shown perfectly in the build-up to his drop goal with his probing kick to the corner. In a tight first half, his drop goal was just enough to give his side the mental edge, and then he turned it up a gear in the second half, turning to the boot far less. The timing and precision of his pass for Steward’s try was scrumptious. Near-flawless from the tee.

9. Ben Spencer – 7
Had a first half that was defined by his box kicking and helping England try and gain some territory. Came alive in the second half though, playing with greater tempo and wrapping round on occasion to operate as another playmaker.

1. Fin Baxter – 8
There’s just so much to love about the Harlequin’s work around the field, clocking 17 tackles in 56 minutes. These aren’t soft tackles either, he put one big shot on Facundo Isa and another on Mayco Vivas, as well as bouncing Pablo Matera when carrying.

2. Jamie George – 9
A not straight lineout may have been the only mistake made by the co-captain. In a first half where England were defending for the most part, England’s co-captain topped the tackle charts for the half with 16 and made a further five in the second half. Part of two huge efforts to hold a Puma up over the line when England were on the ropes, particularly against the robust from of Pedro Delgado.

3. Joe Heyes – 8
Earned a scrum penalty when it looked an even contest in that department and produced another huge shunt early in the second half to earn another penalty, which laid the platform for England’s second try. Worked in tandem with Baxter to force a knock-on from opposite man Vivas, in what was an industrious defensive performance. Added an assist to his game when quickly popped to Roebuck from the breakdown. 12 tackles in 56 minutes is a good return from a 126kg prop. Will be challenging Will Stuart for that No.3 jersey when he returns.

4. Charlie Ewels – 6
Looked like he was handling Argentina’s kick-offs well, which, if anyone has been watching the British & Irish Lions tour, is no mean feat. Then he dislocated his finger fluffing one catch. Was part of England’s defensive effort and exerted pressure on the Pumas lineout.

5. Alex Coles – 6.5
Body height all wrong for his first half yellow card and found himself brushed aside by Isgro soon after coming back on. Missed another tackle on Thomas Gallo leading to a Pumas break. But his attitude and energy cannot be faulted, producing 17 tackles.

6. Ben Curry – 7
A return of 14 tackles should not be sniffed at, though this maybe was not Curry at his all-action best as he made a return from a hamstring injury.

7. Sam Underhill – 8
Spearheaded England’s furious line speed, clamping on to any carrier he got close to and finishing with 17 tackles in just over an hour on the field. In a display defined by defence, it is unsurprising Underhill played a starring role.

8. Tom Willis – 9.5
Sensational performance. His Herculean 20 carries during his hour on the field means many may gloss over his 17 tackles, but both were heroic. Add to his display a couple of turnovers on the floor, and that was not the only great work he made on the ground as he held a try up from close range when England were down a man in the pack.

Points Flow Chart

England win +23
Time in lead
0
Mins in lead
62
0%
% Of Game In Lead
78%
44%
Possession Last 10 min
56%
0
Points Last 10 min
7

Replacements
16. Theo Dan – N/A
Was only given a few minutes at the end.

17. Bevan Rodd – 6
Dependable, if quiet from the bench.

18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour – 6
A quiet cameo from the bench, though it did include one scrum which gave England a penalty advantage.

19. Chandler Cunningham-South – 6
Becoming an increasingly reliable lineout option for England, which is fundamental if they will continue playing him in the second-row. Nothing of note in his short cameo while Ewels was being treated.

20. Guy Pepper – 6
Came on for his debut and was a dog at the breakdown as Argentina tried to keep hold of the ball and chase the game.

21. Alex Dombrandt – 7
Helped maintain England’s high line speed around the breakdown and got a nice turnover.

22. Jack van Poortvliet – 6.5
Came on when the game had become far looser and Argentina were becoming desperate, so perhaps struggled to control the game as well as Spencer did. With that sad, he kicked a nice 50:22.

23. Cadan Murley – 7
Made some strong carries on the left flank and was rewarded with a try in the closing stages.

Bath's Johann van Graan part of 3-man Bulls shortlist

Johann van Graan has just guided Bath to their first Premiership title in 29 years, but he is on a three-man shortlist to replace Jake White, who was sacked by his former club, the Bulls, earlier this week.

Read Now


Comments

3 Comments
C
Carlos 7 days ago

Apparently, the Pumas don’t deserve a rating. They played poorly, but some did ok. I guess they don’t care about non Anglo readers.

J
JN 6 days ago

You are reading the Northern Edition. if you click on the Southern Edition, you will see the Pumas’ ratings. 🙂

m
mt 7 days ago

Where are the pumas player ratings?

Load More Comments

Comments on RugbyPass

T
TD 4 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The intentional knock down resulting in a yellow is maybe the worst rule in sports. The fact that a spear tackle result in the same punishment makes no sense. Imagine a new fan watching that game and trying to make sense on how a player throwing his hand at a ball results in the same punishment as dropping a man on his head.

24 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 8 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

If he had have actually head butted someone. That was a bit of a push when things got emotional, used head instead of hands.

These things used to be a bit a laugh after the game. Now we’re all clutching our rosary beads.

14 Go to comments
B
BA 9 minutes ago
Oli Mathis out, Simpson to start at No.10 for U20 semi-final clash

Good team,boys need to really up the accuracy for this game even tho I don’t think French boys are quite as good up front as previous couple of years Puma boys gave them a hurry up at scrum time but still lethal all over the park, Kiwi boys have some devastating ball carriers Micah Fale is so much fun to watch off bench hope he gets a chance to wind up

2 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 14 minutes ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

I've been in the stands for Munster V Māori’s twice.


Among the greatest rugby experiences of my life. Never seen respect like it. Proper, proper fans.


Both times the result was irrelevant as the sport won. Every player, man, woman and child living the games values.


Beautiful, bai!!!!!!

3 Go to comments
B
BA 18 minutes ago
Garry Ringrose ruled out of first Lions Test against Australia

Well that solves one headache for Faz & co naybe creates another with who to pick at 12 but not a bad headache to have

1 Go to comments
B
BA 26 minutes ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

The just need to tier the bin system 5 minutes,10,20 and ur outta here 5 minute is for everything not dangerous no need for cards just hand signals like basketball give out more penalty tries not sin bin on repeat team offending

24 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 38 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I did not ask yourself or anyone to believe or agree with me and good for you for being such a connected person. Anyway You don’t know me from Adam so let us just leave it at that regarding playing the game. I said that it is not a conspiracy theory. It is what I was told way before he was selected as a Springbok and here he is. If you think anyone in the Moerat fam are “needy kids” when talking rugby then cool. No need to get worked up.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Paul O’Connell 'feels sorry' for Portugal after Lisbon massacre

No it is not, you are always more than welcome to come play the Māori, boys probably be more than happy to come North tbh and Samoa Tonga still can get a good team together it’s the getting them together with zero cash that’s a problem

3 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Absolutely relevant. It's because of useless refs that the game is taking a nose dive. If he did his job properly, there would be way less problems. Too long have refs gotten away with officiating that's even worse than school rugby. Too long have the NH had their fingers in that nice big fat pie of WR. Doing everything in their power to give the NH the edge, trying to force everyone else to play the game via the NH way by changing, deleting it adding new laws. Currently the main man might be Australian, but he has no power surrounded by the NH lackeys isn't it? Which refs gets preference at most tournaments including the WC? The NH refs. Brace always blows against the Boks. This hasn't been his first time not his last time.

93 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

That just doesn’t make sense!…

24 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

That is a good result for rugby Spain are a good team and those 2 teams would benefit from playing each other more yup it is good to play better sides but not getting hidings by 60 points

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

Italy is much better than what people give them credit for. The Boks cohesion is the biggest problem. I am not worried about the Boks. Everyone see what they want to see. You want to see the Boks as weak and want them to lose. Like some AB's fans ( not most of them ), that expects the AB's to make it 2 run away wins against the Boks. Big scores. Should I remind you that the Boks are double WC champs? That they have beaten the AB's 4 times in a row? Whatever you may wish in your fairy land of dreams, that is not going to happen. Games between the Boks and AB's is always a closely fought contest that could go either way. Where teams like the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia aren't taken that seriously, the same can't be said of the AB's. We treat them them with the respect they deserve. There will be no experiments. They will get the best the Boks have and the Boks will be razor sharp. Honed in like snipers. Whoever wins those two tests will be deserved winners, and I can promise you this… Players on both sides will be sore and bloodied, because they will leave everything on the field like they always do.

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

All player development

roads should lead to MLR in that part of the world?it would be in US benefit to have a strong neighborhood and gives opportunities in the pros so many dudes are from way further away than Canada or even Chile

9 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

I suspect a rather large number of naturalized Eagles will be soaring in 31 and the games leading up to it, MLR got good money in it for the long haul

9 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Castle Lager Incoming Series 2nd Test

I didn't know he was injured too. Vincent Tsithuka is available and Roos did play well. Kolisi it seemed they were monitoring on a day to day basis. He might play to be ready for the RC. No matter who we think of, we can be sure that Rassie will surprise us all again

93 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Double Test upsets as Rugby Europe teams shock North America

Fiji and Japan going to probably be playing with the big boys next year with ABs touring SA and this will mean something has to change up ? If that goes well then you could add Uruguay and Chile to that comp, and then u sort out something good for the rest?

9 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Beauden Barrett weighs in on controversial yellow card

Should be upgraded to red and a 3 week ban minimum

24 Go to comments
j
jh 1 hour ago
Kane James: 'I think it’s really important to not like losing'

Niue is a famous rugby nation despite its lack of size.

Just as well for the rest of the world there aren’t a million of them.

Keep it up James!

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 1 hour ago
England player ratings vs Argentina | Second Test July 2025

Still using laughing emojis to compensate for your lack of wit I see? 🤡


The country with the biggest rugby resources in the world fluking a couple of matches is hardly worth your goose stepping around the place Tommy Goebbels!

16 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus' 'sad' verdict on Jasper Wiese's latest red card

Well said. Thanks. I’m afraid after this match I now have as little respect for the Ities - and the referees who let them get away it - as I used to have for the Argies. Their spoiling and continually offsides play is perhaps the only way they can win, but it gets really irritating, and which no doubt got under Wiese's skin. But, hey, it almost got them near to the Boks last week, but luckily not this time, by a country mile.

14 Go to comments
